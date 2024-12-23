Want to prevent hair kinks? This chic accessory is good to hair and set to be big for 2025
Both simple to achieve yet incredibly effective, this accessory is the key to a party-ready hair do...
We're always on the hunt for an effortlessly easy to achieve hairstyle that looks like we've put in the maximum effort, and we've finally found the affordable buy that is the answer to all our hair styling dreams...
While we've welcomed an abundance of 2024 hair trends, from curtain bangs to cloud curls, this year is now drawing to a close, so it's only natural that we're starting to anticipate the trends we're expecting to see in 2025. In recent years, we've seen the nostalgic rise in popularity of scrunchies, bows and claw clips, and with hair accessories predicted to take the centre stage of hair styling in 2025, we can only imagine they'll continue to gain traction in the coming months.
So, why not get ahead of next year's trend by indulging in the secret to damage-free styling this festive season. Whether you've got a party in the diary or a family gathering, elevate your hairstyles by adding a luxe silk-satin hair tie into the mix...
The hair accessories trend that everyone will be wearing in 2025
From Paris to Copenhagen, if there's one beauty trend we took note of on the runways of the Spring 2025 Fashion Week, it's hair accessories. Incorporating accessories into the styling of your strands is set to be a huge trend next year - we're talking maximalist scrunchies, chic headbands and even hair jewellery.
This was music to my ears because if there's one thing in my beauty arsenal that I wear each and every day without fail, it is my silk scrunchies - from throwing my hair up in a messy bun to creating a chic hair do to wear out-out. Not only do they look effortlessly chic, but I also find them far easier to tie my hair up with and they're much kinder on my locks, too. In fact, there are plenty of ways that you can style your hair using these handy silky accessories, from classy updo's to luscious braids - each of which are perfect for the festive holiday season...
RRP: £5.99
Prioritise the health of your hair with this pack of five satin scrunchies. Arriving in a variety of patterns, prints and hues, these damage-preventing hair ties boast no-crease elastic that prevents any denting, tugging or breakage of your strands. Plus, they're incredibly great for those who like to sleep with their hair tied up as they're crafted from a soft, comfortable and breathable fabric that won't pull on your locks.
RRP: £16.50
Wave goodbye to friction, snapping, clawing and kinks with this set of six hair ties from Beauty Pie. Made with 100% mulberry silk, these scrunchies are perfectly suited for a multitude of hair types, whether curly and dry or straight and damaged.
RRP: £22
Slip is arguably one of the most well-known brands offering an array of pure silk products, including hair ties. Designed to be incredibly gentle on your hair, without leaving kinks, tugging or causing breakage, this pack of three slimline scrunchies arrive in a harmonious colour palette of black, beige and leopard print.
RRP: £14.99
XL scrunchies were an enormously popular hair trend this year thanks to them being both effortlessly easy to incorporate into your strands and also looking the part too. Made from 100% mulberry silk, this oversized plush scrunchie is not only lightweight and breathable, but also suits a plethora of hair types, without tugging, pulling or causing any breakage. Acting as the pièce de résistance, this accesorry is set to elevate any outfit.
RRP: £30
Whether you're looking for a subtle accessory to complete your hairstyle or wanting to create a faux bob, this six pack of black silk hair bands is the answer. Equipped with a super strong elastic interior and a 100% pure silk soft exterior, these hair ties do a stellar job at gliding against your locks, reducing the risk of damaging friction, tugging and snapping of your strands - hello healthy hair!
RRP: £3.25
For those who loved the coquette bow trend that 2024 had to offer, look no further than this gorgeous bow-adorned scrunchie. You can forget about fiddling your ribbon into the perfect bow shape at the back of your head because this affordable buy has already done the trick for you. In my eyes, nothing screams festive more than a bow and this chic emerald green hue elevates that tenfold.
5 hairstyles to recreate with silk hair ties
For those in need of some inspiration ahead of the festive celebrations, we've found 5 celeb-approved hairstyles for you to recreate with your trusty silk hair tie...
1. Sandra Oh's curly bun
We're always envious of Sandra Oh's bouncy curls, and this bun hairstyle is no different - it's the perfect combination of effortlessly easy and chic. What's more, this is the ultimate updo for those wanting to showcase a standout neckline this party season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
2. Kerry Washington's braid
A braid is is a totally fail-proof hairstyle that makes you look like you put in maximum effort, convince me otherwise. So, why not take it to the next level by securing the look in place with a silk hair tie, that is both stylish and kind on your strands?
3. Gillian Anderson's faux bob
For those wanting to trial shorter locks for the festive period, simply use your kind-to-hair silk hair tie to recreate Gillian Anderson's faux bob. Begin by tying your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson then recommends: "You can either try to conceal the ponytail up and under the rest of your hair, fasten it into a low bun or allow it to lie down your back, like Anderson's."
3. Zoe Saldana's sleek side part ponytail
Zoe Saldana combines this year's side-swept hair trend with a classic slicked back updo, for a hairstyle that is sleek, effortlessly timeless and suits any occasion you have planned.
5. Anne Hathaway's high ponytail and bangs
Those with bangs (or who have a clip-in fringe) can join in on the action by recreating Anne Hathaway's stunning high ponytail and full fringe combination - before completing the look by adding a soft beachy wave.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
-
-
When does the new series of Silent Witness start and how can you watch season 28?
The new series of Silent Witness is sure to make those grey winter evenings so much more thrilling and here's how and when it watch it
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I asked an MUA what the classiest lipstick shade for Christmas is - and no, it's not pillar box-red
This chic yet sultry alternative to bright red lipstick offers a vintage feel for Christmas...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our beauty writer loves this cult Urban Decay eyeshadow, so she convinced us to try the rest of the range
Offering a party-ready sparkle like no other, our beauty team put Urban Decay's iconic Moondust to the ultimate test...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We've found the exact red lipstick Claudia Winkleman wore for the Strictly Come Dancing final
Adding a fiery, bold pop of colour to any outfit, Claudia Winkleman's red lipstick is perfect for parties
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This celebrity-loved 2025 makeup trend is perfect for Christmas parties, too
Oozing sophistication, this striking lip look is set to be one of next year's biggest beauty trends - and we're already wearing it
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
My friends love my taste in perfume - so here are 6 scented gifts I'm sending their way
I can't spoil them all with full-size perfumes, but I have a few other scented treats in mind...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
These beauty tools have made my life so much easier – and I'll be gifting them to friends this Christmas
From dermaplaning devices to makeup brush cleaners, these nifty beauty buys are the Christmas gifts you didn't even know you needed...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I normally avoid red lipstick, but I'll be wearing this subtle buy for Christmas
Offering a hint of shimmer and colour, this comfortable formula is the perfect party lippie…
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 glitter nail polishes that offer a chic, party-ready mani in a pinch
From disco ball glitter to sheer shimmer, these nail polishes promise an elevated and festive manicure in minutes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Wish you didn't have to wash your hair every day? Sara Davies shares 'top life hack' so you don't have to
You just need three simple but key products
By Kerrie Hughes Published