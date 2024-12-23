Want to prevent hair kinks? This chic accessory is good to hair and set to be big for 2025

We're always on the hunt for an effortlessly easy to achieve hairstyle that looks like we've put in the maximum effort, and we've finally found the affordable buy that is the answer to all our hair styling dreams...

While we've welcomed an abundance of 2024 hair trends, from curtain bangs to cloud curls, this year is now drawing to a close, so it's only natural that we're starting to anticipate the trends we're expecting to see in 2025. In recent years, we've seen the nostalgic rise in popularity of scrunchies, bows and claw clips, and with hair accessories predicted to take the centre stage of hair styling in 2025, we can only imagine they'll continue to gain traction in the coming months.

So, why not get ahead of next year's trend by indulging in the secret to damage-free styling this festive season. Whether you've got a party in the diary or a family gathering, elevate your hairstyles by adding a luxe silk-satin hair tie into the mix...

The hair accessories trend that everyone will be wearing in 2025

From Paris to Copenhagen, if there's one beauty trend we took note of on the runways of the Spring 2025 Fashion Week, it's hair accessories. Incorporating accessories into the styling of your strands is set to be a huge trend next year - we're talking maximalist scrunchies, chic headbands and even hair jewellery.

This was music to my ears because if there's one thing in my beauty arsenal that I wear each and every day without fail, it is my silk scrunchies - from throwing my hair up in a messy bun to creating a chic hair do to wear out-out. Not only do they look effortlessly chic, but I also find them far easier to tie my hair up with and they're much kinder on my locks, too. In fact, there are plenty of ways that you can style your hair using these handy silky accessories, from classy updo's to luscious braids - each of which are perfect for the festive holiday season...

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies - Pack of 5 View at Amazon RRP: £5.99 Prioritise the health of your hair with this pack of five satin scrunchies. Arriving in a variety of patterns, prints and hues, these damage-preventing hair ties boast no-crease elastic that prevents any denting, tugging or breakage of your strands. Plus, they're incredibly great for those who like to sleep with their hair tied up as they're crafted from a soft, comfortable and breathable fabric that won't pull on your locks. Beauty Pie 100% Silk Hair Scrunchies - Pack of 6 View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16.50 Wave goodbye to friction, snapping, clawing and kinks with this set of six hair ties from Beauty Pie. Made with 100% mulberry silk, these scrunchies are perfectly suited for a multitude of hair types, whether curly and dry or straight and damaged. Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies - Pack of 3 View at Sephora RRP: £22 Slip is arguably one of the most well-known brands offering an array of pure silk products, including hair ties. Designed to be incredibly gentle on your hair, without leaving kinks, tugging or causing breakage, this pack of three slimline scrunchies arrive in a harmonious colour palette of black, beige and leopard print. Lilysilk 100% Mulberry Silk XL Hair Scrunchie View at Amazon RRP: £14.99 XL scrunchies were an enormously popular hair trend this year thanks to them being both effortlessly easy to incorporate into your strands and also looking the part too. Made from 100% mulberry silk, this oversized plush scrunchie is not only lightweight and breathable, but also suits a plethora of hair types, without tugging, pulling or causing any breakage. Acting as the pièce de résistance, this accesorry is set to elevate any outfit. Silke London Silke Hair Bands - Pack of 6 View at Sephora RRP: £30 Whether you're looking for a subtle accessory to complete your hairstyle or wanting to create a faux bob, this six pack of black silk hair bands is the answer. Equipped with a super strong elastic interior and a 100% pure silk soft exterior, these hair ties do a stellar job at gliding against your locks, reducing the risk of damaging friction, tugging and snapping of your strands - hello healthy hair! Mytoptrendz Satin Silk Bow Scrunchie View at Amazon RRP: £3.25 For those who loved the coquette bow trend that 2024 had to offer, look no further than this gorgeous bow-adorned scrunchie. You can forget about fiddling your ribbon into the perfect bow shape at the back of your head because this affordable buy has already done the trick for you. In my eyes, nothing screams festive more than a bow and this chic emerald green hue elevates that tenfold.

5 hairstyles to recreate with silk hair ties

For those in need of some inspiration ahead of the festive celebrations, we've found 5 celeb-approved hairstyles for you to recreate with your trusty silk hair tie...

1. Sandra Oh's curly bun

(Image credit: Getty Images / Michael Buckner / Contributor)

We're always envious of Sandra Oh's bouncy curls, and this bun hairstyle is no different - it's the perfect combination of effortlessly easy and chic. What's more, this is the ultimate updo for those wanting to showcase a standout neckline this party season.

2. Kerry Washington's braid

(Image credit: Getty Images / David Livingston / Contributor)

A braid is is a totally fail-proof hairstyle that makes you look like you put in maximum effort, convince me otherwise. So, why not take it to the next level by securing the look in place with a silk hair tie, that is both stylish and kind on your strands?

3. Gillian Anderson's faux bob

(Image credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison / Staff)

For those wanting to trial shorter locks for the festive period, simply use your kind-to-hair silk hair tie to recreate Gillian Anderson's faux bob. Begin by tying your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson then recommends: "You can either try to conceal the ponytail up and under the rest of your hair, fasten it into a low bun or allow it to lie down your back, like Anderson's."

3. Zoe Saldana's sleek side part ponytail

(Image credit: Getty Images / Momodu Mansaray / Stringer)

Zoe Saldana combines this year's side-swept hair trend with a classic slicked back updo, for a hairstyle that is sleek, effortlessly timeless and suits any occasion you have planned.

5. Anne Hathaway's high ponytail and bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord / Staff)

Those with bangs (or who have a clip-in fringe) can join in on the action by recreating Anne Hathaway's stunning high ponytail and full fringe combination - before completing the look by adding a soft beachy wave.