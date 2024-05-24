Bridgerton's Ruth Gemmell's chic updo is the perfect, low-maintenance solution to summer hairstyles
Offering both elegance and versatility in one ultra-flattering updo, Ruth Gemmell's wispy hairstyle is set to be our go-to this summer...
With a hair look fit enough for the 'Ton' of Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell's wispy updo is a masterclass in versatile styling for summer - and is surprisingly easy to recreate...
Though bob hairstyles - like the 'Cowgirl bob' and 'French bob' - and sleek side-swept hair looks have been a go-to this year, there's always room for an elegant and perhaps more importantly, low-maintenance, updo in our rotation. This is especially true when summer rolls around and you want to throw your hair up quickly whilst still ensuring that it looks good. A low bun would perhaps fulfil that assignment but Bridgerton star, Ruth Gemmell has just debuted another option in the form of a chic, wispy updo.
The style in question is endlessly flattering and offers easy elegance - making it ideal for both every day and more formal settings - and can be quickly mastered...
Why Ruth Gemmell's wispy updo is the no-fuss look we're loving for summer
Stepping out for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20th, Ruth Gummell paired a stylish black dress with a red lip and tousled updo, a combination that we plan to recreate as a matter of urgency this summer.
The hairstyle itself, saw her hair brushed back and gathered in a high bun, complete with face-framing wispy tendrils, which offered an effortless feel to the look.
It reminded us of the elegant updos we've seen throughout the Regency-themed Netflix show, but with a modern and 'lived-in' feel that is ideal for any occasion - from elevating a linen summer dress to pairing with trousers for a smart office look.
How to recreate Ruth Gemmell's updo
RRP: £15
To smooth your hair and for brushed-back updos like Gemmell's, we'd recommend a bristle brush like this one from Denman.
RRP: £16.50 members price/ £39 non-members
To prevent the breakages and pulling often associated with elastic hair ties, instead opt for a silk scrunchie or band - like these from Beauty Pie.
RRP: £12
To achieve a similarly textured finish to Gemmell's, we'd recommend adding a curl or wave to your hair and adding a few spritzes of this OUAI wave spray. The formula is infused with rice protein and coconut water as opposed to salt (which is often the norm with texture sprays), for loose waves, minus stiffness.
The beauty of this look is that it's not overly precise and there's no obvious parting - meaning you can just brush your hair back before gathering it all up and securing it into a high bun.
The tendrils are the key, as they feature a slight wave - which is where your best curling iron will come in handy. In Gemmell's case, her face framer pieces are not super short, so don't discount this look if you're not currently sporting bangs. If you have feathered layers, you can easily adapt this look to suit, or forgo the tendrils altogether and opt solely for the messy/tousled bun. For overall texture, we recommend misting your hair with a heat protectant and curling the entirety of your hair, before fastening it into a high bun.
