The £38 no-fuss product that gives my dull hair a healthy shine in a matter of minutes
Achieving healthy strands can be a long road, but when I *need* my hair to look fresh and shiny, this is the treatment I add to my routine...
As someone who battles with dry and broken strands - likely thanks to my chosen hair colour and penchant for '90s-eqsue blowouts - this R+Co mask is my secret weapon against brittle and lacklustre hair...
Alas, achieving healthy strands - and thus shiny hair - doesn't happen overnight, especially when you dye and heat-style your hair. However, there are a few products out there that can not only nourish and condition your locks but also deliver an instant pick-me-up, both in feel and look. The best conditioners for fine hair (or whatever your hair type) for instance, can be game-changes but for me, there is one product that has proven indispensable and is one of the best hair masks I've ever used.
So, if you're looking for a new, low-maintenance treatment that can help revive tangled and dehydrated hair, whilst leaving behind a reflective shine - here's why the R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque is my current go-to...
Why the R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque is my fave for fast, silky shine
Like most, I'm on a constant mission to maintain a healthy sheen to my hair. And while I try to avoid the common shiny hair mistakes (per to the pros) where I can, as someone who gets their hair lightened and uses one of the best hair dryer brushes frequently, I can often fall short - which is where the R+Co Television Perfect Hair Masque enters the equation...
Fast hydration and shine
RRP: £38
Formulated with Snow Mushroom Extract, Murumuru butter and a blend of nourishing oils, this mask delivers deep conditioning and a reflective shine in just two to five minutes.
Why the R+Co Television mask is worth the spend
Unlike some hair masks, which need to be applied to towel-dried hair and left for upwards of 10 minutes before then being rinsed off - meaning you're jumping in and out of the shower or standing around getting cold - R+Co's is refreshingly straightforward. Post shampooing, you simply apply it through your lengths and leave it to get to work for just two to five minutes (under 10 minutes is a godsend for both my patience and water bill), whilst you continue showering, then rinse.
The hydrating formula is designed for all hair types but is especially beneficial for those with dry and over-processed locks. It features Snow Mushroom Extract and Murumuru butter, to lock in moisture and deeply hydrate, as well as a blend of coconut oil, Pequi oil and olive oil to soften, condition and form a protective barrier around the hair - all of which deliver just that.
In my experience, from the moment I wash it from my hair, my strands feel instantly silkier and detangled, a texture that endures through drying and styling my hair - and don't get me started on the shine.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
R+Co Television mask before and after
For those who need to see to believe, on the left is my hair pre-mask, debuting the dreaded combination of greasy at the root, brittle and dry at the ends. The middle is then my hair freshly washed - with shampoo and treated with the Television Perfect mask - and styled. Instantly you can see how much healthier and smooth my hair looks. And on the right (because it's 'spring' in the UK, aka rainy and miserable), a picture with flash, to really show the shine in all it's glory.
After just five minutes, my hair was transformed from tangled and messy to smooth and radiant, a finish that will now last through many a re-styling. All in all, this mask delivers exactly what it promises, so if you're looking for one easy addition to your haircare routine, that conditions, detangles and boost shines, here it is.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This expert-recommended grapefruit hack will deliver a squeaky clean stovetop in minutes
Sick of scrubbing away at your greasy stovetop? Cleaning expert from BBC's Sort Your Life Out has shared his citrus trick for achieving a perfect clean
By Emily Smith Published
-
Is your home 'healthy'? Energy expert reveals the symptoms and solutions to improve your environment
An energy expert shares the unique symptoms that show your home's unhealthiness, along with 6 tips to change things
By Emily Smith Published