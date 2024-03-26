The 3 shiny hair mistakes you should avoid - and how to actually maintain that gleam

When it comes to our hair, a natural-looking gleam is something we're all chasing, but according to the pros, if we're making these common shiny hair mistakes, that covetable radiance will keep eluding us...

Like with our skincare routines, there are several steps and products we can add to our beauty arsenals to target our many hair qualms, whether it's investing in one of the best hair dryers for fine hair - to boost volume - or using a reparative hair mask to combat damage. There is one area though that can feel like a never-ending struggle with no easy solution: shine.

Achieving that natural glossy sheen is the ultimate goal for many. In fact, if the 2024 hair trends are anything to go by, it's this season's must-have finish - with many looks, like "Syrup blonde" hair hinging on it - but according to expert hairstylists, these common missteps could be working against you and that reflective gleam...

3 shiny hair mistakes to avoid, according to the pros

Shine is synonymous with hair health and can really make or break a look. A sleek and straight hairstyle for instance, sans a reflective shine, can make your tresses look dry and flat - even if they are actually freshly washed and styled. It can also help to boost the vibrancy of your hair colour but alas, it can be frustratingly elusive - especially it seems, if you use a lot of products and styling tools.

So, if you're looking to achieve and maintain a natural-looking shine, we've enlisted the expertise of Celebrity Hairstylist and co-founder of The Hair Consult, Edward James to outline the reasons that could be contributing to dull and lack-lustre locks...

3 shine-boosting staples to add to your routine

Before we dive into all the expert advice, here's a quick roundup of the products James recommends to achieve and maintain a natural hair shine.

1. Using too many products

While it might sound counterintuitive, using too many products - in a bid to boost shine or to style your hair - can actually be detrimental.

As Edward James explains: "Regular use of styling products without proper cleansing can leave residues that dull your hair's shine. Use a clarifying shampoo like Color Wow Color Security Shampoo to remove build-up effectively."

2. Too much heat

If you reach for your best straighteners or best curling irons daily, this could, unfortunately, be a big contributor to your lack of hair shine - we know, heartbreaking news.

James says: "Excessive use of heat styling tools can damage the hair cuticle, leading to dull and lifeless hair." To combat this, James reminds us to, "Always use a heat protectant, such as Oribe's Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, to minimize damage."

3. Lack of moisture

"Dry hair reflects less light," James explains: "Incorporating hydrating products (like Oway's Moisturizing Hair Bath) into your routine can help maintain moisture levels and enhance shine."

Using heat or even the weather can impact the hydration of our hair, so using a specific treatment - like one of the best hair masks - or a really nourishing conditioner is key for reviving your hair and thus, boosting shine.