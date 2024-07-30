Jessica Chastain's glam twist on loose curls is an easy go-to for elegant events
Ideal for both formal and casual settings, here's how to recreate Jessica Chastain's side-swept hair this summer...
Offering both ease and elegance in one fell swoop, Jessica Chastain's side-swept hairstyle is about to inform the look of our strands all summer long...
If you've been keeping up to date with the 2024 hair trends, you'll know that side-swept hair has had something of a renaissance this year, with everyone from Angella Bassett to Jennifer Aniston, sharing their take on the glamorous look - be it a sweeping fringe or dramatic side parting. Jessica Chastain especially, is one famous name who has favoured the timeless style throughout, but her latest effortless elevation might just be our favourite yet.
So, if you're currently between hairstyles, or are at a loss for how to wear your mid-to-long tresses this season - especially for summer occasions- here's why Chastain's low-maintenance look should be top of the list...
Jessica Chastain's elegant approach to side-swept hair is our summer go-to
Appearing at a Ralph Lauren event in Paris on July 27th, Jessica Chastain opted against the classic, occasion-ready updo and instead opted to style her signature copper hair in a side parting, complete with perfectly bouncy loose curls - which effortlessly fell over one shoulder.
The look is simple but chic, offering the perfect elevation to just wearing your hair down. It's also very versatile, working for both a formal setting- as Chastain proves - as well as for every day, because unlike many updo iterations, it's not overly 'done' and can be easily adapted to suit. In fact, we saw Chastain do just that the following day (July 28th) whilst watching the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she swapped out her soft curls for sleek, side-swept look.
How to recreate Jessica Chastain's side-swept hair
RRP: £260
Dubbed the best overall curler by woman&home, T3's Whirl Trio wand offers styling versatility with its three detachable barrels - which deliver everything from tight curls to tousled, loose waves.
RRP: £17 members price/ £29 non-members
For silky smooth strands and loose, waterfall-like curls, we recommend investing in a bristled paddle brush, like this one from Beauty Pie.
The biggest draw to this look is its simplicity. All you need do is part your hair to one side - if you have a preferred side of your face, we recommend parting it there - before then putting your best curler irons to good use.
We would suggest curling your hair once you've already parted it to the side, as this will help you control how the curls fall, but you can also curl your hair beforehand, if you find this easier. Once curled, brush them out to achieve a looser, less-separated look, before setting in place with your go-to hairspray. Using an oil or finishing spray will also help to add shine and keep your strands look smooth -like Chastain's.
