The August 2024 haircare deals have savings of up to 47% on so many luxury favourites

Looking to upgrade your haircare collection with some of the most popular products currently on the market? Good news, we’ve found the very best haircare deals, from shampoos and conditioners to luxe hair treatments, for you to shop now...

From best shampoos and conditioners to nourishing hair treatments and the best hair styling products, decking out your haircare arsenal can be end up being a pretty pricey task. But, we must admit, we can be true bargain hunters when it comes to snapping up beauty products. So, using our expert shopping skills, we've done all the hard work for you, scrolling through an array of sites to find the very best haircare deals for you to shop right now - all you have to do is add them to your basket.

You can grab some stellar buys for a fraction of their usual price tag, including Kérastase's cult Elixir Ultime Hair Oil, Color Wow's Dreamcoat & Extra Large Bombshell Volumizer and Bumble and bumble's Invisible Oil Primer. With savings up to 47% to be made, be sure to get your hands on these deals before it's too late...

Best haircare deals

Whilst we were endlessly scrolling through numerous web pages, we made sure to note down some of the very best deals we stumbled across that are just too good to miss out on - from those boasting big savings to must-have viral products that I didn't expect to have their price tag reduced...

Get 20% off now Color Wow Dreamcoat & Extra Large Bombshell Volumizer: was £51, now £40.80 (save £10.20) | Sephora Why invest in just one of Color Wow's viral styling products when you could treat yourself to two and save some pennies? This duo will help you keep unwanted frizz at bay with the must-have, humidity-proofing Dream Coat spray, plus boost the volume and thickness of your strands with XL Bombshell Volumiser. What's more, you can now save over £10 on this standout pairing.

Get 20% off now VIRTUE Recovery Conditoner: was £42, now £33.60 (save £8.40) | Sephora Is your hair dry and damaged? Bring back the health of your hair with this Recovery Conditioner from VIRTUE that works to reconstruct brittle ends and cuticles (thanks to the effects of heat, chemicals and colour treatments) with its keratin complex formula - which is now 20% off. The outcome? Soft, shiny and tamed hair - yes please!

Get 22% off now Kérastase Genesis Serum Anti-Chute Fortifiant: was £47, now £36.85 (save £10.15) | Look Fantastic For those struggling with fine, thinning or flat hair, invest in this Kérastase serum whist it has 22% off. This oil targets weak strands, working to protect, condition and minimise breakage in order to encourage a fuller appearance. Infused with an array of nourishing ingredients, such as edelweiss native cells and ginger root, you'll be left with hydrated and silky locks.

Best Shampoo Haircare deals

Whether you're shopping for the best shampoos for fine hair or perhaps the best shampoo for curly hair, perfecting your go-to hair washing routine can be a mission of trial and error. So, of course, when scouting out the best haircare deals, we searched high and low for some must-have shampoo deals - from the likes of Kérastase, Pureology and Christopher Robin.

Kérastase Chroma Absolu Shampoo: was £28.25, now £21.79 (save £6.46) | Amazon Protect your colour-treated hair with this hydrating shampoo from Kérastase. Its formula is enriched with amino acids to help strengthen hair fibres and prevent your colour from fading. Although incredibly moisturising, this shampoo also boasts a lightweight finish that won't leave your locks feeling heavy. If you're thinking of adding it to your basket, it's currently marked down by 22%, so grab it while you can.

SHEA MOISTURE Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo: was £12.99, now £9.80 (save £3.19) | Amazon For particularly dry strands, you can snap up a bottle of SHEA MOISTURE's Strengthen & Restore Shampoo for 25% less than its usual price tag. Offering a cleansing yet deeply hydrating experience, this shampoo aims to remove product buildup from your scalp whilst nourishing the ends of your hair. Its nutrient-rich formula, which is infused with Jamaican black castor oil, shea butter and peppermint, makes a great option for anyone seeking a clarifying shampoo that won't strip your locks of its essential moisture.

Christophe Robin Regenerating Shampoo: was £33, now £18.15 (save £14.85) | Sephora Championing a gentle cleanse, this Christopher Robin Regenerating Shampoo now has a huge 45% off. Say hello to a glossy finish as this nourishing shampoo encourages stronger, healthier and revitalised locks. Its formula features prickly pear oil to support the hair from root to tip, a Guar Bean derivative to smooth unwanted frizz and vitamin B5 to leave a mirror-like shine.

Pureology Hydrate Shampoo: was £24.70, now £17.53 (save £7.17) | Look Fantastic With hydration at its core, this Pureology shampoo boasts a creamy formula that's enriched with sage, green tea and jojoba oil to target thirsty locks. Offering long-lasting hydration, vibrant and shiny strands, you can now save 29% on a bottle!

Best Conditioner Haircare deals

A quality hair conditioner will smooth and soften your locks, replenishing moisture lost throughout the washing process, and helping to prevent damage, split ends and frizz. From luxe nourishing products to buys that won't break the bank, we've put together a list of conditioners for you to invest in - that are also currently on sale, offering up to 47% off.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Conditioner: was £56, now £39 (save £17) | John Lewis Wave goodbye to uncontrollable frizz, flyaways and staticity with this Living Proof conditioner, which gets to work hydrating your strands to reveal soft and shiny hair. Not only that, it also aims to repair surface damage, whilst strengthening and detangling your hair to help prevent split ends. Did we mention you can now snap up a huge 710ml bottle and save £17?

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner: was £8.49, now £4.50 (save £3.99) | Amazon Revive dry and damaged hair without breaking the bank thanks to this Argan Oil Conditioner from OGX. Equipped with silk proteins and argan oil sourced from Morocco, this moisturising formula gets to work delivering intense hydration to improve your hair's natural inner strength, leaving silky smooth strands. With a huge 47% discount at the moment, this seems too good to not buy?

Kérastase Nutritive Conditioner: was £33.85, now £26.41 (save £7.44) | Amazon On the hunt for an intense detangling conditioner that has a super lightweight feel? Let us introduce you to the Kérastase Lait Vital conditioner, which has a cream-gel hybrid texture that can be both washed out or used as a leave-in treatment. Arriving with a highly nourishing formula, which includes a cocktail of lipids and vitamins, this product works to detangle and smooth your locks by coating each strand. Plus, it currently has 22% off!

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Conditioner: was £48, now £32 (save £16) | Sephora If you're someone who is lusting after longer hair but your locks just don't seem to be cooperating, it might be worth investing in Vegamour's GRO Conditioner, especially whilst it has 33% off. This rich formula boasts vegan B-silk™ proteins to help restore hair and phytoactives to enable thicker and fuller strands - with noticeable results within 3 months. What's more, it also works to strengthen damaged hair cuticles, boost moisture, protect from breakage and enhance colour and shine - sign us up!

Best Hair Treatments deals

We all need some TLC every now and then, especially our hair. Having to deal with constant washing and styling, not to mention fighting off the effects of weather, it's important to treat your locks to a hydrating oil or one of the best hair masks. That's why we made it our mission to hunt down the best savings to be made on hair treatments, including the popular Bumble and bumble Invisible Oil Primer and a colour-preserving formula from Briogeo...

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil: was £58, now £51.14 (save £6.86) | Look Fantastic Working to detangle, protect from temperatures up to 230°C, minimise frizz and add a glossy shine, this refillable hair oil, from Kérastase does it all. Its luxuriously rich formula is infused with wild and French camellia and argan oil for a nourishing, salon-worthy finish. It also currently has 12% off, so take this as your sign to add it to your basket.

Briogeo Colour Me Brilliant Mushroom and Bamboo Colour Protect Primer: was £24, now £19.20 (save £4.80) | Cult Beauty Keep your freshly-dyed hair colour in vibrant tip-top condition with this primer from Briogeo. Its natural colour complex helps lock in the colour and protecting it from fading, whilst vitamin E helped nourish it for a healthy shine and encourage growth. Plus, it now has 20% off!

Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair: was £32, now £25.60 (save £6.40) | Sephora If your locks are feeling the effects of heat damage, this Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair treatment might just be what you're looking for. Made from 98% naturally-derived ingredients, this leave-in treatment works its magic at repairing and protecting your strands from heated styling. Even better news? You can grab a bottle now for 20% less than normal!

Best Hair Styling deals

If you're an avid styler of your hair, whether that be using one of the best hot brushes or a styling serum, you might be in the market for a new addition to your haircare kit. We've rounded up some must-have, money-saving haircare buys that will take your styling game to the next level, including a £30 saving on a Shark FlexStyle deal and a sleeking hair tamer...

Shark Beauty FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer: was £299.99, now £269.99 (save £30) | Cult Beauty If you haven't already heard of Shark's FlexStyle tool, let us fill you in. This 5-in-1 multi-use hair tool operates as a hair dryer and styler, whether you're looking to curl, straighten, add volume or smooth strands, it does it all whilst reducing the risk of heat damage and flyaways. The styler arrives kitted out with five attachments, including auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, styling concentrator and curl-defining diffuser - not to mention a handy case to store it all in. What's more, you can now save £30 on this all-rounder tool.

JVN Embody Volumising Foam: was £25, now £13.75 (save £11.25) | Cult Beauty Add a touch of oomph to your hair with this volumising foam from JVN. Offering up to 24 hours of long-lasting volume, minus the sticky feeling, this lightweight foam hydrates, cuts back on frizz and unlocks a healthy bounce in your locks. Sounds good? It also now boasts a huge 45% discount.

Hairburst Baby Tamer: was £18, now £13.50 (save £4.50) | Sephora Save 25% on this hair taming stick, which instantly locks stubborn baby hairs, frizz and unwanted flyaways into place. Infused with coconut and argan oil to help condition and nourish your hair, without the fear of it looking oily, this is a must-have in anyone's haircare kit.