8 easy celeb-approved festive hairstyles to elevate your look this party season

When the festive season arrives, often so too do the party and dinner invites, prompting the need for an elevated hairstyle to match. If you find yourself at a loss for inspiration, these celebrity looks promise ease and elegance...

While your best hair straighteners and best curling irons can work miracles, their styling capabilities count for nothing if you can't think of a hairstyle to use them for. This is especially true when you have spontaneous social occasions to attend. Indeed, we've likely all experienced that existential moment of staring into the mirror, hairbrush in hand, clock ticking but at a complete loss of what to do. Thankfully, whether you favour a neat updo or have long, luscious strands you want to show off, there's no shortage of celebrity hair inspiration out there - straight from the red carpet.

So, to spare you any festive hair panic, here are eight looks - sported by the likes of Helen Mirren and Jennifer Aniston - that are perfect for easily elevating your everyday look for the party-packed days ahead...

8 easy and chic celebrity hairstyles that are perfect for Christmas

An occasion or social outing is the perfect opportunity to play around and try new things where your beauty routine is concerned, whether you swap mascara for a glittery smoky eye or straight strands for a bouncy blowout. The holiday season offers more chances than most and thus, for anyone stuck for ideas - or just seeking some visual inspiration - we've rounded up an array of stylish hairstyles, from short bob looks to neat updos...

Our festive hairstyling essentials

Before we dive into the sophisticated hairstyles we plan to rotate this season, we've rounded up a few tools and styling products that may come in handy. We also recommend investing in one of the best heat protection sprays, as well as one of the best hair masks - to use as a pre or post-styling treatment if your strands are feeling dry and lacklustre.

1. Viola Davis' glamorous curly bob

If you're currently sporting a short trim, or are tempted by this year's trendy soft bell-bottom bob or collarbone bob but unsure of how to style it for the festive season - Viola Davis' loosely curled look is the perfect option. It's effortless and bouncy, while the side parting frames her face beautifully and draws focus to her radiant makeup and luxe gold jewellery.

2. Charlize Theron's sleek and side-parted bob

Speaking of drawing focus to one's accessories, Charlize Theron's side-swept bob is simple but effective. The sleek style and dramatic parting look so elevated and chic, while also highlighting her earrings. If you're looking to enhance your festive attire with some similar statement earrings, this is a very sophisticated option - and can easily be adapted to suit your hair length.

3. Helen Mirren's silver hair accessory

A hair accessory, like Helen Mirren's silver hairband here, is another easy and very low-maintenance way to elevate your strands for an event or party. Silver is also very apt for the festive season and will help add character to a more minimalistic outfit. Plus it works for all hair types and lengths.

4. Sandra Oh's neat bun

Never underestimate the power of a simple, swept-back bun. It's timeless and elegant, as Sandra Oh proves, and is easy to do with the help of a bristle brush and a silk hair tie (like these, as they're kinder to your strands than traditional elastic hair bands).

5. Victoria Beckham's glossy ponytail

For mid to long hair lengths, a sleek, low-ponytail is another very chic look to pull out this festive season. Again, it's easy to recreate and be enhanced further with a shine spray - like Colorwow's Mist-ical spray, (at SpaceNK).

6. Jennifer Aniston's classic blowout

If you have feathered layers and want to achieve a really effortless look this party season, opt for a classic blowout - by way of the best hair dryer brushes - with a timeless side-parting, as modelled by Jennifer Aniston.

7. Demi Moore's super-straight strands

Super straightened and sleek hair is making a comeback this winter season and when gazing upon Demi Moore's glossy strands, it's not hard to see why. It's simple but looks 'done' and works for an array of hair lengths. Of course, to achieve this look you will need one of the best ghd strengtheners (or similar) and heat protection spray - to ward off any damage.

8. Zoe Saldana's tousled updo

A tousled, effortless updo like Zoe Saldana's is perfect for a dinner out or a festive party. It's chic but doesn't require precision or maintenance. Simply curl your hair, or enhance your natural waves with a texture spray, before gathering it back at the nape of your neck, and securing it into a bun - making sure to keep some face-framing tendrils loose.