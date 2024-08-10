The one grown-up coconut perfume that swerves ‘tacky tropical’ for a chic, sensual scent

Whether I’m in the Maldives or more likely, Milton Keynes, as soon as I spray Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent, I know it’s summer. This creamy, coconutty aroma will inject some wanderlust spirit into your fragrance wardrobe.

As a Beauty Editor, I am fortunate to test new perfumes all the time, which makes me a bit of a fragrance flitter. At current count, I have seven on the go. But among these are those scented stalwarts that enjoy permanent status in my collection. In winter, I’ll switch to my best long-lasting perfumes , something nostalgic and ambery like Chanel Coco Mademoiselle or Chance. But with that first tease of early summer sunshine, out comes my best summer perfume, Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent.

A masterful feel-good blend of coconut, vanilla and amber, it’s my go-to as soon as the sun makes an appearance. Here’s why you might want to buy it in bulk, too.

Why I wear Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent every summer

I don’t know whether it’s because I only wear it in summer, or it genuinely smells like holidays - probably a bit of both - but there’s nothing I want to wear more when it’s hot out.

One of the best solar perfumes around, the projection is pretty good and despite a lot of airy-floral notes, it does last moderately well (I still get wafts of tropical notes after a few hours. Although I can appreciate their appeal, I don’t usually do coconut scents. But this swerves ‘tacky tropical’ by blending the coconut with sensual, grown-up amber and sandalwood.

Summer in a bottle Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent $64 at Amazon $98 at Neiman Marcus $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue RRP: £58 A grown-up take on the coconut note, this solar floral fragrance is alluring and elegant, with warm amber, sandalwood and vanilla. It's the perfect scent for long sunny days and balmy evenings.

What does Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent smell like?

This isn’t a subtle olfactory wink to summer - think a hint of sea salt, aquatic accords, or a splash of orange zest reminiscent of sipping an Aperol Spritz overlooking the sparkling waters of the Amalfi Coast. No, Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent is a ballsy, punch-you-in-the-face kind of summer scent. Case in point: I wore it at the weekend and as soon as I greeted my sister with a hug, she beamed, saying that I 'smelled like summer'.

The thought of coconut and vanilla will sound a bit sickly to many but this isn’t at all sweet. I think of it as a warm, elegant summer scent. It opens with zesty top notes before softening into tiare flower, magnolia and jasmine. It’s the dry down that’s the real clincher for me - a creamy, lingering blend of coconut milk, vanilla, amber and sandalwood.

Who should buy Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent?

If you love the smell of sunscreen, chances are you’ll fall for this amber-floral. It makes me think of sundowners on the balcony overlooking the beach. It’s the sort of warm, exotic aroma that perfectly complements sunny days and balmy nights.

If you’re a fan of solar perfumes, and looking for something sunny, warm and uplifting, Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent will make you feel as if you’re bathed in sunlight.