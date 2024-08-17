We'll be wearing classy chrome to elevate our occasion pedicures all summer long

Like a pearlescent manicure, adding a metallic sheen to your toes is the easiest way to doll them up, be it for an occasion or just a chic holiday look - and these chrome pedicures, in particular, have our vote...

This year's pedicure trends have ushered in several very wearable neutral pedicure colours. But now and then, the occasion - or just our mood - will call for something a little more interesting than simply a monochromatic shade. This is where a swipe of chrome nail powder or a sheer, pearly top coat comes in. Not only can this easy addition be worn over your natural nails, it can also be applied to your current pedi shade to elevate it.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your summer pedicure or perhaps have a wedding - or similarly special occasion - to attend, here are seven chrome looks to consider.

7 chrome pedicures to elevate your summer and occasion style

While neutrals and soft pastels are always a versatile option, the beauty of a chrome finish is that it can be paired with any colour and offers everything from a subtle, glassy sheen to mirror-like reflection and even a molten, iridescent effect. A pearly finish is, in our opinion, the most wearable and elegant iteration but there are many stylish options available - seven of which we've rounded up below...

Our chrome pedicure picks

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Funny Bunny" RRP: £14.90 Ideal as the base coat for your pearly chrome top coat or nail powder, OPI's Funny Bunny offers a buildable milky white hue. It's ideal for your fingernails and toenails alike and can even be used to create a French tip nail look. Nails.INC Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish in Shade "Pearl Shimmer" View at Amazon RRP: £9 The easiest way to achieve a chrome look is to opt for a pearly top coat over either a pink or sheer white shade, like this one from Nails Inc. It's so shimmery and will also look very chic on your fingernails. Manucurist Active Shine Treatment View at Cult Beauty RRP: £16 If you're looking for a healthy nail polish option, Manucurist's Active Shine treats your nails whilst also imparting a subtle pink shimmer.

If you're looking to request a chrome look from your nail tech, be sure to check what a pedicure includes at your salon, as some treatments will offer a glitter or chrome finish as an add-on. If you're painting your toes at home, we recommend first prepping your feet by cleansing and exfoliating the skin and trimming the nails.

For a chic and straightforward chrome pedi, we would then apply either a sheer nail polish or milky white shade and top it with a pearl-finish top coat - like Nails Inc's Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment, (at Look Fantastic).

1. White chrome pedicure

With a white pedicure already being touted as the chicest and most timeless pedicure colour you can opt for (per the pros), it makes sense to elevate it further with a subtle, pearly sheen. This combination is perfect for a wedding or just a clean and elegant everyday look.

2. Pink chrome pedicure

For a very wearable and subtle option, opt for a glassy or pearl top coat over a sheer, milky pink.

3. Purple chrome pedicure

Ideal for late spring and into the summer, a lilac or lavender hue topped with an iridescent hue is a very fun and playful option.

4. Gold chrome pedicure

A gold chrome on your toes is the perfect pick for a holiday where you'll no doubt be wearing sandals non-stop and enjoying every moment of golden hour.

5. Peach chrome pedicure

For a fun pop of colour, opt for more of a molten finish like this warm, peachy chrome look.

6. Chrome French tip pedicure

As with a white pedicure, a French tip is always a classic choice, made all the more glamorous with a metallic or pearly top coat.

7. Subtle shimmer pedicure

And in case chromes just aren't your style but you're still looking to dress up your toes, why not try a subtle, pink shimmer shade?