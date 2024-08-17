We'll be wearing classy chrome to elevate our occasion pedicures all summer long
Offering quiet luxury in one swipe, a chrome pedicure is the toenail trend to try - and it works with every nail shade
Like a pearlescent manicure, adding a metallic sheen to your toes is the easiest way to doll them up, be it for an occasion or just a chic holiday look - and these chrome pedicures, in particular, have our vote...
This year's pedicure trends have ushered in several very wearable neutral pedicure colours. But now and then, the occasion - or just our mood - will call for something a little more interesting than simply a monochromatic shade. This is where a swipe of chrome nail powder or a sheer, pearly top coat comes in. Not only can this easy addition be worn over your natural nails, it can also be applied to your current pedi shade to elevate it.
So, if you're looking to upgrade your summer pedicure or perhaps have a wedding - or similarly special occasion - to attend, here are seven chrome looks to consider.
7 chrome pedicures to elevate your summer and occasion style
While neutrals and soft pastels are always a versatile option, the beauty of a chrome finish is that it can be paired with any colour and offers everything from a subtle, glassy sheen to mirror-like reflection and even a molten, iridescent effect. A pearly finish is, in our opinion, the most wearable and elegant iteration but there are many stylish options available - seven of which we've rounded up below...
Our chrome pedicure picks
RRP: £14.90
Ideal as the base coat for your pearly chrome top coat or nail powder, OPI's Funny Bunny offers a buildable milky white hue. It's ideal for your fingernails and toenails alike and can even be used to create a French tip nail look.
RRP: £9
The easiest way to achieve a chrome look is to opt for a pearly top coat over either a pink or sheer white shade, like this one from Nails Inc. It's so shimmery and will also look very chic on your fingernails.
RRP: £16
If you're looking for a healthy nail polish option, Manucurist's Active Shine treats your nails whilst also imparting a subtle pink shimmer.
If you're looking to request a chrome look from your nail tech, be sure to check what a pedicure includes at your salon, as some treatments will offer a glitter or chrome finish as an add-on. If you're painting your toes at home, we recommend first prepping your feet by cleansing and exfoliating the skin and trimming the nails.
For a chic and straightforward chrome pedi, we would then apply either a sheer nail polish or milky white shade and top it with a pearl-finish top coat - like Nails Inc's Better On Top Get Glazed Treatment, (at Look Fantastic).
1. White chrome pedicure
With a white pedicure already being touted as the chicest and most timeless pedicure colour you can opt for (per the pros), it makes sense to elevate it further with a subtle, pearly sheen. This combination is perfect for a wedding or just a clean and elegant everyday look.
2. Pink chrome pedicure
A post shared by Leeds Nail Tech & Educator formerly Bluxenails (@beckiestirknails)
A photo posted by on
For a very wearable and subtle option, opt for a glassy or pearl top coat over a sheer, milky pink.
3. Purple chrome pedicure
A post shared by 𝒟𝒾𝒶𝓂ℴ𝓃𝒹 ℬ𝓇ℴ𝓌𝓈✨ (@diamondbrows20)
A photo posted by on
Ideal for late spring and into the summer, a lilac or lavender hue topped with an iridescent hue is a very fun and playful option.
4. Gold chrome pedicure
A gold chrome on your toes is the perfect pick for a holiday where you'll no doubt be wearing sandals non-stop and enjoying every moment of golden hour.
5. Peach chrome pedicure
A post shared by BANANA NAILS™️ | E-file manicure | Dry Pedicure | Nail Art (@banananails_chicago)
A photo posted by on
For a fun pop of colour, opt for more of a molten finish like this warm, peachy chrome look.
6. Chrome French tip pedicure
As with a white pedicure, a French tip is always a classic choice, made all the more glamorous with a metallic or pearly top coat.
7. Subtle shimmer pedicure
And in case chromes just aren't your style but you're still looking to dress up your toes, why not try a subtle, pink shimmer shade?
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
