The Boots sale has impressive discounts on luxe beauty buys - here's what we're shopping
From moreish Sol de Janerio perfume mists to luxe Clarins skincare, we've found discounts of up to 50% off in the Boots sale
Stocked with a plethora of affordable and luxury buys, for many Boots is the go-to destination when it comes to snapping up beauty products. So, naturally, their sale events are the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on some big-named brands - with discounts of up to 50% off...
While you may feel all shopped out thanks to the festive season, January is actually one of the best times of the year to bag a stellar deal, during the post-Christmas sales. So while Black Friday and Cyber Monday feel like a distant memory, the Boots winter sale is still in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to snap up a beauty saving.
From unsexy skincare staples to must-have savings on luxury investment-worthy buys (including discounts on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer), the retailer are currently offering an abundance of unmissable beauty deals, from the likes of ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro and NARS, that are not worth missing out. So, if you're looking to bag yourself a saving in the January sales, what better way than to treat yourself to a beauty bag restock?
The Boots sale: Quick links
There's plenty of opportunities to bag a beauty buy for less, but for those strapped for time, we've rounded up the best bargains that are worth adding to your virtual basket.
- Beauty: Save 10% across almost everything when you spend £50 by using the code SAVE10
- Electrical Beauty: Invest in hair tools, LED masks and hair removal devices for less in the Boots sale
- Fragrance: Save up to 50% on luxury scents from the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Burberry
- Gift Sets: Get up to half price off beauty gift sets, including No7, Real Techniques and more
- Premium Beauty: Huge savings across luxury beauty brands including YSL, NARS and ELEMIS
The very best Boots sale deals - picked by our editors
Searching for the creme de la creme of deals that aren't worth missing out on? Forget endlessly scrolling the sales, we've hand-picked some of the very best beauty deals for you to shop, with stellar savings on an affordable, long-lasting scent, a cult classic cleansing balm and innovative face serum.
Save over £7 on this iconic perfume mist pick, with its sunny scent of vanilla, salted caramel and nutty pistachio, which we ranked as one of the best Sol de Janeiro scents. Once dried, this best-selling mist has both warm and gourmand notes, plus, with hints of jasmine petals, almond and sandalwood. Incredibly irresistible.
When it comes to ELEMIS deals, we can't not mention the cult classic Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm now has 20% off in the Boots sale. Working its magic to remove makeup, dirt and daily grime, this luxurious balm not only gently cleanses your skin but also leaves it looking radiant, too.
Make over a £23 saving on Clarins' popular Double Serum, an innovative serum that works to boost the five vital functions of your complexion. Equipped with Epi-Ageing Defence Technology that targets signs of ageing for skin that is both stronger, firmer, radiant and appears more youthful.
The best Boots skincare deals to shop now
Skincare can be a costly, but incredibly worthwhile, investment. Whether you're investing in a LED device for less or trialling an all-new moisturiser, beauty sales are the perfect time to try that luxe product that you've had your eye on for a while or stock up on your everyday go-to's. With that said, Boots are offering some standout savings on skincare saviours, including discounts on a nourishing Origins face cream and 20% off Victoria Beckham's favourite face mist.
Earning its rightful place in our guide to the best LED masks, the SENSSE LED Mask utilises a variety of coloured lights to target a number of skin concerns, from fine lines and skin damage to managing blemishes and boosting elasticity. It even bolsters claims of improving blood circulation and tightening the skin.
Delivering a hit of hydration, UV protection and encouraging youthfulness of the skin, this SPF 25 face cream from Origins would make a stellar addition to your everyday skincare routine. Not only does this nifty buy boost hydration, but it also protects your complexion from signs of ageing for a smoother and youthful appearance. What's more, it now has 15% off, so you can nab a tub for £54.
While beauty sales are a great time to treat yourself to a luxury buy, they're also the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your everyday staples, including this jumbo-sized bottle of Bioderma Micellar Water. Designed for sensitive skin, this unfragranced micellar water works to cleanse the skin of any makeup, dirt and pollution, while also soothing and protecting the complexion against irritants.
Victoria Beckham's Caudalie Beauty Elixir mist is a staple within her skincare arsenal thanks to its multi-purpose formula that works to hydrate, calm and soothe the skin, while also tightening pores. It's an absolute must-have for prepping your skin with an enviable glow or refreshing your complexion throughout the day.
The best Boots makeup deals to shop now
Restock your makeup bag with some of the most popular, luxury beauty brands in the game, from the likes of NARS, YSL and bareMinerals. This sale gives you the opportunity to nab one of the best mascaras for short lashes for 20% less than its usual RRP or save 1/3 on a cheek and eye palette that unlocks the ultimate healthy glow.
NARS is a powerhouse when it comes to makeup, most notably their best-selling cheek products. Well, thankfully, you can now nab a palette consisting of their most popular blush, bronzer and highlighting powder formulas for £20 less than its usual price tag. This palette makes home to five silky Light Reflecting™ powders, each formulated with pearlescent pigments, that add a healthy and softly radiant glow to your complexion. An absolute must-have buy from this sale.
Save 1/3 on bareMinerals' Complexion Rescue Brightening Concealer, which boasts a lightweight and multi-tasking formula that hydrates, conceals, brightens and depuffs the under-eye region, leaving the eyes looking fresher, awakened and brightened.
Treat yourself to a new lippie for the new year, with these Laura Mercier Silky Creme Lipsticks, which now has 30% off. Enriched with Mediterranean Sea algae extract, this lightweight formula offers high-impact pigment, satin finish and comfortable all-day wear, for a picture perfect pout that doesn't transfer, smudge, feather or fade
If you're looking to boost your lashes with an extreme hit of volume, look no further than YSL's Lash Clash Mascara - which now has 20% off. Its oversized brush, combined with its innovative oil-in-wax formula, this mascara offers major buildable volume, lift and curl in just a few strokes. Plus, its iris florentina extract even helps to condition your lashes.
The best Boots haircare deals to shop now
Struggling with dry, dull and frizzy strands this season? Get on top of your winter haircare routine with stellar savings on some of the biggest haircare buys available on the market, from a clarifying shampoo that's perfect for oily-prone scalps to a nourishing hair oil.
Give your strands some well-deserved TLC with this nourishing hair oil from OUAI, which protects your tresses from heat damage, minimises frizz, boosts shine and leaves a salon-worthy tropical scent. Plus, it now has 20% off!
Equipped with a cocktail of botanical ingredients, colloidal oats and apple cider vinegar, this shampoo is an absolute must for those with oily-prone scalps. Working to gently clarify the hair of congestion and build-up, this affordable buy relieves itchy scalps and enhances a natural, glossy shine. In fact, our Digital Beauty Writer swears by the Aveeno Clarify and Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for her greasy-prone scalp. What's more, it now has 20% off!
For those in the market to boost the thickness of their strands, treat yourself to Bumble and bumble's Thickening Team Volume Hair Gift Set, which now has 33% off. Equipped with a volumising shampoo and conditioner, plus a full-size thickening blow-dry prep spray, this styling kit is set to give your locks a fuller appearance.
Speaking of gift sets, why not invest in Liz Earle's trio of haircare heroes while it has 33% off? Enriched with Kalahari melon oil, plus apple and orange extracts, this kit arrives with a shine-enhancing shampoo, conditioner and nourishing hair oil that work to gently cleanse, smooth and condition your strands for a healthy-looking shine.
The best Boots hair tool deals
Beauty sales are the perfect time to bag an investment purchase for less, whether that be the best hair dryer or with a Shark Flexstyle. Thankfully, the Boots sale makes home to standout discounts on an array of hair tools that are set to take your styling routine to the next level and are certainly worth snapping up.
Boasting longer length titanium-ceramic styling plates, this BaByliss straightener effortlessly glides over large sections of hair, working to smoothen and straighten your strands in no time. Its extensive 13 temperature settings, which range from 170°C to 235°C, and Advanced Ceramics™ heating system allow for a maintained temperature that creates smooth and long-lasting results. If it couldn't get any better, its price tag has been slashed by 50%!
Arriving in its well-recognisable stone colourway, this Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 styler is currently marked down by £30 in the Boots sale. Arriving with six interchangeable styling attachments, from a round brush and diffuser to curling wands, this styler is powered by air so you can simultaneous dry and style your strands with minimal heat damage.
Dyson hair dryer deals are few and far between, so we'll happily take Boots' £70 saving on the Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer. Known for its ability to bolster damage-preventing styling of your strands, this tool arrives with three speed settings, four heat settings and five styling attachments so you can completely tailor your routine to suit all your hair's desires.
You can currently bag Panasonic's EH-NA65CN Nanoe Hair Dryer while it has 36% off, meaning you can snap the tool up for under £70. The speedy dryer boasts an innovative Nanoe technology which is designed to retain maximum moisture and reduce damage, leaving your locks smooth, frizz-free and with a salon-worthy shine.
The best Boots fragrance deals to shop now
For those in the market of a new signature scent, we've spotted huge savings on many luxury fragrances, including some of the best long-lasting perfumes, from the likes of brands such as Valentino, Lancôme and Givenchy.
You can currently enjoy a 20% discount on Valentino's moreish Born in Roma Donna Coral Fantasy fragrance, meaning you can nab a 30ml bottle for just £55. This floral and fruity scent boasts notes of strawberry, bergamot, jasmine and vetiver for a light yet long-lasting feminine aroma.
Undoubtedly one of the best perfumes for women, Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle Iris Absolu is a purely alluring and vibrant fragrance that makes for an ideal signature scent. Its fruity notes of blackcurrant and fig accord are seamlessly blended with jasmine sambac, iris and patchouli, for a perfume that is both intense yet irresistible.
Those on the hunt for a fiercely floral number will be pleased to see Mugler's Alien Goddess discounted by 20%. This white floral amber scent boasts notes of cactus flower, jasmine grandiflorum, jasmine sambac and everlasting flower absolute that takes you on a sensorial experience.
Givenchy's Ysatis fragrance is a uniquely captivating scent. Upon first impressions, you'll be hit with notes of juicy mandarin and sensuous ylang-ylang, before it transforms into seductive floral notes of jasmine, Egyptian rose and florentine iris. The base of the fragrance draws out complementing notes of warming amber and Tahitian vanilla, for a scent that is both rich yet soft and gentle.
How long is the Boots sale on for?
Although a specific end date of the Boots sale is yet to be confirmed, we can't imagine it'll be long before the extensive list of discounted beauty buys are all snapped up. Just a scroll to the bottom of the sale pages reveals all the products that were once included in the sale but have since sold out due to popular demand. So, if we could give you one piece of advice, make sure to shop the bargains whilst you can...
How to know if you're getting a good deal
There are plenty of new deals being added to the Boots sale each and every day, from a multitude of big-named brands. Take it from us, we've spotted new savings on Sol de Janeiro perfume mists, YSL's iconic Touche Éclat Primer and Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum in the last few days. With that in mind, we'd recommend refreshing the page to check which new items have been discounted to ensure you nab yourself a quality deal before it's too late, as you can't guarantee products to remain in the sale.
Where to shop Boots in the UK
You can scroll the depths of the Boots sale online via the brand's website, with savings across a variety of buys, including beauty, health and wellness. The health and beauty retailer also has over 2000 bricks and mortar stores across the UK, meaning you can also shop the offering in-person and even try numerous samples before you buy.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
