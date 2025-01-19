The Boots sale has impressive discounts on luxe beauty buys - here's what we're shopping

Stocked with a plethora of affordable and luxury buys, for many Boots is the go-to destination when it comes to snapping up beauty products. So, naturally, their sale events are the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on some big-named brands - with discounts of up to 50% off...

While you may feel all shopped out thanks to the festive season, January is actually one of the best times of the year to bag a stellar deal, during the post-Christmas sales. So while Black Friday and Cyber Monday feel like a distant memory, the Boots winter sale is still in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to snap up a beauty saving.

From unsexy skincare staples to must-have savings on luxury investment-worthy buys (including discounts on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer), the retailer are currently offering an abundance of unmissable beauty deals, from the likes of ELEMIS, Sol de Janeiro and NARS, that are not worth missing out. So, if you're looking to bag yourself a saving in the January sales, what better way than to treat yourself to a beauty bag restock?

There's plenty of opportunities to bag a beauty buy for less, but for those strapped for time, we've rounded up the best bargains that are worth adding to your virtual basket.

The very best Boots sale deals - picked by our editors

Searching for the creme de la creme of deals that aren't worth missing out on? Forget endlessly scrolling the sales, we've hand-picked some of the very best beauty deals for you to shop, with stellar savings on an affordable, long-lasting scent, a cult classic cleansing balm and innovative face serum.

Get 20% off now ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm: was £49 now £39.20 at Boots.com When it comes to ELEMIS deals, we can't not mention the cult classic Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm now has 20% off in the Boots sale. Working its magic to remove makeup, dirt and daily grime, this luxurious balm not only gently cleanses your skin but also leaves it looking radiant, too.

Get 20% off now Clarins Double Serum: was £118 now £94.40 at Boots.com Make over a £23 saving on Clarins' popular Double Serum, an innovative serum that works to boost the five vital functions of your complexion. Equipped with Epi-Ageing Defence Technology that targets signs of ageing for skin that is both stronger, firmer, radiant and appears more youthful.

The best Boots skincare deals to shop now

Skincare can be a costly, but incredibly worthwhile, investment. Whether you're investing in a LED device for less or trialling an all-new moisturiser, beauty sales are the perfect time to try that luxe product that you've had your eye on for a while or stock up on your everyday go-to's. With that said, Boots are offering some standout savings on skincare saviours, including discounts on a nourishing Origins face cream and 20% off Victoria Beckham's favourite face mist.

Get 15% off now Origins Plantscription SPF 25 Anti-Ageing Face Cream: was £64 now £54.40 at Boots.com Delivering a hit of hydration, UV protection and encouraging youthfulness of the skin, this SPF 25 face cream from Origins would make a stellar addition to your everyday skincare routine. Not only does this nifty buy boost hydration, but it also protects your complexion from signs of ageing for a smoother and youthful appearance. What's more, it now has 15% off, so you can nab a tub for £54.

Get 20% off now Bioderma Sensibio H2O Jumbo Micellar Water 850ml: was £21 now £16.80 at Boots.com While beauty sales are a great time to treat yourself to a luxury buy, they're also the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your everyday staples, including this jumbo-sized bottle of Bioderma Micellar Water. Designed for sensitive skin, this unfragranced micellar water works to cleanse the skin of any makeup, dirt and pollution, while also soothing and protecting the complexion against irritants.

The best Boots makeup deals to shop now

Restock your makeup bag with some of the most popular, luxury beauty brands in the game, from the likes of NARS, YSL and bareMinerals. This sale gives you the opportunity to nab one of the best mascaras for short lashes for 20% less than its usual RRP or save 1/3 on a cheek and eye palette that unlocks the ultimate healthy glow.

Get 33% off now NARS Pure Luxury Light Reflecting™ Cheek and Eye Palette: was £60 now £40 at Boots.com NARS is a powerhouse when it comes to makeup, most notably their best-selling cheek products. Well, thankfully, you can now nab a palette consisting of their most popular blush, bronzer and highlighting powder formulas for £20 less than its usual price tag. This palette makes home to five silky Light Reflecting™ powders, each formulated with pearlescent pigments, that add a healthy and softly radiant glow to your complexion. An absolute must-have buy from this sale.

Get 30% off now Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Creme Lipstick: was £32 now £22.40 at Boots.com Treat yourself to a new lippie for the new year, with these Laura Mercier Silky Creme Lipsticks, which now has 30% off. Enriched with Mediterranean Sea algae extract, this lightweight formula offers high-impact pigment, satin finish and comfortable all-day wear, for a picture perfect pout that doesn't transfer, smudge, feather or fade

Get 20% off now YSL Beauty Lash Clash Mascara: was £29 now £23.20 at Boots.com If you're looking to boost your lashes with an extreme hit of volume, look no further than YSL's Lash Clash Mascara - which now has 20% off. Its oversized brush, combined with its innovative oil-in-wax formula, this mascara offers major buildable volume, lift and curl in just a few strokes. Plus, its iris florentina extract even helps to condition your lashes.

The best Boots haircare deals to shop now

Struggling with dry, dull and frizzy strands this season? Get on top of your winter haircare routine with stellar savings on some of the biggest haircare buys available on the market, from a clarifying shampoo that's perfect for oily-prone scalps to a nourishing hair oil.

Get 33% off now Bumble and bumble Thickening Team Volume Hair Gift Set: was £45 now £30 at Boots.com For those in the market to boost the thickness of their strands, treat yourself to Bumble and bumble's Thickening Team Volume Hair Gift Set, which now has 33% off. Equipped with a volumising shampoo and conditioner, plus a full-size thickening blow-dry prep spray, this styling kit is set to give your locks a fuller appearance.

Get 33% off now Liz Earle Natural Shine Haircare Trio 3 Piece Gift Set: was £48 now £32 at Boots.com Speaking of gift sets, why not invest in Liz Earle's trio of haircare heroes while it has 33% off? Enriched with Kalahari melon oil, plus apple and orange extracts, this kit arrives with a shine-enhancing shampoo, conditioner and nourishing hair oil that work to gently cleanse, smooth and condition your strands for a healthy-looking shine.

The best Boots hair tool deals

Beauty sales are the perfect time to bag an investment purchase for less, whether that be the best hair dryer or with a Shark Flexstyle. Thankfully, the Boots sale makes home to standout discounts on an array of hair tools that are set to take your styling routine to the next level and are certainly worth snapping up.

Get 50% off now BaByliss Expression Styler Hair Straightener: was £100 now £50 at Boots.com Boasting longer length titanium-ceramic styling plates, this BaByliss straightener effortlessly glides over large sections of hair, working to smoothen and straighten your strands in no time. Its extensive 13 temperature settings, which range from 170°C to 235°C, and Advanced Ceramics™ heating system allow for a maintained temperature that creates smooth and long-lasting results. If it couldn't get any better, its price tag has been slashed by 50%!

Get £30 off now Shark Beauty Flexstyle 5-in-1 Air Styler and Hair Dryer: was £299.99 now £269.99 at Boots.com Arriving in its well-recognisable stone colourway, this Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 styler is currently marked down by £30 in the Boots sale. Arriving with six interchangeable styling attachments, from a round brush and diffuser to curling wands, this styler is powered by air so you can simultaneous dry and style your strands with minimal heat damage.

Get 36% off now Panasonic EH-NA65CN Nanoe™ Hair Dryer: was £109.99 now £69.99 at Boots.com You can currently bag Panasonic's EH-NA65CN Nanoe Hair Dryer while it has 36% off, meaning you can snap the tool up for under £70. The speedy dryer boasts an innovative Nanoe technology which is designed to retain maximum moisture and reduce damage, leaving your locks smooth, frizz-free and with a salon-worthy shine.

The best Boots fragrance deals to shop now

For those in the market of a new signature scent, we've spotted huge savings on many luxury fragrances, including some of the best long-lasting perfumes, from the likes of brands such as Valentino, Lancôme and Givenchy.

Get 20% off now Mugler Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau De Parfum 30ml: was £67 now £53.60 at Boots.com Those on the hunt for a fiercely floral number will be pleased to see Mugler's Alien Goddess discounted by 20%. This white floral amber scent boasts notes of cactus flower, jasmine grandiflorum, jasmine sambac and everlasting flower absolute that takes you on a sensorial experience.

Get 33% off now Givenchy Ysatis Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £109 now £73 at Boots.com Givenchy's Ysatis fragrance is a uniquely captivating scent. Upon first impressions, you'll be hit with notes of juicy mandarin and sensuous ylang-ylang, before it transforms into seductive floral notes of jasmine, Egyptian rose and florentine iris. The base of the fragrance draws out complementing notes of warming amber and Tahitian vanilla, for a scent that is both rich yet soft and gentle.

How long is the Boots sale on for?

Although a specific end date of the Boots sale is yet to be confirmed, we can't imagine it'll be long before the extensive list of discounted beauty buys are all snapped up. Just a scroll to the bottom of the sale pages reveals all the products that were once included in the sale but have since sold out due to popular demand. So, if we could give you one piece of advice, make sure to shop the bargains whilst you can...

How to know if you're getting a good deal

There are plenty of new deals being added to the Boots sale each and every day, from a multitude of big-named brands. Take it from us, we've spotted new savings on Sol de Janeiro perfume mists, YSL's iconic Touche Éclat Primer and Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum in the last few days. With that in mind, we'd recommend refreshing the page to check which new items have been discounted to ensure you nab yourself a quality deal before it's too late, as you can't guarantee products to remain in the sale.

Where to shop Boots in the UK

You can scroll the depths of the Boots sale online via the brand's website, with savings across a variety of buys, including beauty, health and wellness. The health and beauty retailer also has over 2000 bricks and mortar stores across the UK, meaning you can also shop the offering in-person and even try numerous samples before you buy.