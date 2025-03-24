As someone with milk-bottle-coloured skin all year round, I'm on a constant quest to discover the best makeup tips for pale skin.

Even the best foundations, blushers and bronzers can come up dark or cakey and finding a natural-looking fake tan for pale skin has taken years of (orange-streaked) experimentation.

Ultimately, like with all skin tones, there's no one-size-fits-all solution and the first step to finding the right shades for you is determining your undertone. “The key to achieving a natural makeup look is knowing both your skin tone and your skin’s undertone," advises Boots Beauty Specialist, Leanna Zaman.

"Your undertone is the subtle colouring beneath the skin’s surface, and there are three main types: warm, cool, and neutral. Warm undertones have a yellow or golden hue, cool undertones have a pink or blue hue, and neutral undertones have a mix of both."

We break down how to work out yours, and some makeup and skincare tips to get the most out of your routine.

Makeup tips for pale skin

Know your undertone

Regardless of your skin type, knowing your undertone is essential for picking the right products and shades for you. “A quick way to determine your undertone is to look at the veins in your forearms – if they have a green tinge you likely have warm undertones, if they have a bluish tinge your skin probably has cool undertones," advises Boots Beauty Specialist, Leanna Zaman.

“Your undertone will always stay the same, so once you have identified it you’ll be able to choose the right foundation and concealer to match your skin, and the most flattering colours for your blush, lips, and eyes.”

Our pick of the best products for pale skin

Try the ‘white paper test’

There are a plethora of ways to work out your undertone, but an effective way is to try the "white paper test" - especially if you're still struggling to understand your undertone after looking at the veins in your forearms.

"Hold a plain white paper up to your face in natural light. If your skin looks pink or rosy, you have a cool undertone. If it leans yellow, peachy or golden, you’re warm. No strong pink or yellow? You’re neutral,” advises Danielle Nichol, Product Director of REFY Beauty.

Embrace a red lip

Bright colours can really pop on pale skin, and you can never go wrong with a classic red lip for a classic, high-drama look. But it's important to choose the right tone. "For a bolder look, a classic red works really well on fair skin, but don’t forget your undertone, advises beauty expert Leanna Zaman. "Opt for a red shade with a blue base if you have cool skin or an orange base if you have warm skin. I would suggest avoiding deep reds, purples, and bright neon shades as these can be too dominating."

Choose a soft pink blush for a healthy glow

Sweet, soft pink shades complement porcelain skin tones beautifully, giving the impression of a natural blush. "When it comes to applying blush, people with fair skin should opt for soft, natural colours like peach or light pink to add a healthy glow without it looking too harsh,” agrees beauty expert, Leanna Zaman.

Opt for a buildable cream formula, like REFY's Cream Blush or a jelly blush (we love the Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint) for a soft, long-lasting glow.

Always use SPF

All skin types should use SPF daily, but pale skin is particularly susceptible to sun damage. "Regardless of your skin tone, the most important step in your daily skincare routine is applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen. There are so many easy-to-wear formulas that sit perfectly under makeup or on their own as the final step in your morning skincare routine. I recommend a minimum of SPF30 and a high UVA to help protect the skin and help prevent damage,” advises Boots Beauty Specialist, Leanna Zaman.

Choose the best formula for your skin type and you'll find wearing it a pleasure rather than a chore - whether you need the best sunscreen for oily skin or are seeking a great sunscreen for sensitive skin. There's a formula for everyone!

Choose the right jewellery

We'll start this tip with a big caveat - wear jewellery that you like, and that makes you feel good. But as a general rule of thumb, gold jewellery tends to be more flattering on warm undertones while white metals and white gold look better on paler skin. The exact shades that look good on you will all depend on your undertone - which you can also work out using your jewellery! "Gold jewellery tends to flatter warm undertones, while silver suits cool undertones. If both work, you’re likely neutral," advises Danielle Nichol, Product Director of REFY Beauty .

Choose a pearl or champagne-toned highlighter

Pearl or champagne-toned highlighters often work particularly well on pale skin for a healthy glow. “A highlighter with a subtle shimmer can add radiance to fair skin. Apply it sparingly to the high points of your face where the light would naturally hit, like the cheekbones, brow bone, and the bridge of your nose,” adds beauty expert Leanna Zaman.

Blend, blend, blend!

Blending your bronzer and blush is important regardless of your skin type, but it's particularly important if you have pale skin as streaks can be visible. Cream formulas are particularly good as you can apply them sparingly and build them up.

Embrace your paleness

It can be difficult to unlearn decades of thinking that bronzed, sun-kissed skin is the ultimate goal. But if you can't tan naturally and just don't gel with bronzers or fake tan, and don't have the time for Thursday 'tan night', then it might be time to lean into your paleness. There's a reason 'pale and interesting' is an often-used adage!

Preparation is key

Regardless of your skin type, preparation is always key. That means using facial moisturiser, primer, and of course, SPF.

"As with any skin tone, a flawless base needs the right prep. Hydration is always key – after cleansing, use a lightweight moisturiser and primer to create a smooth, plump canvas for your makeup," explains REFY Beauty Product Director, Danielle Nichol.

“Prepping your skin before makeup application is essential. After cleansing, applying a serum or moisturiser will help hydrate your skin and smooth its texture, meaning your makeup will blend more seamlessly,” agrees beauty expert Leanna Zaman.

Seek out brands with a broad shade range

Getting a foundation that makes you look glowy rather than ghostly can be tough, so seek out brands that have a wide range of shades, such as Fenty Beauty, MAC Cosmetics or NARS. Feel a bit intimidated by approaching staff at the counter? Head to Boots; the Boots Beauty Specialists are brand-neutral, so can give bespoke advice and cherry-pick the best product recommendations across the huge range of brands. Alternatively, try a few different counters and ask to take a sample home.

Try a peachy blush

Soft pinks will look amazing on cool skin tones but peach will complement warmer tones - even if you're pale.

"If you’re cool, soft pinks and rosy hues suit perfectly. Warmer? Try peachy tones to complement your warmth. If you’re neutral, something in the middle, such as a muted pink or soft peach, will work well," explains REFY Beauty Product Director, Danielle Nichol.

Mix bronzer and moisturiser for a customisable shade

For a natural, subtle glow that you can easily customise to suit your skin tone, mix a few drops of liquid bronzer with moisturiser for a light coverage solution that you can build up. You can also try this with foundation or blush if you want a more subtle look.

Don’t overdo the brows

Particularly if you have naturally blonde or red hair, it might be essential to fill in your brows if your natural brows aren't as perceptible as you'd like. Done well, eyebrows frame your face and draw attention to your eyes, but if they're too dark, they'll pull focus and overwhelm the rest of your look. Opt for softer shades that complement your skin and hair tone, and build up colour slowly if you're using a gel or pencil. Finish by fluffing them up with a clear (or pale) brow gel.

Try neutral eyeshadows

"Neutral and pastel eyeshadows work best with fair skin," advises beauty expert Leanna Zaman. "Shades like taupe, champagne, and soft pink can help enhance the eye without being too overpowering."

Using fake tan? Pick peachy tones

Looking for a natural fake tan for pale skin? It will always take a little bit of trial and error, but generally, peach tones will be the best ones for pale skin.

"Peach undertones help to add warmth to paler skin tones so it’s the perfect undertone for balancing and brightening. The peach undertone will also help counteract any blueish shadows which is common for paler skin tone," advises Melanie Brownlow, founder of St. Moriz.

Start small

Whether it's foundation, bronzer, fake tan or blush, for pale skin, the best approach is generally to start small and build up. That way, you can control the colour and coverage, ensuring it doesn't overpower your look. "Less is more, too. Start with a small amount of product and build up coverage or colour only where you need it," agrees REFY Beauty Product Director, Danielle Nichol.

Skip the black mascara

For a flawless 'no makeup' makeup look, opt for brown shades, avoiding black mascara and eyeliner. "I recommend using brown mascara and eyeliner instead of black as it is much less stark against fair complexions," advises Boots Beauty Specialist, Leanna Zaman.

Invest in a good cream eyeshadow

Use a translucent setting powder after your foundation and concealer, focusing on your t-zone. This will help set your look without changing the colour of your foundation or skin tone.

Extend your bronzer

Seeking a convincing-looking tan even if you can't go au natural? Then don't forget to extend your bronzer or fake tan to your next. "You can also sweep your bronzer onto your shoulders and collarbones for an all-over sun-kissed look," advises beauty expert Leanna Zaman.

Brown, grey and plum-coloured liners can work really well

Especially if you have pale skin and blue or green eyes, softer tones like grey, brown or a deep aubergine can work really well. They'll make your eyes pop and won't look too harsh against your fairer skin.

Invest in a good cream eyeshadow

Admittedly, investing in a great cream eyeshadow is a must for any skin type. They're designed to be applied with just your fingertips, blend easily and are incredibly forgiving if you’re not a makeup pro. They're also great for pale skin as you generally have easier control of the intensity of colour, meaning you can slowly build it up.

Try a gradual tanner for a natural glow

If you want a subtle, sun-kissed glow that looks convincing with your natural skin type, the best gradual tan will do just that. These contain less DHA - the active ingredient in most tanning products - meaning they give a more subtle glow.

Make sure your bronzer is only one or two shades darker than your natural tone

Looking for the right bronzer for pale skin? Generally speaking, you'll want a cool-toned option, that's only a shade or two darker than your normal skin tone. Always check the shade against your neck, if it's completely off or adds a dark stripe, it's too dark.

Looking for a new foundation? Try before you buy

Ever found yourself looking at the bathroom mirror at 12pm wondering why your foundation looks so different from how it did in the morning? Many formulas, particularly oil-based ones, oxidise, changing the colour. You won't know this until you try them, so once you've determined your tone, ask the staff at the counter for a small sample, or try them on your wrist for a few hours. "It's worth taking the time to swatch a few shades and wear them for a few hours before you buy to check if the formula oxidizes or changes colour as it dries, and to test how it looks on your skin under different types of light,” advises Boots Beauty Specialist, Leanna Zaman.

A smokey eye looks good on everyone

A smokey eye will never go out of fashion and the ubiquitous style is wonderfully versatile, meaning it will work as a high-impact, glam eye look for all skin tones and eye colours. The key, as always, is to choose the right shades for your undertone and eye colour. For fair tones, warm shades like gold, copper and bronze, often work well.

Find your concealer match

Dark shadows and under-eye circles can appear more visible on fair skin - if that sounds familiar, then concealer is your best friend. Like foundation, you need to determine your undertone to work out the best shade for you. Generally, you'll want your concealer to be a touch lighter than your foundation, but not hugely different. This will give a flawless, brightening effect.

Try a lightweight foundation

The best lightweight foundations will suit everyone's needs. Their lighter texture means they don't clog oily skin and they don't pile or cling to rough patches. They're particularly great for pale skin, for these very reasons. "As well as the shade, consider the coverage and finish too. Heavy formulas can sometimes look cakey on fairer skin, so foundations with a sheer finish or tinted moisturisers are good options," advises beauty expert Leanna Zaman.

Have fun!

At the end of the day, makeup is all about having fun. If you want a muted, natural look, brown mascara is great, but sometimes you want a high-octane, glamorous look where only a pair of black fluttery lashes will do - go for it! Wear the colours and styles that you feel good (and most confident) in.

Look for products with SPF in them

While the best foundations with SPF won't replace the need for regular SPF, they do add an extra layer of UV protection - particularly important for fair skin, which often burns easier. Just remember not to scrimp on your regular sunscreen as this is still very much needed.

Don't assume you have a cool undertone

There is a huge spectrum of shades within the fair skin umbrella, but there's a common misconception that people with fair skin have a cool undertone. "Working out your skin’s undertone makes it easy to find shades of makeup that match and complement your skin, says Danielle Nichol, Product Director of REFY Beauty. "People often assume that those with pale skin always have a cool undertone, but that’s not true. You can be warm or neutral, too."

Use cream formulas for flawless, buildable coverage

Whether you're looking for a foundation, eyeshadow, blusher or bronzer, cream formulas are generally easier to blend, super lightweight and you can build up coverage slowly - making them great for fair skin.