Viola Davis just debuted the chicest styling solution for between-length pixie cuts

If maintaining a short, short hairstyle is proving to be too much hassle, Viola Davis' pixie cut, with its volume and sculpted face-framing pieces, embraces the in-between stage - thus prolonging the need for your next trim...

As the 2024 hair trends prove, short hairstyles are still very much in, with everything from bouncy bobs - like the Cowgirl bob and Bell-bottom bob - to ear-grazing crops being in high demand, both on and off the red carpet. Pixie cuts especially, have had something of a renaissance in recent months and for good reason as they manage to look both modern and chic, effortlessly - even with very minimal styling. That said, regrowth is one downside of a short trim, although, Viola Davis' pixie-style look offers quite the flattering solution.

Debuting a slightly longer cut, complete with a defined and angular fringe at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Davis' hairstyle is one to try if you're struggling to manage the in-between stage - but don't want to book in with your hairdresser just yet - here's how...

Why Viola Davis' pixie cut is the perfect styling option for short hair lovers

Embodying all things elegance at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Viola Davis stepped out onto the red carpet on May 25th, wearing a black and white sequin gown, complete with radiant makeup and of course, a modern and perfectly sculpted pixie haircut.

Typically, when one thinks of a pixie look, short and spikey strands come to mind, Davis' however featured added length and a trendy side-swept fringe.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio)

The look saw Davis' bangs styled to the side and pinched into angular points, framing her face and drawing the gaze straight to her eyes. Layers can also be seen throughout, with the front of Davis' hair having been brushed forward from the top of her head, with the pieces styled into sweeping waves - creating body and movement. This is a great technique to try if you are growing your own pixie cut out or want to add texture and volume.

The overall finish feels texturised and effortless - made all the more so by the added length.

How to recreate Viola Davis' pixie cut

For those wanting to recreate this look, a high-quality hairspray or mousse is a must for setting your style in place and warding off flyaways. One of the best hair straighteners will also come in handy to smooth the hair and help create the characteristic points.

For the side-swept fringe, we'd recommend using a comb to section your hair out to where you want it, using your go-to styling products, whether that's a cream or gel, to sculpt the strands into place.