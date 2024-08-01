Victoria Beckham is rebranding this 'outdated' nail shape as a chic summer must-have
Though squoval and almond shapes have been our go-to this season, Victoria Beckham's stiletto nails are making us reconsider...
Despite squoval and elegant almond shapes being in high demand this season, there's one, 'dated' style that might just be making a comeback - if Victoria Beckham has anything to say about it...
Much like with colours and designs, the 2024 nail trends often inform which shapes are set to be popular in the seasons ahead, with summer welcoming both timeless favourites and a few unexpected styles. Square nails were among the 'outdated' shapes to make a chic comeback and now it seems, Victoria Beckham herself (who famously favoured the former in the '90s) is submitting another retro shape for our consideration.
The style in question shares some aspects in common with the ever-popular almond shape but is set apart by its angular and distinctive tip - the likes of which could very well be on the cusp of a renaissance this season...
The statement nail shape Victoria Beckham is bringing back for summer
As mentioned, subtle squoval nails and timeless almond nails have been the go-to for many in recent months but now, we could be re-entering the era of - drumroll, please - stiletto nails.
Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse into her family getaway, Victoria Beckham could be seen sporting a matching, milky pink mani-pedi - a trademark of the beauty mogul in recent years, but upon closer inspection, we spied a slight difference where her fingernails are concerned (see pictures one, three and nine).
Instead of a rounded, gradually tapering almond, Beckham instead debuted a pointier tip to her nails - an attribute reserved for stiletto nails.
And while stiletto often gets a bad rap for being sharp and obvious, Victoria Beckham just proved how chic the style can be, esepcially when paired with a more minimalistic shade. From the looks of it, her nails feature quite a soft stiletto point, which may offer a stylish elevation on almond nails, for those tiring of the style.
How to recreate Victoria Beckham's stiletto nails
RRP: £25
Featuring a glass nail file, fingernail clipper and buffer, as well as a cuticle pusher, this Tweezerman set is perfect for shaping and smoothing your nails for a professional-looking manicure.
RRP: £8.99
The colour from essie is a close match to the pastel pink shade Victoria Beckham wore on vacation and is a timeless hue to add to your polish collection.
For those who don't know, stiletto nails are similar to almond shapes but rather than being rounded, they feature a tapered, pointed tip - and work best for mid to long nails, though they can be adapted to suit shorter nails.
To achieve this shape, carefully file the sides of your nail down, before focusing on your tip, where you will file each side at the angle, to create a pointed, triangular shape. If you have long nails, you can use a nail trimmer to cut the side of each nail tip before filing. For a more dramatic point, keep filing each side of your tip down to meet the sides of your nails,
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
