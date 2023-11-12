Victoria Beckham's calls this moisturizer her 'body secret' and it's so cheap now
It's on sale right now at LookFantastic
Victoria Beckham's favourite moisturizer is on sale right now at LookFantastic and it's one of the lowest prices for the product we've ever seen.
Everyone has that go-to beauty product that they just simply cannot live without. For example, Kate Middleton's is her Clarins Ultimate Lip Perfector, a perfect hybrid between a lip balm and lip gloss. Or, for Margot Robbie, she can't live without these exfoliating pads from Peter Thomas Roth.
One woman we are always vying after the beauty secrets of is none other than Posh Spice - aka, Victoria Beckham, who has been at the center of lots of media attention recently thanks to the revealing Netflix documentary Beckham. Luckily for us, we just found out which body moisturizer Posh absolutely swears by - and even luckier, it's on sale!
Victoria previously told Into the Gloss that her favourite body product is the Weleda Skin Food body moisturizer.
"My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery," she said.
She also revealed all of the different and creative ways she uses the product when she's incorporating it into her routine, proving how versatile the inexpensive product can be.
"When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil—the same you use to cook with—and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the color," she revealed. "And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these…I wish they had bigger ones."
RRP: Was £14.95 now £11.20 | Weleda’s Skin Food treats dry, rough skin to some much-needed TLC. The award-winning cream absorbs deeply into the skin, seeking to provide long-lasting moisture.
RRP: £16 | Suitable for sensitive, eczema-prone skin types, the multi-tasking formula utilises a host of hydrating actives for skin that feels more comfortable after a single use.
When she's done applying her Weleda Skin Food, she said that she loves to use fragrances from Byredo. Although the fragrances from this brand tend to be a tad pricey, they're certainly worth their weight in gold, according to VB - and we wouldn't expect Posh to settle for anything other than the best!
"For scent, I use anything by Byredo," she said in that same Into the Gloss interview. She also noted that, with so many scents from the collection to choose from, it's difficult for her to pick just one that's her favourite. "He’s a friend so I’ve tried them all - I don’t have a signature though. He makes a nice hand cream as well. The fragrance is just incredible," she said.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
