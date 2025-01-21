I planned to lay low this January, but Victoria Beckham's makeup makes me want to dress up and go out

While skincare and loungewear have been our bread and butter these past weeks, Victoria Beckham's evening look has suddenly made us want to be booked and busy this January...

We don't know about you, but following the intensity of the festive period, our best foundations, bronzers and eyeliners have been relegated to the very bottom of our makeup bags. Giving our skin a breather and hunkering down indoors to avoid the cold and overall greyness of January were our only concerns and goals for the month. That was, until we saw Victoria Beckham's glamorous Instagram post, where she paired a chic updo with a diffused smoky eye and bronzed complexion.

Suddenly, we've found ourselves back in the makeup mood, so naturally have broken down said look and everything you need to recreate it.

Victoria Beckham's January glam just cured our makeup fatigue

As mentioned, makeup was a sensitive topic for those of us who slathered our skin with the works over December. Or it was up until January 13th, when Victoria Beckham took to her social media to share a selfie, dressed to the nines with the most radiant makeup - and chicest hairdo.

While we doubt we'll be heading out in a similarly formal gown anytime soon, her hair and makeup have inspired us somewhat. The sleek, middle-parting updo is what first grabbed our attention. It's clean but simple and therefore, easy to recreate.

Her makeup is the real standout though. Featuring a sultry and diffused smoky eye, sculpted brows, glossy lips and rosy cheeks, it's the perfect look for a candle-lit dinner or just as an elevated alternative to your daily makeup. The dewy finish of Beckham's skin makes the look feel very wearable and versatile despite the heavier eye look.

How to recreate Victoria Beckham's evening look

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Shade Playground View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £38 Touted as Victoria Beckham's go-to shade, Playground looks like a very close match to the warm and rosy blush she's wearing above. The Cheek Posh blush sticks are long-lasting, luminous and buildable, offering a weightless and flattering tint to the skin. Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick Eyeshadow Palette View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £56 Another favourite of Beckham's, this palette has every shade you need to create a warm, neutral smoky eye. It's also available in four other shade iterations, including blues and coppers. For a long-lasting eyeshadow look, be sure to apply one of the best eyeshadow primers first, to prep your lids. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £32 If you favour eyeliner over eyeshadow or want to add further intensity to your smoky look, invest in a pencil eyeliner - like this one. The formula is creamy and long-lasting, with a built-in smudger to diffuse and shape your line as desired. We would recommend the shades Cocoa or Cinnamon for this look.

As for recreating the look, it's safe to assume that Victoria Beckham is wearing products from her eponymous beauty brand (Victoria Beckham Beauty), but you can, of course, substitute in your go-to eyeshadow palettes and so on.

To achieve a similarly radiant base, we recommend sticking with cream-based products and layering a radiant primer underneath your foundation - like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter or VIEVE's Skin Nova. As we can see from Beckham's Instagram post, her terracotta-like blush is placed quite high up on her cheeks and blended over her nose. We would suggest using one of the best cream blushes (or bronzers, for a more sunkissed look) on your cheeks and buffing out with a brush, before using any product that's left on your brush to dust over your nose bridge.

For the eyes, opt for a neutral palette - like the Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick Eyeshadow Palette - and select three shades, ideally a light, sheer brown, a warmer brown and then either a dark brown or black. Begin by applying the lightest colour over the entirety of your lid, before working the slightly darker hue into your crease and towards the outer corner of your eye. Repeat this with your darkest shade, to create that signature smoky eye gradient, and buff any excess under your lower lash line. You can also add a flick of eyeliner or tight line, for more intensity.