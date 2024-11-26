This glow-booster transformed our beauty writer's winter skin - and it has 25% off

As well as working to prime the skin, Vieve's Skin Nova is loved for its brightening and glow-boosting ability. While I'm typically not a fan of makeup primers, I just knew I had to try it on my dull winter complexion, and now it has a firm place in my everyday makeup routine. Oh, did I mention it's currently 25% off?

Investing in one of the best primers, especially one with a dewy finish, is a stellar way of preventing and treating winter skin concerns. Acting as a protective barrier between your skin and makeup, they work their magic by evening the surface of the skin and ensuring your makeup does not budge all day long.

However, like many others I have questioned, "why use makeup primer" as it felt like yet another unnecessary step to add to my already hefty makeup routine. However, that all changed when I discovered Vieve's highly talked about Skin Nova Primer, and (spoiler) I haven't looked back since...

Get 25% off now VIEVE Skin Nova: was £31 now £23.25 at Cult Beauty Global You can currently nab a tube of this glow-boosting potion for 25% less in the Black Friday sales. This gel formula works to hydrate the complexion as well as impart a beautiful dewy radiance that works under makeup or alone.

Why Vieve's Skin Nova Primer is the perfect glow-booster for the winter months

Vieve's Skin Nova may have launched onto the makeup market over three years ago but it's a fairly recent addition to my daily makeup routine. After hearing Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar raving about this product, I just knew I had to try it for myself, too. But, it's not just the woman&home beauty team who are fans of this primer, it's hugely popular amongst online beauty shoppers, and has amassed nearly 2000 highly-rated reviews on the brand's site...

VIEVE Skin Nova View at Cult Beauty RRP: £31 for 100ml Formulated with hero skin-loving products, such as niacinamide, rose water and beta-glucan, this skincare makeup hybrid primer works to hydrate, prep and illuminate the complexion. Boasting the ultimate versatility, this gel formula can be worn in an array of ways, such as under makeup to boost radiance or on its own for an instantly brighter appearance. Its slimline tube and handy pump applicator also make decanting the product onto the back of your hand a breeze - a small yet mighty positive.

When it comes to application, I treat Skin Nova primer as an additional step at the end of my skincare routine, applying it all over my face - particularly on high points such as cheekbones and nose. Once blended, the gold-hued, gel-like formula sheers out, leaving your complexion looking brighter with a radiant glow - perfect for both wearing on its own or also as a tacky base before applying your makeup.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

If I'm honest, I've never bought into the idea of primers as I hadn't found one that locked my makeup in place whilst avoiding that dreaded cakey texture. As someone with combination skin, my complexion can often suffer from dry patches in the winter months, making makeup application a nightmare as it clings to specific areas of my skin. However, I find my makeup applies far more nicely with this underneath, hydrating my skin and giving it a healthy, illuminated glow - without a metallic, tin man-like finish.

What is Vieve Skin Nova?

The brand describes Skin Nova as "liquid gold", which I would agree is a great representation of this unique product. The product has been designed, first and foremost, to act as a makeup primer, ensuring your makeup lasts longer, while also blurring the appearance of pores, brightening the complexion and unlocking a healthy glow. However, it also bears various multi-tasking abilities, meaning not only can you wear it under makeup but also mix it into your foundation, wear it on its own or apply it to your body for enviable radiance.

How to apply Vieve's Skin Nova

When it comes to application, it's as simple as applying any other primer or the best face moisturiser. Personally, I apply one pump of product onto the back of my hand, before evenly distributing the gel-like formula across my face and blending in with my fingertips. However, you can also mix the product into your best lightweight foundation to enhance its glow or use a brush (such as the e.l.f. Buffing Foundation Brush) to seamlessly buff into the skin on no-makeup days.