The essential makeup step you need to add into your routine if you sweat a lot

Keeping your makeup in place all day can be a mission, especially in hot weather or if you tend to break a sweat fairly quickly. But, this might just be the step your routine is missing to ensure your makeup doesn't budge all day long...

Summer (and some much-needed sun) has officially arrived and with lots of upcoming occasions and events booked into the diary, we've been dousing ourselves in the best setting sprays in hopes of our makeup flawlessly staying put all day. But, if you're struggling with your makeup slipping off your face, unwanted patchiness and excess oil, thanks to the warmer weather, incorporating one of the best primers into your routine before you apply your makeup may just be the answer to avoid feeling like a sweaty mess.

To give us an insight into the staple step, we reached out to some celebrity makeup artists to find out why you should be using a primer...

Why you should be using a primer in your makeup routine

Whether you're at the gym, holidaying in a hot country or simply going about your day-to-day tasks, if your face is constantly trying to fight off perspiration or is prone to oiliness, you may find your makeup simply slides off your face. We know all too well the difference between your makeup when you leave the house and when you return home, but primers act as the key to sweat-proofing your look and ensuring it stays in tact throughout the day.

Celebrity makeup artist, Lielle Neury, stresses how primers are often overlooked but are in fact a crucial step in your makeup routine: "Primers seal in your skincare and hold on to gripping the makeup. Without using primer, your skincare will essentially merge with the makeup your applying and you won’t have the same longevity."

A primer can arrive in the form of lotions, gels or putty's, Sandra Tetteh, MUA and Founder of Bankulise Beauty, explains: "A primer is a product that is applied before foundation, it comes in various textures depending on what the primer does - mattify, hydrate [or] smooth texture."

To go the extra mile and prevent any creasing or smudging of your eye look, you can also use one of the best eyeshadow primers before applying your eyeshadow or eyeliner.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What does primer do?

If you're wondering what the main task of primer is, Neury says: "Primer helps to seal and protect the skin by creating a barrier for your skin and makeup."

This handy product has multiple benefits to elevate your complexion, Tetteh comments: "Primer is great for helping makeup to stick to skin much better, mattify areas that are typically oily, hydrate skin or even smooth out texture for a more cohesive look."

However, results will differ depending on your personal skin type and the primer that you opt for, Neury adds: "If you have dry skin and use a hydrating glowy primer, your complexion will be more radiant and will less likely look ‘cakey’, [whereas] if you are more oily you can use a mattifyng pore filling primer which will smooth out your skin pre makeup application."

Does primer make your makeup last longer in the heat?

If you particularly struggle with your makeup slipping off in warmer weather, it might be worth adding this step into your makeup, Neury advises: "If you’re using a gripping primer you’re giving your makeup something to ‘grip’ onto and it’ll make it last hours longer than if you didn’t apply a primer."

Throughout the summer, or if you're travelling in hotter climates, it's wise to opt for a silicone-based primer as they help reduce your skin's production of oil and sweat. Extra points for using a gripping primer that matches the same base as your foundation (for example a silicone primer and silicone foundation), as this combination will only add to the longevity of your makeup. Tetteh explains: "Not all primers are the same and not all primers work with all makeup products, especially foundation, this is because of the ingredients that allow primers to target various skin concerns."

Neury continues: "I like to think of it like a water slide, if you apply your skincare and then right on top you apply your foundation, it’s just going to slip right off throughout the day especially in the heat as it has nothing to grip onto."

Primers for long-lasting makeup

Whether you're looking to add this step into your skincare regime, or perhaps you're in the market to trial a new primer, there are an array of primers available on the market to choose from. From illuminating to mattifying, gel to fluid formulas, it's all about finding the right one to suit your needs...

E.l.f. Power Grip Primer View at Amazon US$9.72 at Amazon RRP: £9.80 This budget-friendly option boasts a gel-based formula that ensures your makeup doesn't budge all day. Offering a natural finish to your complexion, this translucent primer is infused with hyaluronic acid to moisturise, smooth and prep the skin ready for makeup application. Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Blur Primer View at Look Fantastic US$49.99 at Amazon US$56 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £35 If you're looking to invest in a quality primer, let it be Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Éclat Blur Primer. With a fluid-like texture, this primer works to even skin tone, minimise fine lines and create a smooth base for your makeup to sit on. The formula is infused with flecks of shimmer for a blurred, illuminated and radiant finish. bPerfect Cosmetics Perfection Illuminating Primer View at Beauty Bay RRP: £14.95 For an awakened, healthy glow complexion, opt for an illuminating primer such as this one from bPerfect Cosmetics. Not only does it prep your skin for long-lasting makeup, it's also enriched with camellia oil, vitamin A and vitamin E to help blur pores, smooths fine lines and add a radiant glow. What's not to love?

If you're still debating whether primer is for you, we'd say they are a staple, not only in warmer weather but all year round. They are the key to ensuring a long-lasting finish by mattifying the skin and soaking up the oils from your complexion, without any slipping, separating or creasing.

Simply follow your normal skincare routine before using your fingertips to apply primer. Start at the nose before using circular motions to rub the product into your cheeks and across the rest of your face - just as you would apply your best face moisturiser.