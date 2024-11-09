Victoria Beckham Beauty is having its first ever sale - save 20% on all skincare and makeup essentials for the next 36 hours
Be quick, the sale ends soon
This is not a drill! Victoria Beckham Beauty is currently having a 20% off sale and from their beloved bestsellers to their exciting new launches, everything is reduced and waiting to be added to your beauty routine.
We've loved every single skincare and beauty product Victoria Beckham has released since launching Victoria Beckham Beauty back in 2019. And, over the five years she's been in business, the brand has released a whole host of amazing products.
Still, the cost of some of the products is a little more pricey than we're used to, especially with all the fabulous high-street skincare and beauty releases coming out right now. But if you've been thinking of treating yourself and snapping anything up from the line, now is the perfect time to shop as Victoria Beckham Beauty is having their first ever sale - though, you'll have to act quickly as it ends on Monday [11 November 2024].
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Sale
A nourishing and hydrating lip balm is a must have in every handbag over the colder months and the Posh Balm is an unrivalled formula. A mix of Murumuru Seed Butter Complex, Plant-Derived Lanolin Alternative and Cucumber Seed Extract improve lip moisture retention, elasticity, and firmness while also providing deep hydration to better overall lip health, making sure your lips are kept supple, soft and smooth no matter what the weather throws at them.
Not only that, but the formula is tinted, with a choice of three shiny shades featuring 'light pH-adaptive technology' that makes them adapt to each wearers' skin tone for a personalised wash of colour. If you want a more striking lip shade, layer the product to build it to the intensity you love.
Read our review of Victoria Beckham Beauty's Posh Balm Nourishing Lip Shine here.
With nearly 2,000 five-star reviews, this waterproof eyeliner is one of Victoria Beckham Beauty's bestsellers - and it's no question as to why. The creamy formula is so easy to work with, letting you create seamless, crisp and bold eyeliner styles just as easily as luxe, smoked-out looks. Available in a range of vivid colours, from the rich matte burgundy tone 'Bordeaux,' which is stunning for autumn and winter, to 'Gold Lamé,' a striking true gold tone with beautiful golden sparkles throughout.
Create a striking cat-eye eyeliner look with the pencil or apply it all across the lid, leaving a sharp and crisp line at the crease of the eye for a fun, playful and bold style. Or draw a thin line across your lash line and smudge it upwards and outwards with the pen's handy smudging tip for a softer look.
Long-lasting, smudge-proof yet easy to remove too, the Vast Lash Mascara from Victoria Beckham Beauty is a game changer. With the formula ensuring there are no flakes on application to keep your routine simple and fuss-free, you can leave the house with bold and voluminous lashes that will stay looking just as bold and voluminous no less than 12 hours after first applying - and all you need to do is rinse with warm water to remove the product!
"This mascara is dreamy," writes one shopper. "It simply doesn’t budge, and I have had zero fallout. Fantastic!" While another adds, "Fantastic product. Best I've ever had. Doesn't smudge or melt, stays on all day - 18 hours plus!!! Yet it wipes off easily when you are done for the day."
Bring a sun-kissed glow back to your winter complexion with the Matte Bronzing Brick by Victoria Beckham Beauty, with its duo of soft powders working to add a gorgeous faux glow to the skin. Mimicking the natural look of a holiday tan, use the lighter shade to softly warm up and bronze the high points of the face, including the cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin, then dip into the darker shade to contour and sculpt under the cheekbones, jawline, and temples.
For a sun-kissed look, use a light dusting of the product across the face, or build up the radiance with extra layers for a more tanned and glowing finish.
The FeatherFix brow gel was released earlier this year and, despite not yet being on the market for even six months, it's gardened a host of praise and quickly become a favourite of beauty lovers across the globe. It offers a natural finish that lasts for 24 hours and is waterproof, humidity-proof, sweat-proof, and flake-proof too. Simply comb the micro-detail brush through your brows with upward and outward motions - and you're ready!
For a fuller look, fill in your brows first with your favourite pencil or powder, then lock everything into place with the gel. If you prefer a more laminated brow look, slowly push the gel into the whole brow with the brush, separating and spacing the hairs, then use the back flat side of the brush to press hairs against the skin.
Read our review of Victoria Beckham Beauty's FeatherFix Liquid Lifting Brow Gel here.
Contouring can be one of the most daunting elements of a makeup routine but the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus takes all the hassle and fuss out of it. The brilliance is the light texture that's super creamy and so blends easily and effortlessly into the skin. Create a natural look by drawing the pen along your cheekbones, on either side of the nose, along the jawline, and around the temples before blending the line out and up with your fingers or a brush. Add more drama by layering the product for a more defined look.
"Very easy delivery system, makes it foolproof," one review wrote of the contour stick, while hundreds of other reviews praised the size of the precision point as being 'perfect' for contouring the nose with sleek, thin lines.
Don't panic if you get to the website and can't see any reductions, the 20% off will be applied when you've added the goodies that you want to your basket and headed to the checkout.
There are some exclusions to the special offer, with gift cards, fragrances, Discovery Sets, and the new scented hand creams not being discounted this time around - but there's still plenty on offer.
