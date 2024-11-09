Victoria Beckham Beauty is having its first ever sale - save 20% on all skincare and makeup essentials for the next 36 hours

This is not a drill! Victoria Beckham Beauty is currently having a 20% off sale and from their beloved bestsellers to their exciting new launches, everything is reduced and waiting to be added to your beauty routine.

We've loved every single skincare and beauty product Victoria Beckham has released since launching Victoria Beckham Beauty back in 2019. And, over the five years she's been in business, the brand has released a whole host of amazing products.

Still, the cost of some of the products is a little more pricey than we're used to, especially with all the fabulous high-street skincare and beauty releases coming out right now. But if you've been thinking of treating yourself and snapping anything up from the line, now is the perfect time to shop as Victoria Beckham Beauty is having their first ever sale - though, you'll have to act quickly as it ends on Monday [11 November 2024].

Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Sale

Don't panic if you get to the website and can't see any reductions, the 20% off will be applied when you've added the goodies that you want to your basket and headed to the checkout.

There are some exclusions to the special offer, with gift cards, fragrances, Discovery Sets, and the new scented hand creams not being discounted this time around - but there's still plenty on offer.