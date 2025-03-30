Trinny Woodall's reveals her top beauty secret – and it works for everyone

What does your beauty routine look like? Does it include lots of tools? Do you constantly feel the need to add new ones to your collection?

There are so many great skincare devices and useful beauty tools like the best foundation brushes, so much so it can be easy to forget you always have what you need with you. "My favourite beauty secret is use your fingers," Trinny revealed to Vogue. "Our fingers can do so much when we're feeling we haven't got anything else."

"Whether you're lifting, or slapping, or pinching or [doing] fascia or gua sha, you can do it all with your fingers," she said. It might seem obvious, but she's so right about the versatility we have right at our fingertips. Sure, it's lovely to invest in self-care items like a handy tool for facial fuzz, but by and large we do have all we need in our fingers.

Using Trinny's tip when applying moisturiser, you can multi-task and use your fingers to lift and massage the skin. All you have to do is use gentle pressure and sweep your fingers up in lifting motions to the outer edges of your face, as Trinny briefly demonstrates in the TikTok video. The trick is so simple and quick, emulating the relaxing massage effects of gua sha and fascia massage without you having to spend a penny or add an extra step to your morning routine.

Applying makeup with your fingers is a little more technical than doing the same with skincare products that melt into the skin and seemingly disappear as they absorb. But the trick is to work in light layers with a small amount of product.

Explaining how to best use your fingers as makeup tools, woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor Fiona McKim explains, "I exclusively use my fingers to apply cream concealer, both under my eyes and over blemishes. Using a brush to apply concealer can buff the pigment away to nothingness, which defeats the purpose of using it."

She adds, "Fingers, however, can gently tap-tap it in rather than rubbing, while the warmth of your body melts the formula for a seamless blend. Your pinkie finger is also the best blending tool for cream eyeshadow (use a light windscreen-wiper motion), and ring fingers are the ideal size to create a flattering liquid blush flush. Just remember to wash your hands before and after, please!"

There's another vital skincare step you can use your fingers for too – and that's removing your makeup, which Trinny points out is vitally important. In fact, she thinks that sleeping in your makeup is one of the biggest beauty mistakes a person can make.

"I think most people take their makeup off now in the night," she said, then added with knowing eyes and a silent, judgement-fuelled nod, "I'm going to assume everyone does."

Of course we do! And there's nothing better than our fingers when it comes to slathering on award-winning cleansers and knowing how to remove mascara properly.