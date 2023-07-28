This JLo approved concealer is the secret to brightening tired eyes
If it's good enough for JLo, it's good enough for us
We recently found out what JLo's favorite concealer is - and we're not shocked she loves this cult-favorite product. We also found some drugstore dupes that will do the job just as well for half the price.
Concealer is an essential product that every makeup-wearer, from beginner to pro, will tell you is truly a must for day-to-day wear - so it's important to find just the right concealer that meets your requirements.
One source we always trust for makeup advice is celebrities, since they certainly know a thing or two about finding makeup that gives a flawless and camera-ready glow - and JLo just shared with us a product she always relies on to awaken tired eyes, erase dark circles, and look camera-ready in a flash.
In JLo's beauty secrets video with Vogue, the multi-hyphenate star revealed that she loves the YSL Touche Eclat concealer. When she puts this concealer on in the video, her skin and eyes immediately go from slightly dull and tired looking to a more enhanced, radiant version of her skin, giving a "your skin but better" effect.
JLo isn't the only celeb who loves this concealer, though - even Sofia Richie Grainge (the daughter of Lionel Richie, who recently just performed at King Charles' Coronation Concert), loves this YSL concealer. "Honestly, the coverage is natural, really light, glowy, and beautiful," Sofia said in a recent TikTok.
And, what's more, this concealer has received accolades from various prestigious beauty epicenters, including recognition as one of the best concealers for mature skin by Vogue.
Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen, $40 (£31) | Nordstrom
This brightening concealer pen will instantly smooth and perfect your complexion, highlighting your best features and giving you a JLo-inspired glow.
Don't just take our word, JLo's word, Vogue's word, or Sofia Riche's word for it (although, really, what more convincing could you need?!?) The product's reviews speak for themselves, with hundreds of people leaving five-star reviews for the cult-favorite product.
"This really is the best concealer/highlighter on the market, in my opinion. It's got something for virtually everyone," one person said of this concealer.
"I can't live without Touche Eclat. It's the best product for undereye circles by a mile, and whether you use it to cover up spots or for highlighting, it'll make you glow like a vision," another person said.
So yeah, this cult-fav beauty product really is worth the hype, and with the product's unique and modern design, you're just one click away to brighter, more radiant, JLo-level glowing skin.
But if you can't afford the Touche Eclat (it does come in at a bit of a hefty price tag), we found some drugstore concealer dupes that also fit the bill.
Flawless Brightening Concealer, $6 (£4) | E.L.F.
This lightweight flawless brightening concealer is perfect for those who want glowy coverage without the large price tag.
