This cult-favorite body cream sells every 14 seconds globally - yeah, it's *that* good

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sol De Janeiro's ever-popular Brazilian Bum Bum cream sells once every 14 seconds globally - here's where you can buy the fan favorite product.

If you've bought the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream in the past, you'll likely understand why so many people love it. Don't take it from us, though - just listen to some of the reviews the product has gotten, with some even touting it as the best body moisturizer out there.

"Literally the best thing ever invented," one person commented on Sephora's site.

"I wasn’t sure about the hype - but I just finished this and I miss it already," another person said.

A post shared by Sol de Janeiro (@soldejaneiro) A photo posted by on

Celebs love the cream too - A-listers like Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, and more tout it as a go-to product. In fact, the cream is so popular that one tub of it sells every 14 seconds.

The sweet scent consists of notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, making it truly drool-worthy, and is perfect to layer with your favorite perfume or body mist. And, as delicious as it smells, it feels even more luxurious on the skin, helping to soothe dry skin and restore softness with its rich, dense formula.

"Touch isn't just for screens, it's essential to how we communicate. Where some make it awkward, Sol de Janeiro embraces it," said a press release from the Sol de Janeiro brand, touting their delicious-smelling and skin softening products as the perfect aid in promoting more physical touch.

A post shared by Sol de Janeiro (@soldejaneiro) A photo posted by on

Luckily for everyone, the scent is totally non-greasy and won't stick to your skin - and it's not hard to rub in, like other moisturizers tend to be.

Another ingredient in the lotion, Guaraná, helps the formula to improve firmness in the skin - in fact, the cream originally was touted as a cream to smooth the appearance of skin, particularly around your bum area, hence the name "bum bum cream."

Since Guaraná boasts “five times more caffeine than coffee,” according to the brand, contact to the skin with the lotion improves circulation, smoothing the appearance of your skin for that ultimate summer firmness and glow.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Refillable Body Cream, $48 (£37) | Sephora A fast-absorbing body cream with an addictive scent and a visibly tightening, smoothing formula that adds a hint of shimmer to skin.

Like we said, it's a cult favorite beauty brand for a reason, with their other products being equally as popular as the Bum Bum Cream.

"Hate the summer but love this scent! I don't even know how many I've gone through," someone commented on the Sol de Janeiro Instagram account in regards to the Bum Bum Cream.