This broken nail teabag hack shared by Salma Hayek's nail artist might save you a LOT on trips to the salon

We can't get over the broken nail teabag hack that may actually change your life. Drop the phone and cancel that emergency trip to the salon to tend to your broken talon - just grab a teabag instead.

For those of us for whom the likes of Biab nails or gel or acrylic extensions are an absolute must - the sheer terror of a broken nail is beyond compare. Not only is it visually displeasing, but it can be a bit of a safety risk too.

Of all the nail trends 2023, it's safe to say that a teabag being a potential savior to a damaged manicure is a bit unexpected. According to leading Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein (opens in new tab), however, it's actually a classic hack, "that always works."

Even if you use the best nail strengtheners to fortify your natural nails, or the highest-end false nails on the market - broken nails are up there with death and taxes among the guaranteed experiences in life.

In light of this common experience thank goodness that Betina, whose clients include Salma Hayek and Zoe Kravitz, shared this total life-saver.

You probably already have everything you need for this hack, but before we go into the instructions - let's mention what you need. Gather a teabag, nail glue, tweezers, scissors, and nail buffer.

In a video post on her Instagram account, Betina (opens in new tab)kindly revealed the step-by-step process of how to use the broken nail teabag hack to get your talons back in tip-top shape.

How to do broken nail teabag hack

Gently buff the split so it’s flush with your nail and no sharp edges are sticking out. Cut a small piece of tea bag big enough to cover the area around the split. Apply nail glue to nail, putting a bit extra on the split. Apply the piece of tea bag (tweezers are recommended). Saturate the piece with more nail glue, using a tool to set in place making sure the split is completely covered. I like to wrap it around the split. Let the nail glue completely dry. It should be hard to the touch. Do not start buffing if it is still wet. Gently buff over the glue, smoothing out the roughness and the edges, so it blends with your nail bed. Do not over buff over the split. Dust and apply base coat, nail hardener or coat of polish (or all of the above). I like to use a coat of gel and no wipe top coat to ensure it stays in place.



Although broken nails are more commonly considered an issue experienced by people with long nails, Betina is actually renowned as an expert in shorter nails. Speaking to Refinery29 (opens in new tab) about her beauty routine, she revealed her manicures of choice.

Describing her process, Betina revealed that she gives herself a manicure twice a week and that she favors squoval nails, in terms of shape.