The M&S perfume that's a £10 alternative to Chanel Coco Mademoiselle
The M&S Discover perfumes are known for smelling like designer classics - and the Soft Iris scent has been compared to a Chanel icon
An M&S perfume has been hailed as a bargain alternative to a classic Chanel scent - costing just £10.
When it comes to the most loved and best long-lasting perfumes of all time, there's no denying that Chanel's iconic Coco Mademoiselle is up there with the elites - and in thrilling news for bargain-loving fragrance fans, M&S have a £10 alternative to the timeless designer scent.
The M&S perfume collection offers a wide range of scents and it turns out that the Discover Soft Iris Eau de Toilette is a great cheap option if you love Coco Mademoiselle.
Priced at just £10 for 100ml, the ultra affordable spritz is a delicate floral fusion that fragrance fans have hailed as a seriously similar smell-a-like to unmistakable Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau De Parfum, which costs a hefty £136 for a bottle of the same size.
RRP: From £71 | One of Chanel's most iconic scents, Coco Mademoiselle, is the ideal purchase if you're after something a little luxurious and totally timeless. It's long-lasting, floral, fresh and instantly recognisable.
If you've been scouring the web for the best December perfume deals to complete your Christmas shopping, you might want to step away from luxe designer options and give the M&S Chanel rival a try - especially if you're keen to incorporate some of the best cheap perfumes into your collection or spend a little less on fragrance gifting this year.
The M&S Discover Soft Iris is built from notes of iris, jasmine and bergamot blended with orange blossom essence, along with base notes of vetiver, amber and patchouli.
Compare this to Coco Mademoiselle's notes of vibrant orange, jasmine, rose, patchouli and vetiver and you'll understand why they're being hailed as sister smells.
The M&S Discover perfume range has plenty of other low-price offerings that have also been compared to some of the most popular fragrances out there.
The Discover Intense Gardenia & Vanilla Eau De Toilette smells like just Marc Jacobs' famous Daisy scent, while the Discover Intense Seasalt & Neroli Eau De Toilette is akin to Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt - a smell loved by Meghan Markle herself.
While the Discover Intense range offers scents that pack a little more punch, they're still just as affordable as the rest of the M&S Discover scents - at £12.50 each.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
