And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has made a convincing case for reviving this divisive 2000's hair trend

Although Sarah Jessica Parker (or should we say, Carrie Bradshaw) is known as the queen of New York City fashion, the actress also deserves a title for consistently giving us hair envy with her rolodex of hairstyles.

Dismissing the ever-growing list of 2025 hair trends, the actress has just stepped out sporting a famously divisive 2000s look. Apologies in advance to Gen Z, but Parker is making a case for bringing back side partings - and we couldn't be more on board.

Much like side swept hair, which has been gaining traction on red carpets in recent years, side partings are having a well-deserved resurgence - and they're Sarah Jessica Parker-approved. So, whether you have lengthy locks or opt for a side-parted bob, here's why the actress has convinced us to switch up our parting ahead of the new season.

Why we're loving Sarah Jessica Parker's side-part hairstyle

Attending the New 42 Studios' 25th Anniversary Luncheon on the 8th September 2025 in New York City, Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out adorning a Carrie Bradshaw-esque outfit - opting for a monochrome houndstooth skirt and vibrant purple sateen shirt. However, it was her hairstyle of choice that captured all of our attention.

The actress was pictured on the red carpet having traded her go-to middle part in for a side part. While Gen Z's dislike for side parts supposedly remains, it seems Parker has put the argument to bed by making the styling switch herself. Aside from parting in question, the Sex and the City star's creamy blonde balayaged locks were styled with effortlessly soft waves that cascaded over one shoulder.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Bruce Glikas / Contributor)

Sometimes, switching up your parting isn't as easy as just picking a new location for it to sit; your hair can often require training for a parting to sit naturally. It's easiest to change your parting with damp hair, so we'd recommend either wetting your tresses or waiting until you've just washed your strands.

Next, use a pintail comb to create a new parting at your desired location - you can use a styling cream to help create, hold, and retrain the new direction of your parting. Finally, you'll need to use heat to lock the style in its new shape, so it's wise to blow dry your tresses with one of the best hair dryers, before setting it in place with a flexible yet strong-hold hairspray.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's side-part hair

If you want to switch up your middle parting, like Sarah Jessica Parker's, it's likely that you'll have to train your strands to naturally sit in a certain position. To do this, you'll require a few staple formulas in your hairstyling arsenal, including a pintail comb and a strong-hold hairspray to lock it in place.