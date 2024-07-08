Salma Hayek just debuted a chic warm terracotta twist on a classic nude lip
Offering a sophisticated and timeless take on a regular neutral lip, Salma Hayek's recent lipstick choice is a all-year-round go-to...
If you're looking for a way to switch up your go-to neutral lip, take notes from Salma Hayek's recent rosewood lipstick with a citrus-hue - the versatile shade is as chic as it is timeless...
There's an abundance of shades to take into account when it comes to finding a quality long-lasting lipstick, from pinky nudes to those with vibrant reds, making it not a simple task. Once you've finally found your go-to hue, you'll still find us searching for the best lipstick tips to make sure it stays put all day.
Well, for those wanting to jazz up your neutral lipstick with a subtle flush of colour, you're in luck. Salma Hayek just debuted the most gorgeous rosy terracotta hue and it's perfect for any event, all year round - whether you're looking for a new day-to-day lippie or you're after a soft occasion-ready shade. So, naturally, we're following suit and recreating the actress' flattering pout...
Why we're loving Salma Hayek's rosy terracotta lipstick
Attending a private dinner in London, celebrating Gucci's Global Ambassador Jannik Sinner ahead of his Wimbledon matches, Salma Hayek posted her look to her Instagram on Friday, 28th June.
Dressed in a olive green suede ensemble, the actress adorned slightly tousled curls and warm red-undertone lipstick, that was somehow subtle yet standout, and made us want to recreate her lip colour of choice immediately.
Depending on the lighting, the lippie shade looks like a cross between a warm rosewood with an orange-toned terracotta - with flash photos of the star offering a more red undertone. Upon further investigating (and with the help of the Gucci tag in her caption), we believe Hayek to be wearing Gucci Beauty's iconic Rouge à Lèvres Voile lipstick in the shade '203 Mildred Rosewood' - a burgundy rosewood hue, as described the the brand.
Boasting a subtle pop of colour and a luminous shine finish, the warm rouge shade is the perfect versatile day-to-night shade. Pair it with a dewy complexion and the no mascara trend in the day or with a sultry eye look and bronzed glow in the evening.
Recreate Salma Hayek's rosy lip
RRP: £37
For a sheer flush of colour, just like Salma's, this luminous sheen lipstick from Gucci makes moisture and comfort a priority. Boasting a lightweight wear, this lipstick not only promises buildable colour and coverage, but also leaves your lips feeling silky smooth. What's more, it is even has a floral yet fruity fragrance with notes of violet.
RRP: £9.99
For an option that's more friendly on the purse, this L'Oréal matte lipstick offers 16 hours wear, whilst delivering on intense colour. Infused with hyaluronic acid for the ultimate moisture and hydration, its slimline shape also makes it perfect for an easy application - what more could you ask for?
Thanks to its effortlessly chic shade, Hayek's lip look is easy to recreate at home with just a few staple products. Firstly, It's important to prep lips before applying your lipstick, we'd recommend using a moisturising lip mask - such as TATCHA's The Kissu Lip Mask - this will soften, smooth and give a plumper appearance to your pout.
Once hydrated, use a lip liner to outline and define your lip shape, this will ensure long-lasting lipstick throughout the day, whilst preventing it from feathering and bleeding out of the lines. Next, take your rosy terracotta lippie of choice and swipe onto your lips. If you prefer to opt for a more glossy pout, layer a slightly lighter lip gloss over the top for that high impact shine - we love MAC's Clear Lipglass.
