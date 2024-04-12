Naomi Campbell's long-lasting perfume pick is a well-kept secret - and it's perfect for spring

In the market for a lasting floral perfume this spring/summer? Naomi Campbell's perfume houses a fresh and timeless bouquet that the model confirms, "lingers all night."

When selecting from the list of best long-lasting perfumes, flowery blends are often a very popular choice, after all, some of the best perfumes for women have starring notes of either jasmine, rose or the like. However, it can be difficult to discern which of these powdery and delicate floral fragrances will actually go the distance. Sometimes going by word of mouth is key and thanks to model and fashion icon, Naomi Campbell, your search just got a whole lot easier.

Taking pride of place in Dior's fragrance family, Campbell's signature scent comes with both a good-smelling and enduring reputation - and is the epitome of a springtime scent...

Why Naomi Campbell's favourite, lingering floral is a must-buy for spring

While the likes of Miss Dior and J'Adore may already be on your radar (what with them topping the list of best Dior perfumes) and perfume shelf, Naomi Campbell's go-to from the brand is a true classic - but one that is perhaps lesser known. It's something of a well-kept fragrance secret if you will, one the supermodel let slip in a 2018 interview for the Fragrance Foundation Awards.

As per Harper's Bazaar, Campbell revealed that her all-time favourite is Dior's Lily of The Valley-centric scent, Diorissimo. "I wear a blend of many of my old favourites. But one of my all-time favourite fragrances is Diorissimo," Campbell enthused, adding: "I love florals, florals that linger and that’s what Lily of the Valley does, it lingers all night."

A long-lasting floral DIOR Diorissimo Eau De Toilette Spray View at John Lewis RRP: from £82 for 50ml | Notes: Lily of The Valley, ylang-ylang and jasmine A must-have for lovers of traditional floral scents. This iconic perfume pairs fresh and green lily of the valley with elegant ylang-ylang and soft jasmine, for a universally flattering and bright signature.

As mentioned, Diorissimo features Lily of The Valley - which offers a sweet freshness and green impression - paired with ylang-ylang and delicate jasmine. The result is a chic and timeless signature, that is known to cling to the skin, offering an aura of elegance.

If you're a lover of perfumes with jasmine, this scent will likely be a very welcome addition to your arsenal. Equally, if you favour mature and traditional florals, you're sure to love it - and it's especially apt for the spring and summer seasons, though florals can also lend themselves perfectly to year-round wear.