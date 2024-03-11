Michelle Yeoh's shiny hair stole the show at the Oscars - here's how she created it
Michelle Yeoh used none other than Olaplex to create her Oscars shiny hair look
Michelle Yeoh stepped out at the 2024 Oscars with a stunning glittery dress and an equally shiny hair look. Here's how she created the sleek style...
Michelle Yeoh never disappoints when it comes to making a statement with her beauty and fashion choices. So it's no surprise that her Oscars look was all about glitz, sparkle and shine - specifically when it came to her sleek hair look.
And while there are countless celebrity tricks for shiny hair that we've seen around over the years, Michelle went the reliable Olaplex route to create that reflective shine in her locks...
How to recreate Michelle Yeoh's Oscars shiny hair look
To create her shiny hair look for the big night, Michelle worked with celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica, who perfected the simple yet stunning, sleek low ponytail.
“Sometimes, when something is so beautiful, less is more,” says Robert. “The sleek low pony was inspired by her Balenciaga couture gown, which had amazing reflection and design."
Revealing what he used to perfect the shiny hair look, Robert adds: "The hair needed to be chic and sleek, and OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil helped achieve this.”
How Robert created Michelle’s sleek pony
Shine essential
RRP: £28 for 30ml
For smoothness & stay
RRP: £28 for 150ml
Strong hold
RRP: £5
- “Once I knew what the final look would be, I sectioned off the hair and sprayed on the OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist for added body and volume. I started in the back of the neck and went forward. I blew everything up and away from her face, directing everything back and away. Then, I backcombed her hair at the root on the top and sides so that I would be sure to direct the hair and keep the shape that I desired.
- Then, with a couple of dollops of OLAPLEX Nº.7 Bonding Oil rubbed into my hand, I worked through Michelle’s hair to achieve incredible shine and luster. Using a paddle brush, I shaped the hair into place collected at the back of her neck and did a soft ponytail.”
Robert’s tips for getting Michelle’s sleek pony at home:
- Pay attention to hair health—"The foundation is super important when trying to achieve the simplest of looks. Often, something so simple can become so complicated for many hairdressers, so having the correct products and a fundamental understanding of how hair moves is crucial."
- Sweep hair back—"It was very important to keep the direction of the hair back and away from her face, not dragging behind her ears or up too high, but directly back with some volume at the top."
- Add texture to hair—"The OLAPLEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist also came into play to give the hair texture and allow manageability to finalize the look with the OLAPLEX No.7 Bonding Oil."
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home
Previously, she was Deputy Editor and Beauty & Fashion Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages. In the past, she has worked as Shopping Writer at woman&home, gained an AOP awards nomination after working on their news team, contributed to Women's Health, Stylist and Goodto and earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.
