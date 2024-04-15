Kate Moss swears by this smooth citrussy perfume blend for a summer signature

If your fragrance collection feels lacking in the spring/summer scent department, Kate Moss' go-to perfumes offer the perfect array of sophisticated florals and sparkling fresh fruits...

From her effortless, parred-down makeup looks to her on-duty style, the supermodel's influence is undeniable and now it seems, we can even implement said influence to our best long-lasting perfume collections as well. Luckier still, there's not just one scent that Kate Moss relies upon for a chic impression but two - meaning you're twice as likely to discover a new, icon-approved signature.

So, if you've been struggling to choose a scent among the plethora of best perfumes for women, why not take a few cues from the model - and the aromas she 'wouldn’t leave the house' without...

The chic Kate Moss-approved perfumes to add to your summer rotation

For many of us, our favourite violet perfume or skin scent is as crucial to our morning routines as putting on a bra or brushing our teeth. It feels downright wrong to leave the house without a few sprays of our signature - a sentiment shared by fashion icon, Kate Moss. And there are two perfumes, in particular, that she always reaches for.

Sharing her beauty staples with the Evening Standard in 2018, Moss wrote: "I wouldn’t leave the house without scent on," before citing some of her favourites as; Clarins Eau Dynamisante and Serge Lutens Fleurs D’Oranger Eau de Parfum.

Chic & floral Serge Lutens Fleurs d'oranger Eau de Parfum View at Look Fantastic RRP: from £125 for 50ml | Notes: Orange blossom, jasmine and white rose Featuring a classic blend of elegant florals, this Serge Luten scent is described as having a 'clear, airy sillage' - making it perfect for everyday wear but especially in the summer months. Cirtussy & skin-loving Clarins Eau Dynamisante View at Boots $62 at Macy's RRP: From £43 for 100ml | Notes: bitter orange, mandarin, petitgrain, lavandin, eucalyptus, tarragon, nutmeg and patchouli. This refreshingly affordable scent isn't your average perfume. It's described as a 'treatment fragrance' because it's 95% natural formula works to tone and revitalise your skin whilst leaving a fresh scent of mandarin, eucalyptus and patchouli (to name just a few of it's notes) behind.

The first, Clarins' Eau Dynamisante is rather special, as it's a treat to the skin as much as it is to the senses. Described as a 'treatment fragrance,' it works to tone and moisturise the skin, leaving a soft scent of bitter orange, mandarin, petitgrain, lavandin, eucalyptus and patchouli in its wake.

Moss' second go-to is a traditional eau de parfum and offers more of a floral impact, with elegant notes of orange blossom, jasmine and white rose. Serge Lutens as a brand, is known for its luxe perfumes - even offering a trendy milk perfume in its lineup - and this refined flowery number is no exception and is sure to be a hit with fellow floral fragrance fans.

These two scents are ideal for elevating and expanding your scent collection - and to push their blends even further, be sure to brush up on where to spray perfume, to ensure it really clings to the skin. Though we doubt that will be an issue with these, as Moss quipped: "A couple of sprays and I’m done."