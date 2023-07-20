Kate Hudson’s tiny periwinkle nails are so chic and so adorable

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Hudson recently debuted a super chic periwinkle mani that we can't get enough of - here's how to get the classic mani at home.

Kate Hudson always looks great, point blank - from her sheer silver dress from the 2023 Critic's Choice Awards, and even her controversial 2001 Oscar's dress, the actress has always proven to be a fashion and beauty icon.

Recently, Kate debuted a mani that we're really obsessed with - mostly due to the super cute colour she chose for her nails.

While attending the Giorgio Armani show in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, the actress posted a picture to her Instagram of her outfit, proving her style credentials once again with a unique, standout periwinkle manicure.

"Beautiful @giorgioarmani #privé show in Paris! 🖤We love you Giorgio🖤 Thank you for having us 🥰," she captioned her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos from her evening at the Giorgio Armani show.

Her outfit consisted of a pink and black striped tube top that flowed into a black pair of flowy harem-style pants - but the real stars of the show were the details in her accessories.

Her periwinkle nails, for example, were a nice contrast to the overall gothic look of the outfit - not to mention that the lavender shade was a perfect complement to the actress' fair skin.

"Loving those lavender nails lady… 💜✨" one fan commented under her Instagram post.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also chose to wear a pair of strappy black heels to match the outfit, as well as some bold rings that matched with her lavender nails. For earrings, she wore a stunning pair of Boucheron studs that exploded into a dazzling diamond design.

For glam, the actress went for a slicked-back high ponytail, letting her beautiful long, blonde locks cascade down her back. She also went with a pink nude lip and some black eyeliner that lined her eyes, adding to the pesudo-punk look she was going for.

Get Kate Hudson's tiny periwinkle nails

Kate's adorable lavender nails are definitely really easy to get at home, seeing as she didn't use acrylics, dip powder, or any sort of hard-to-remove method on her nails. Although it's unclear whether she used gel or regular polish, one thing is certain - she didn't extend hair natural nails with tips, ensuring a super natural finish.