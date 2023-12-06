Julia Roberts has some deadly serious advice on how to take the best care of your eyebrows
The '13 Going on 30' star said this is what she would tell her younger self
In a recent interview, Julia Roberts gave some sage advice - including the one tip she uses to ensure her eyebrows always look good.
It's a tale as old as time - when you were younger, your mom probably gave you advice on what to do and what not to do in your beauty routine, and it was largely based on practices she developed in her own life. Now, with two 19-year-old twins in tow, Julia Roberts is doing the same for her own kids, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 16-year-old Henry.
The advice she would give to her 19-year-old self is pretty concise and to the point: "Stand up straighter," Julia told People. "It’s all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows." And of course, Julia has the perfect type of brows for her face shape - and by not over-plucking, you could have the brows of your dreams, too.
Julia didn't always have super thick eyebrows - but in recent years, she's learned the value of just leaving them alone.
Other celebs have followed suit with this practice, with many people nowadays just opting to leave their eyebrows natural, barely waxing or threading. After all, after "soap brows" became one of the most popular makeup trends, everyone wanted to have those thick, fluffy eyebrows again - and you can't have those if you're constantly at the mercy of hot wax or tweezers.
In the past, Julia's makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, also artist to stars like Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, and more, revealed just how she gets Julia's brows to look so even and full without barely any product - and of course we're trying to copy this routine immediately.
According to an exclusive from The Daily Mail, Jillian went in on Julia's eyebrows with one of the best eyebrow pencils, the LANCÔME Brow Define Eyebrow Pencil - a natural and waxy eyebrow pencil that will give you eyebrows that say "I woke up like this."
RRP: £18.00 | For beautifully defined brows, try Lancome's no-transfer Brow Define Pencil - a favourite of none other than Julia Roberts.
Julia Roberts isn't the only one who loves this Lancome Brow Pencil, however - the reviews of the product speak for themselves.
"Fine tip for applying just where it is needed. Very natural looking and lasts. Good rage of colours," one person said.
"i really like the brow pencil, its fantastic for definition and when you need to be a little more light handed. you get fine strokes that are crisp and neat," another reviewer noted.
Of course, everyone has different preferences when it comes to brow shape - if you prefer a skinny 90's brow, then go for it! However, if you're looking for your brows to look a little fluffier and fuller this year, take Julia's advice and put down the tweezers.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
