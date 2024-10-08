Jennifer Lopez's hair stylist swears by this Olaplex hair treatment to add 'shine, hydration, smoothness and body' - snap it up for 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Getting healthy, shining hair is more affordable than ever thanks to the Olaplex deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Want to get healthy, shining hair like Jennifer Lopez? The Olaplex treatment her hair stylist swears by is a whopping 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
This autumn is the season of healthy hair. The healthy hair trend has taken off and is showing no signs of slowing down, with celebrities debuting shining, luscious strands dyed in natural-looking shades that have massively impacted this year's autumn hair colour trends.
Add to that the fact that trends like the glassy hair trend are dominating social media at the moment, it's clear that healthy hair is in.
But getting the look is easier said than done, especially if you jumped on the bleach-blonde hair trends of the previous years. However, glossy hair icon Jennifer Lopez has a secret trick up her sleeve that makes getting her super healthy hair look easier than you could ever imagine.
JLo's hair stylist Tracey Cunningham has revealed that she uses Olaplex's viral No3 Hair Perfector treatment to give JLo her iconic glossy locks and, luckily for us, the treatment is 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Olaplex Treatment
A post shared by Tracey Cunningham (@traceycunningham1)
A photo posted by on
The Hair Perfector treatment is a holy grail product for anyone who struggles with dry, brittle hair, with its formula repairing damaged hair and mending broken bonds to leave hair looking soft, shiny, and more resilient.
Woman&Home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim isn't surprised that JLo's iconic shine comes from the Olaplex product - she's a huge fan of the brand and is super excited that the No3 treatment is getting its time in the spotlight thanks to the affordable Olaplex deals this October.
"No3 is - unsurprisingly - the third formula launched by Olaplex. But, it was the very first that we could buy to use at home after salon-only treatments No1 and No2 completely changed the game for repairing hair damage during colouring," she explained.
"I’m not surprised JLo's hairdresser is a fan, this high-tech pre-wash mask aims to strengthen hair and protect it from damage, so is especially good if you heat style a lot (which, I can only assume Ms Lopez does). Plus, it’s cleverly applied before shampooing so doesn't leave any heaviness or residue."
Shop More Olaplex on Sale
Give your hair a straightening boost with the Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, a highly moisturising shampoo that nourishes, strengthens and repairs damaged hair. Perfect for those who struggle with split ends, frizz and flyaways, it gives a hit of hydration to help you create sleeker hairstyles.
Hydrate, repair and strengthen damaged hair with this ultra nourishing and hydrating conditioner from Olaplex. Adding shine to dull strands, it's formulated for everyday use so won't overly strip hair of its natural oils, but highlight its natural health and shine while giving a clean feel.
A holy grail, must-have product for people with dry, damaged, and frizz-prone hair, the Olaplex Bonding Oil helps to repair damaged and compromised hair while strengthening strands and protecting your overall hair structure. Plus, it increases shine, softness, and vibrancy - what more could you want?
Even better, you don't have to put a lot of effort in to see results. Simply apply the hair mask treatment once a week, perhaps as part of you Sunday self care routine, running a generous amount through towel-dried hair and combing to make sure it's applied evenly.
As No3 is a pre shampoo treatment, leave it on for a minimum of 10 minutes and up to 90, before shampooing it out and following up with your favourite conditioner.
Speaking to Hello!, Tracey praised the No3 treatment, calling it an 'essential' in any haircare routine.
"It’s essential to do a weekly at-home bond-building treatment," she said. "I religiously use Olaplex No3 Hair Perfector once a week. It is amazing."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
