Jennifer Garner proves a bob and side parting is the chicest hair combination
Offering chic and timeless short hair inspiration, Jennifer Garner proves a side part bob is here to stay
Looking for a way to switch up your bob haircut? Jennifer Garner just proved the shorter locks hairstyle pairs perfectly with a chic side parting, for a timeless and sophisticated hairdo.
Short hairstyles have been dominating 2024 hair trends, with the bob taking pride of place in terms of popularity. This season, alone, we've been introduced to stylish cuts such as the Hollywood bob and the Cowgirl bob. Now, there's a new styling iteration on the block and its arrived in the form of a side part.
So, if you're looking for inspiration ahead of your next appointment at the hairdressers or what to know before getting a bob, take note of Jennifer Garner's latest red carpet look which offers an effortless and easy to maintain hairdo...
Why Jennifer Garner's side-part bob is giving us short hair inspiration
Stepping onto the red carpet of the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday, 11th July, the actress adorned an elegant black maxi dress, styled alongside flushed cheeks and a coordinating rosy lip. But, it was her softly waved brunette locks that gave us ultimate hair envy (and even encouraged us to book our next hair appointment).
Sitting just past her shoulders, we'd classify Garner's haircut more of a lob (long bob) than a bob, so to say, but captured the perfect median between both shorter and longer lengths. The midi-bob was accompanied by a slightly off-centre side parting and subtle, barely-there waves - which only added to the effortless nature of the cut.
In even better news, if you're a fan of this look, you'll be pleased to know that it only requires a few of the best hair styling products in your haircare arsenal (and a shorter cut) to recreate it...
Recreate Jennifer's wavy side-part bob
RRP: £2.99
In order to find the perfect place for your side parting to sit, a hair parting comb is an essential. With a plastic fine-tooth comb at one end and tailed with a narrow metal pin, this dual-ended tool is ideal for all your styling and sectioning endeavours as it helps to maintain moisture, whilst preventing frizz and flyaways, for shiny and soft results.
RRP: £79.99
This air styler is perfect for this look as you can achieve many different styles with the same hair tool, from sleek and straight to soft waves and bouncy curls. This lightweight tool boasts five heat settings, a 360 degree swivel design and small air vents that allow for bursts of cool air to quickly lock your look in place - each working to make the styling process even easier.
RRP: £19.50
For added shine, just like Jennifer's tresses, invest in a hair glosser to add to your haircare arsenal. This Color Wow pick offers a lightweight formula jam-packed with hydrating ingredients, aiming to seal the cuticle - which, in turn, locks in the hair's moisture and colour. The results are set to leave you with a healthy, natural shine.
To achieve Jennifer's chic hairstyle at home, you'll want a quality hair straightener or multi-purpose styling tool. It's wise to avoid hair straighteners with wide plates, as these will be difficult to manoeuvre in shorter locks. Instead, opt for those with thinner, regular length plates to ensure the process is a breeze.
Unlike other red carpet hairdo's, Garner chose slightly dropped out curls opposed to a bouncy Hollywood blowout, further enhancing the natural, 'worn in' look. If you're wondering how to curl hair with straighteners, they're actually a great tool of choice to achieve this look of softer curls. To complete the look, keep any unwanted frizz or flyaways at bay with a Slick Stick, before using a strong hold hairspray to lock it all in place, we recommend L'Oréal's Elnett Hold and Shin Hairspray.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
