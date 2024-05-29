Helen Mirren just styled her bob in the most chic and sophisticated way - here’s how to do it
Offering a sleek and elegant take on a classic bob, this slick-back curled hairstyle not only looks flattering but is also easy to recreate
While it can be challenging to find different ways to style shorter length locks, Helen Mirren just proved the limitless options for styling a bob with her ultra-sleek slicked back look - so, of course, we’re following suit...
We certainly haven’t been strapped for hair inspiration this year, with a variety of hairstyles earning a place on the list of 2024 hair trends - from side-swept hair to hourglass layers. But, the one timeless hairstyle topping all the trending lists, and that has been spotted on many red carpets, is the classic bob. With summer right around the corner, the actress just debuted a quick yet effortlessly chic way to style your cut for any occasion.
So, if you’ve made the big chop (or perhaps you’re toying with the idea) and you’re looking for inspiration to add to your styling rotation, this is why you should consider recreating Helen Mirren’s latest hairstyle…
Why Helen Mirren’s slicked-back bob is a must-try hairstyle for any dressy event
Stepping onto the red carpet of the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on 24th May 2024, the actress paired a striking violet gown with a rosy satin lip and a polished slicked-back bob - a standout combination.
The refined hairstyle in question was delicately scraped back and completed with inward curls that sat perfectly at the nape of her neck, offering a truly elegant feel to the look. Falling somewhere between classic and contemporary, it’s ideal for any dressy occasion or simply as a chic fuss-free hairstyle day-to-day.
The best part about the look? Surprisingly, it can be easily recreated with just a few staple products needed in your haircare kit…
How to recreate Helen Mirren's sleek hairstyle
RRP: £6
A styling brush is an essential in any haircare arsenal when it comes to completing any hairstyle. This thin-bristled hairbrush is great for sectioning your hair, adding texture, or teasing and sleeking your tresses.
RRP: £21.50
This Color Wow glosser is the answer to achieving the polished slicked look, just like Mirren's. Helping to lock in moisture, whilst taming fly-aways and unwanted frizz, this lightweight oil-serum hybrid leaves a shimmery, mirror-like shine - and it even has added UV and heat protection.
The prep time is minimal, as a hairstyle like this would benefit from not having freshly washed hair in order to give it more grip when styling, so it should only take a matter of minutes to execute. However, you can pop a hydrating oil - we would recommend this Hair Oil from OUAI - through your hair before you get started.
Mirren's unobvious parting means you can sweep your locks back in whichever way you choose to. Simply run a glossy serum or gel through your hair, before using your styling brush to slick each strand of hair to the back of your neck. Once in position, use a barrelled wand to curl the ends of your lock inwards for the bouncy, red carpet-ready look. Finally, secure the look in place with a long-lasting, high-shine finishing spray, like the Charles Worthington ShinePlex glossing mist, and you're ready to head out of the door!
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
