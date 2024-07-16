Helen Mirren swears by this collagen-infused gloss for a chic, no-fuss lip look - and it's 21% off

Offering radiance and hydration without the stickiness of classic glosses, Helen Mirren's go-to lippie is a must-buy - especially for those who favour low-maintenance staples. Oh, and did we mention it's on sale?

While matte and satin formulas take up a lot of real estate on the list of best long-lasting lipsticks, there's always a time and a place for a glassy finish. Especially, when said glassy number claims to be non-sticky and also doubles as a hydrating balm. And what multi-tasking product are we referring to exactly? Why, none other than L'Oreal Paris' Glow Paradise Balm-in-Gloss, which just so happens to have another point in its favour (the most impressive yet, if you ask us) and it's that Helen Mirren, herself, keeps it stashed in her beauty bag.

What's more, this balm and gloss hybrid is also discounted in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals, so if you weren't already sold by Mirren's review, its budget-friendly price might just win you over...

Best price L'Oreal Paris Lip Gloss: was £9.99 now £7.85 (save £2.19) | Amazon Enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen and pomegranate extract, this non-sticky gloss doubles as a hydrating balm and delivers a cooling, plumping effect to leave you with the most radiant pout. Helen Mirren has previously shared that she loves the stuff - and wears shade "402 I Soar" specifically. Right now you can snag 21% off at Amazon. That said, it is currently low in stock, but fear not, you can also shop it at Look Fantastic, for £9.99.

The glassy, no-fuss lip product Helen Mirren adores for an on-the-go look

Sharing her go-to beauty staples with Harper's Bazaar, Helen Mirren shared that she's a fan of L'Oreal Paris' Glow Paradise Balm-In-Gloss in the shade "402 I Soar."

After revealing one of her favourite fragrances (Helen Mirren's perfume of choice is Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay, one of the best Jo Malone scents on the market, naturally), she said of this gloss: "I always want to have something I can put on my lips, that I can put on my lips without looking in the mirror." Mirren then demonstrated swiping the tinted gloss over her lips before quipping, "And that's all you need to do."

She then remarked on how she feels it's always really important to have something with you that you can simply apply to your lips without needing a mirror, adding: "I don't like all that looking in the mirror business."

As for the formula, this gloss is enriched with hyaluronic acid and collagen, to hydrate and nourish your lips, whilst also adding volume - for a perfectly plump pout.

Mirren's go-to shade offers a rosy tint to the lips which is timeless and flattering for all occasions - and as the actor proves, easy to apply wherever you are.