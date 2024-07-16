Helen Mirren swears by this collagen-infused gloss for a chic, no-fuss lip look - and it's 21% off
Dubbing it the lip product that requires no mirror to apply, Helen Mirren's go-to gloss is a true handbag essential this summer...
Offering radiance and hydration without the stickiness of classic glosses, Helen Mirren's go-to lippie is a must-buy - especially for those who favour low-maintenance staples. Oh, and did we mention it's on sale?
While matte and satin formulas take up a lot of real estate on the list of best long-lasting lipsticks, there's always a time and a place for a glassy finish. Especially, when said glassy number claims to be non-sticky and also doubles as a hydrating balm. And what multi-tasking product are we referring to exactly? Why, none other than L'Oreal Paris' Glow Paradise Balm-in-Gloss, which just so happens to have another point in its favour (the most impressive yet, if you ask us) and it's that Helen Mirren, herself, keeps it stashed in her beauty bag.
What's more, this balm and gloss hybrid is also discounted in the Amazon Prime Day Beauty deals, so if you weren't already sold by Mirren's review, its budget-friendly price might just win you over...
L'Oreal Paris Lip Gloss: was £9.99 now £7.85 (save £2.19) | Amazon
Enriched with hyaluronic acid, collagen and pomegranate extract, this non-sticky gloss doubles as a hydrating balm and delivers a cooling, plumping effect to leave you with the most radiant pout. Helen Mirren has previously shared that she loves the stuff - and wears shade "402 I Soar" specifically.
Right now you can snag 21% off at Amazon. That said, it is currently low in stock, but fear not, you can also shop it at Look Fantastic, for £9.99.
The glassy, no-fuss lip product Helen Mirren adores for an on-the-go look
Sharing her go-to beauty staples with Harper's Bazaar, Helen Mirren shared that she's a fan of L'Oreal Paris' Glow Paradise Balm-In-Gloss in the shade "402 I Soar."
After revealing one of her favourite fragrances (Helen Mirren's perfume of choice is Jo Malone's Blackberry and Bay, one of the best Jo Malone scents on the market, naturally), she said of this gloss: "I always want to have something I can put on my lips, that I can put on my lips without looking in the mirror." Mirren then demonstrated swiping the tinted gloss over her lips before quipping, "And that's all you need to do."
She then remarked on how she feels it's always really important to have something with you that you can simply apply to your lips without needing a mirror, adding: "I don't like all that looking in the mirror business."
Helen Mirren-approved
RRP: £9.99
Boasting hyaluronic acid, collagen and pomegranate extract, this balm and lip gloss hybrid delivers a flattering rosy tint, whilst also plumping and hydrating the lips - making it quite the multitasker to have in your handbag.
As for the formula, this gloss is enriched with hyaluronic acid and collagen, to hydrate and nourish your lips, whilst also adding volume - for a perfectly plump pout.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Mirren's go-to shade offers a rosy tint to the lips which is timeless and flattering for all occasions - and as the actor proves, easy to apply wherever you are.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Where was The Jetty filmed? The BBC drama's filming locations revealed
Fans are already hooked on The Jetty - and they're keen to know more about exactly where it was filmed
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Kate Middleton’s go-to white Supergas are half price right now and we’re picking up a pair for casual summer days
The Princess of Wales's white Superga Cotu Classic trainers are under £30 and they're some of the most versatile shoes you can buy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
LIVE: Today's best Amazon Prime Day luxury beauty deals - top picks from ghd, OUAI, Paula's Choice and more
The best beauty savings from the Amazon Prime Day sales, as chosen by beauty editors - from luxury skincare to must-have hair tools
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
This easy tanning step is key to a low-maintenance beauty routine
Offering a bronze, summer glow all year round, gradual tan is the approachable answer to adopting a low-maintenance beauty routine - whilst looking like you've put effort in...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Everyone's wearing this sheer and subtle twist on a timeless French manicure
Offering a minimalist and natural take on a classic French mani, this chic and sophisticated nail design is perfect for all year round...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's zingy nail colour is a must-see – guaranteed to brighten up any outfit this summer
Combining vibrant with chic, Jessica Ennis-Hill's fiery manicure is the key to brightening your summer outfits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Denise Lewis gives us a lesson in short hair styling with chic sleek ombré bob
Stylish yet requiring minimal effort, the sports presenter's polished bob boasts a flattering look that's perfect for any occasion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Hannah Waddingham steps out with a super flattering blush and lipstick combination
Hannah Waddingham's fresh pink lipstick is the perfect pairing for her soft blushed complexion, making for a truly 'pulled together' look
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This is the soft, peachy manicure we're seeing everywhere for summer
Offering a subtle and sophisticated approach to a colourful summer manicure, peach nails are the latest fruity shade on the block...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Salma Hayek just debuted a chic warm terracotta twist on a classic nude lip
Offering a sophisticated and timeless take on a regular neutral lip, Salma Hayek's recent lipstick choice is a all-year-round go-to...
By Sennen Prickett Published