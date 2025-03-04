Halle Berry makes a case for perfectly preened eyebrows at the Oscars

Wave goodbye to the feathered eyebrow trend, Halle Berry's brows were all about definition on the red carpet

Image of Halle Berry with brunette bell-bottom bob, smiling and wearing a white gown, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard / Staff)
Eyebrows aren't usually the most talked-about beauty feature on a red carpet, but Halle Berry has just made an excellent case for perfectly preened arches.

We're well-accustomed to taking beauty inspiration from Hollywood's biggest celebrities, especially during awards season, but one A-lister caught our eye on the Oscars red carpet - and it wasn't due to her futuristic gown of choice. While Halle Berry's bob serves us plenty of hair styling ideas, this time it was the actress' eyebrows that made the impact, making now an apt time to take our Beauty Editor's advice of investing in an eyebrow definer.

Thankfully, Berry's makeup artist has revealed the ins and outs of the look, made up of a plethora of Chanel makeup best-sellers, so we can recreate those defined brows for ourselves. We don't know about you, but the actress has convinced us to book an eyebrow appointment as soon as possible.

Why we're inspired by Halle Berry's defined eyebrows

Halle Berry graced the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (2nd March) night in an unmissable strapless silver mirrored gown, with a glowing complexion and a bell-bottom bob - a stellar combination if you ask us. But it was her delicately defined eyebrows that brought the look cohesively together.

Berry's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the actress applying her lipstick ahead of the 97th Academy Awards while simultaneously detailing the exact products he used to create her makeup look - music to our ears.

Great for those with oval face shapes, just like Berry, the actress adorned a soft arch eyebrow shape that helped give her eyes a wider appearance. Opting for a medium brown hue that perfectly complemented her warm, balayaged brunette hair colour brought cohesion to the entire look.

Vanngo relied solely on an assortment of luxury CHANEL beauty buys to unlock the actress' Hollywood glow, even down to her skincare regime. But it was two products in particular from the brand that were behind her defined arches.

CHANEL STYLO SOURCILS WATERPROOF Defining Longwear Eyebrow PencilHalle's eyebrow pencil
Chanel Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Defining Longwear Eyebrow Pencil

RRP: £35

Define and shape your brows with this double-ended retractable pencil, which boasts a tapered tip pencil and a spiral brush to groom brow hairs. Its waterproof formula, enriched with film-forming waxes, helps define the brows for long-lasting results.

CHANEL LE GEL SOURCILS Eyebrow GelHalle's eyebrow gel
Chanel Le Gel Sourcils Eyebrow Gel

RRP: £32

Offering natural, long-lasting hold, Chanel's eyebrow gel works to groom, thicken and set brows in place, while the formula boasts fibres that fill out sparse areas. Arriving in three brow shades (including clear), this product is equipped with a small brush that allows for easy, precise application.

A sneak peak into Halle Berry's makeup bag

Want to take a deeper dive into Berry's pre-Oscars makeup bag? We've found the buys behind her healthy-looking glow, whether that be her radiant foundation or the nude lipstick used to create her photo-ready pout.

CHANEL LES BEIGES Healthy Glow FoundationHalle's foundation
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation

RRP: £50

Enriched with hydrating ingredients for comfortable all-day wear, Chanel's Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation boasts a radiant natural-looking finish that glides onto the skin. Formulated with light-reflecting pigments, this foundation offers a second skin coverage that smooths and evens out the complexion for a long-lasting glow.

CHANEL LE VOLUME DE CHANEL MascaraHalle's mascara
Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara

RRP: £36

Give your lashes some added oomph with this instantly volumising mascara, which unlocks a longer, plumper and thicker appearance. Its flexible and richly pigmented formula coats the lashes from root to tip, encouraging a wide-eyed look.

CHANEL ROUGE COCO BAUME SHINE in 'Honey Bliss'Halle's lipstick
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Shine in 'Honey Bliss'

RRP: £36

Combine lipstick and lip balm into one, and you've reached the destination of Chanel Rouge Coco Baume Shine. This lip caring formula is infused with a Hydraboost complex, nourishing shea butter and antioxidant oils to ensure lips are left feeling hydrated, comfortable and supple. This tinted lip balm allows you to tailor the colour coverage to suit your preferences, whether you want a shiny, sheer wash of colour or an intense hue. Berry's shade of choice, 'Honey Bliss' is a rosy nude with light-reflecting flecks of gold.

