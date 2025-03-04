Halle Berry makes a case for perfectly preened eyebrows at the Oscars

Eyebrows aren't usually the most talked-about beauty feature on a red carpet, but Halle Berry has just made an excellent case for perfectly preened arches.

We're well-accustomed to taking beauty inspiration from Hollywood's biggest celebrities, especially during awards season, but one A-lister caught our eye on the Oscars red carpet - and it wasn't due to her futuristic gown of choice. While Halle Berry's bob serves us plenty of hair styling ideas, this time it was the actress' eyebrows that made the impact, making now an apt time to take our Beauty Editor's advice of investing in an eyebrow definer.

Thankfully, Berry's makeup artist has revealed the ins and outs of the look, made up of a plethora of Chanel makeup best-sellers, so we can recreate those defined brows for ourselves. We don't know about you, but the actress has convinced us to book an eyebrow appointment as soon as possible.

Why we're inspired by Halle Berry's defined eyebrows

Halle Berry graced the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (2nd March) night in an unmissable strapless silver mirrored gown, with a glowing complexion and a bell-bottom bob - a stellar combination if you ask us. But it was her delicately defined eyebrows that brought the look cohesively together.

Berry's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the actress applying her lipstick ahead of the 97th Academy Awards while simultaneously detailing the exact products he used to create her makeup look - music to our ears.

Great for those with oval face shapes, just like Berry, the actress adorned a soft arch eyebrow shape that helped give her eyes a wider appearance. Opting for a medium brown hue that perfectly complemented her warm, balayaged brunette hair colour brought cohesion to the entire look.

Vanngo relied solely on an assortment of luxury CHANEL beauty buys to unlock the actress' Hollywood glow, even down to her skincare regime. But it was two products in particular from the brand that were behind her defined arches.

A sneak peak into Halle Berry's makeup bag

Want to take a deeper dive into Berry's pre-Oscars makeup bag? We've found the buys behind her healthy-looking glow, whether that be her radiant foundation or the nude lipstick used to create her photo-ready pout.