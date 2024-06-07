The '90s-inspired eyeliner placement Eva Mendes swears by is perfect for an effortless everyday look

Offering subtle definition with a hint of chic smokiness, Eva Mendes' eyeliner placement of choice is perfect for elevating your everyday look – while also making an easier alternative to a precise and time-consuming cat-eye.

Sometimes simply applying one of the best mascaras to your lashes doesn't feel like it cuts it – but equally, you're not always in the mood for a precise (and often frustrating) winged liner either. Thankfully, there's an option that sits somewhere in between and is as timeless as it is easy to master: the smudgy underline. What's more, Eva Mendes has provided the perfect visual inspiration for how to wear it.



So, if you're seeking a new way to wield your best eyeliner for a subtly elevated twist on your everyday makeup, or for a sultry summer look, allow Mendes' chic look to guide you...

How to recreate Eva Mendes' chic and diffused eyeliner look

Taking to Instagram on June 5th, Mendes shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her beauty look, featuring a soft, coral-pink lip, perfectly sculpted brow and of course, a smokey eyeliner look – which was created by makeup artist Genevieve Herr for her recent appearance in Forbes.

The soft-focus makeup was then paired with a classic, bouncy blow-out and some neutral nails (which we also plan to recreate). In a word, the look was effortlessly chic but especially where her eyeliner was concerned.

Herr chose to line Mendes' lashes with a black-grey liner or eyeshadow, buffing it out to create that signature smoke and continuing this to the inner corner of the eye. This was then brought under Mendes' lower lash line, creating that classic '90s feel and offering subtle definition and "oomph" to an otherwise minimalistic look.

Smudgy liner is the perfect pared-back alternative to a full-on smokey eye (which can require a fair amount of blending), as it accentuates but doesn't demand much precision or technical know-how. You can simply line your upper and lower lash line and gently smudge it out, achieving that diffused effect that is so sultry and flattering, no matter your eye colour. An underliner like Mendes', though synonymous with the '90s, is also very on-trend right now, particularly for those seeking to recreate French girl makeup. However, it's also a timeless look.

How to recreate Eva Mendes' eyeliner

As far as eyeliner goes, this is mercifully quite an easy look to recreate. All you need is a pencil liner (or eyeshadow, depending on your preference), ideally with a smudger on one end, and a fluffy eyeshadow brush.

L'Oréal Paris Superliner Le Smoky Eyeliner in 201 Black Velour View at Amazon RRP: £4.99 This soft pencil offers enough pigment for a bolder liner look but also comes with a smudging end to create a diffused, smokey finish. Estée Lauder Double Wear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner in Graphite View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 Complete with a smudger and sharpener, this eyeliner from Estée Lauder in Graphite offers a slightly softer look. It's chic, flattering and easy to use. Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick View at John Lewis RRP: £46 If you love to use eyeshadow as liner, a palette like this one can create both stylish smokey eye and buffed-out eyeliner looks like Eva Mendes'.

Simply curl your lashes and apply your eyeliner as close to your lash line (for both the top and bottom lashes) as possible, taking the line into the inner corners of your eyes, too. Then, grab your smudger or brush and gently smoke the line out. To finish, add a coat or two of your go-to volumising mascara.