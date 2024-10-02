We've got every detail on the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. styling tool
Dyson's original multi-styler has had a game-changing upgrade with bespoke Bluetooth technology. Meet the Airwrap i.d...
Ever found yourself wishing your trusty hair tool knew exactly how you wanted to style your strands, sparing you from adjusting heat and air settings? Well, the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. is your dream come true...
If you're already a loyal Dyson fan, the sort who prowls the internet for the best Dyson hair dryer deals, you'll likely have already encountered the best-selling Dyson Airwrap. The revolutionary multi-styler is beloved for its interchangeable curling, straightening and smoothing attachments, as well as its hot and cold air-styling powers, which offer a gentler alternative to curling irons and the like. It's touted as one of the best tools on the market and as of October 2nd, something tells us this will only be solidified.
Despite having already combined multiple tools into one sleek device, your styling experience is about to get a whole lot easier - and more personal - with the arrival of the Airwrap i.d.
All the intel on the new the Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler
It's an exciting day to be a Dyson lover as not only is there a new special edition colourway launching: strawberry bronze and blush pink, but also a new iteration of the Airwrap, which looks set to catapult our hairstyling regime into the future.
RRP: £479.99 | Offering innovative personalization and three new styling attachments, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer just made achieving your signature hair looks so much easier. Gone are the days of adjusting heat and drying settings, as the i.d. - with its Bluetooth technology - allows you to create a hair profile through the MyDyson app and in turn, creates your desired curls automatically (from waves to tight and defined curls) with just one button push.
The tool is also available in a set for curly and coily hair types, but this is currently out of stock at Dyson.
Before you ask, yes the new Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer is indeed available in the berry and blush colour - as well as in vinca blue and topaz. As for what sets this tool apart from the rest of Dyson's collection, the i.d features Bluetooth technology, allowing users to create a personalized hair profile on the MyDyson app (including hair type, length and skill level). The app will then recommend the perfect curling sequence and users can program their Airwrap to wrap, style and set their curls and coils to their desired setting - at the push of a button.
The innovation doesn't end there as the tool is also available in two special edition sets (one for straight and wavy strands and the other for curly and coily hair types) and launches alongside three new attachments; a conical barrel, for defined and tighter curls, a wave+curl diffuser - for enhanced waves - and a blade concentrator, which allows precise airflow and thus, smoother strands.
Of course, this tool is an investment buy and bearing in mind what you should know before buying the Airwrap, it's important to ensure that the attachments align with your hair type and the look you're hoping to achieve. That said, the level of personalisation this tool offers is unmatched and will certainly help to shave precious minutes off your routine - affording a luxurious, curated experience. So you can bid farewell to the days of flicking through settings to find your favourite heat and air combination, as your Airwrap will now already know exactly what you want from the moment you switch it on.
