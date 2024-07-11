Denise Lewis gives us a lesson in short hair styling with chic sleek ombré bob

If you're on the hunt for the latest hair inspiration that offers a chic yet effortlessly low maintenance look, Denise Lewis' sleek chin-length bob proves to be a timeless and sophisticated option for all year round.

As for 2024 hair trends, this year has undeniably been all about short bob hairstyles. Spotted on many celebrities on the red carpet, our short hair styling options have been nothing less than generous, with the likes of the bell-bottom bob and the Hollywood bob gaining popularity in recent months.

So, whether you're sporting a bob yourself and you're looking for some fresh short hair inspiration, or if you've been debating making the big chop and wondering what you need to know before getting a bob, take notes from Denise Lewis' recent bob-envious look...

Why Denise Lewis' sleek bob is a go-to short hairstyle all year long

Attending day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, on Saturday, 6th July, the sports presenter showcased a sleek brunette look that paired perfectly with her dusty blue tailored ensemble and purple-hue maroon lip - a truly standout look.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang / Contributor)

The chin-sweeping cut delicately framed Lewis' face, whilst the rest of her brunette locks were treated to a seamlessly blended, warm caramel ombré effect. Making a case for a low maintenance summer haircut, that requires minimal effort yet offers maximum impact, it also is a great contender for all year round. Whether you're attending a formal event or running your daily errands, the versatile hairdo can be worn to an array of occasions thanks to its effortlessly chic nature.

If the look hasn't been sold to you already, you'll be pleased to know that recreating the former track and field athlete's hairstyle is a quick and simple task - with just a few of the best hair styling products needed in your haircare arsenal...

Recreate Denise Lewis' sleek bob

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Hair Nourishing Oil View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 For soft and glossy hair, or if it's in need of some deep nourishing, apply a couple drops of the oil throughout wet locks before using shampoo. Not only is this weightless oil made up of six flower oil extracts to help unlock shine and reduce flyaways, it also offers heat protection for less damaging styling. Beauty Works Hair Straightener View at Look Fantastic RRP: £79 When recreating Denise's sleek style, a quality hair straightener will come in clutch. Opt for a straightener that works on shorter length hair (ie. avoid those with wide plates) like this Beauty Works Hair Straightener which works on a variety of hair types and lengths. Its ceramic technology will leave your tresses looking and feeling soft, straight and shiny. What's more, the lightweight design boasts adjustable temperature settings from 80-220°C. Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream View at Amazon RRP: £21.50 Wave goodbye to any unwanted frizz or flyaways with this styling cream from Color Wow that ensures sleek results after styling. Infused with nourishing avocado oil, this cream works to smooth and moisturise dehydrated, damaged-looking hair for shiny and polished results. The non-greasy formula can be applied to dry hair for quick fix styling.

The key to a sleek hairstyle like Denise's is in the styling prep, use a hydrating hair oil before washing your locks to prevent your hair from losing moisture - this is an especially important step for those with dry, damaged or frizzy hair.

Once dry, spritz a heat protectant (such as the OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Heat Protection Spray) before using one of the best hair straighteners in order to mimic Lewis' sleek effect and inwardly curled face-framing strands.

If you've still not achieved your desired smoothness after styling, use a hair gloss or a flyaway tamer, like the Noughty Frizz Magic Flyaway Taming Wand, to slick down stray strands and keep it in place. Before completing the look with a mist of a strong-hold hairspray to ensure the look doesn’t budge all day.