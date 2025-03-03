We've uncovered the exact hair styling buys behind Demi Moore's curly locks at the Oscars

Oozing timeless glamour in an understated manner, Demi Moore just debuted the most effortless hairstyle at the Oscars - and we've unveiled the exact buys used to achieve the look.

We might only be three months into the year but awards season has been serving us all the 2025 hair trends and inspiration, from Pamela Anderson's hair at the SAG Awards in all its old Hollywood glory to chic letterbox bangs - we've seen it all. But, one A-lister that never fails to give us hair envy is none other than Demi Moore.

We've already uncovered Demi Moore's shampoo that lends itself to her hydrated and damage-free locks, but now we're looking for intel on the styling secrets behind the actress' glossy, healthy-looking lengths. Thankfully, Moore's hairstylist has revealed the easy step-by-step routine used to style her strands prior to this year's Oscars - and it's a stellar option whether you're heading for a red carpet or (in our case) into the office.

The styling essentials Demi Moore's hairstylist relied on for the Oscars

Stepping out on the red carpet of the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday 2nd March, Demi Moore adorned a standout silver embellished V-neck gown. While her opulent dress caught the attention of many eyes, our interest was piqued by the actress' perfectly preened locks. Leading us onto the mission of discovering exactly how she achieves her signature hairstyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images / ANGELA WEISS / Contributor)

Moore's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, and the artist behind an array of other celebrities' hair looks such as Amal Clooney and Eva Longoria, fittingly dubbed the look 'The Oscar Waves'. The look in question saw Moore's enviably sleek waist-skimming strands adorn softly brushed out curls that delicately cascaded to one side.

As for the inspiration behind the hairstyle, Giannetos says: “I was inspired by Demi’s beautiful Armani dress and wanted her hair to be glamorous, timeless, and powerful like her personality. I referenced an iconic photoshoot Demi did for the cover of Vogue Magazine in the early 2000s by Mario Testino.”

Recreate Demi Moore's Oscars soft waves

For those looking to recreate the actress' red carpet look, you'll be pleased to know that Giannetos has lifted the lid on his step-by-step process and the exact buys he relied on...

Demi's root spray Moroccanoil Root Boost Spray View at LookFantastic RRP: £19.35 Boost volume and lift at the roots with this texturising spray from Moroccanoil. Infused with argan oil, this mist works to thicken each strand of hair for the ultimate body and movement, while keeping staticity at bay for a sleek yet natural-looking finish. Demi's heat protectant Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27.85 Protect your hair from heated styling damage with this weightless spray that shields, hydrates and conditions the locks. Equipped with argan oil and vitamin B5, this mist protects the hair against temperatures of up to 230°C for salon-worthy strands - and can be applied on both wet or dry hair. Demi's hairspray Moroccanoil Strong Hold Hairspray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £17.85 Lock your hairstyle in place all day (and night) long with this long-lasting, weightless hairspray. Infused with argan oil, this mist ensures your strands won't budge with its strong hold yet flexible formula, while imparting an enviable healthy shine and banishes frizz - what's not to love?

The hairstylist began with damp, towel-dried hair and sprayed the roots with Moroccanoil's Root Boost for added volume, before misting the Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant throughout the rest of the strands and brushing it through. Giannetos then used the Dyson Supersonic r™ Professional hair dryer on high heat and high airflow settings to give Moore a bouncy salon-worthy blowdry.

As for the soft waves in question, the hairstylist relied on Dyson's Corrale Straighteners on a medium heat setting to add a variety of loose curls throughout the hair - making sure to set every section with hairspray. Once complete, Giannetos brushed the hair out to give it an effortless appearance, before setting everything in place (and giving the strands a glossy finish) with the Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray.