Courtney Cox has been using this £18 exfoliant ‘forever’
If it's good enough for Monica, it's good enough for us
In a recent interview, Courteney Cox of 'Friends' revealed which exfoliant she's been using on her face 'forever.'
There's nothing we love more than when celebs share their favourite beauty products with us. Whether it's learning about Kate Middleton's favourite lip balm or Amal Clooney's most used mascara, we love learn which products are trending in the celebrity circles. Recently, Courteney Cox gave an insider scoop as to which products she swears by - and we learned that her favourite skin exfoliant is only £18.
"The thing I've been using the longest way before I came into partnership with Dermalogica is the Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator," Courteney told InStyle, touting is as one of the best skin exfoliants. "I use it every day in the shower. I love it."
RRP: £18 | Cutting away the jargon from skin care to take a literal cutting edge, ‘no fluff, no filler’ approach, Dermalogica champions class A formulas uniting efficacy with kind-to-skin ingredients.
According to InStyle, Courteney said this is truly her go-to skin product - in fact, she said that even "she was stranded on a desert island and could only have a handful of beauty products," she would pick this one.
This product is no ordinary exfoliant - it's laden with powerful skincare ingredients like potent rice enzymes, AHAs, and salicylic acid, which all help fight breakouts and texture, as well as soothing additions like oatmeal that simultaneously help nourish the skin.
While products from Dermalogica can typically be a little pricey, the brand offers a travel size of the product for those who want to try it out before committing to the full size. While the full size will set you back £65, the travel size will only cost you £18 - saving you nearly £40 to test the product out to see if it works for your skin.
Don't just us and Courteney, however, as the product has glowing reviews from fans all around the world.
"This microfoliant is gentle enough to use every day. You only need a small amount mixed in with a few drops of water. My skin feels smoother and appears less dull," one person wrote on Dermalogica's site.
"I absolutely love this product. My skin is glowing. I have never gotten so many compliments than I have since I started using this product. Well worth the money," another user who disclosed their age to be in the 50-59 age range noted.
Needless to say, you need this exfoliant in your life right now.
