The ultra-hydrating £20 gloss Cindy Crawford swears by for a comfortable lip

While there's always an occasion for a velvety matte lip, an average day often calls for something a tad more low-maintenance and hydrating but that's not to say we don't still want an elevated finish - which is where Cindy Crawford's lip gloss comes in...

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, satin and matte formulas often snag the top spots, or at least they did before multi-tasking products entered the fray. Lately, we have found ourselves gravitating more towards lippies that offer more than just a wash of pigment, like nourishment, along with a subtle tint, plumping and glamourous sheen, all rolled into one. This appears to be something we have in common with supermodel and '90s style icon, Cindy Crawford, who shared her own go-to lip combo, featuring one such quadruple threat.

So, if you're looking to retire your drying matte lipsticks for something more comfortable but no less chic for daily wear, here's the exact product Cindy Crawford uses - plus her go-to application tricks...

The £20 plumping gloss Cindy Crawford relies on for a perfect juicy lip

Sharing her go-to routine for achieving a '90s-style supermodel makeup look - which she and the likes of Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington made iconic - Cindy Crawford told Allure that she uses a certain plumping gloss, over the top of a nude lip liner to create a modern twist on the decade's favourite neutral lip. And not just any gloss but Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper.

Cindy Crawford-approved TARTE Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumper View at Sephora RRP: £20 | Available in seven flattering shades and boasting a blend of hyaluronic acid along with maracuja and grapeseed oil, this lip product is a true multi-tasker. Not only does it douse the lips in hydration - thanks to its fatty acid and collagen-promoting ingredients - and impart a glossy tint but it also plumps. Unlike other volume-boosters though, it's tingle-free and non-sticky and is a staple in Cindy Crawford's makeup bag for a creamy, neutral lip. One quick thing to bear in mind though, is that the packaging is non-retractable - so don't be tempted to click it up too far, as this may waste product.

Combining what we love about our best tinted lip balms with plumping ingredients and a juicy sheen, this Tarte gloss offers a refreshing change from drying formulas, for a comfortable and very flattering finish.

Indeed, Crawford herself remarked: "A dry lip can look really cool, especially for photoshoot or on a runway but for real life, it doesn't good." Thus, she tops a matte lip liner with this hyaluronic acid-infused gloss, to add that moisture back in.

How to achieve Cindy Crawford's neutral lip look

As for how Cindy Crawford actually applies her lip combo, we can see that she begins with a nude, slightly taupe-y lip liner - the veryTerri liner in "Amaretto," to be exact - noting that she doesn't tend to wear lip shades that are very different from her skin tone.

Then taking her liner, she overdraws her top lip slightly to 'correct unevenness' before applying the pencil all over - to create shape and a smooth, matte base. Next, she simply swipes over her Tarte Plumping Gloss to finish.

For a similar look to Crawford's, we would recommend pairing Tarte Plumping Gloss in shade "Primrose" over the top of Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Shade "Pillow Talk" (also at Sephora). And in case you end up with a tad too much juicy sheen, Crawford uses the 'old trick' of pressing a tissue to her pout, to remove excess.