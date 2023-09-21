Boots have launched their multi-brand beauty advent calendar and it's currently half-price!
Not only have Boots switched things up this year by including multiple beloved brands within their iconic calendar, they're also offering it for half price
Christmas is officially coming! Boots has just launched their first ever multi-brand calendar featuring iconic beauty brands such as Liz Earle and Champneys Spa. The best part? It’s currently over half off!
Known as one of the best beauty advent calendars around Boots' 2023 Christmas offering, the Macmillan 24 Doors of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar, originally priced at £90 is currently available for an incredible £44! It's better than half price with a saving of £46. Another advantage to this calendar is that a £2 donation will be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support with each purchase. Plus with free delivery there really is no excuse to get ahead of the game with your festive prep.
So if you’re wondering if what's behind the 24 doors are worth the purchase - even with the impressive savings - let's take a look at the various beauty products inside...
Macmillan 24 Doors of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar, £44 (was £90) | Boots
From Liz Earle to No 7, this advent calendar is packed with iconic beloved beauty brands. So whether you're make-up mad or skincare obsessed then this 24-door calendar has something for you.
What's in the Boots Advent Calendar?
Inside the 24 doors of Boots' Macmillan Beauty Advent Calendar you'll find:
- Sleek MakeUP Fierce Felt Eye Liner Zodiac Black 1ml
- Sleek MakeUP i-Divine Palette Royal Flush 12 g
- Soap & Glory Bright & Beautiful Brightening Sheet Mask 29 g
- Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Body Butter 50 ml
- Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream 50 ml
- Liz Earle Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic 50 ml
- Liz Earle™ Eyebright™ Soothing Eye Lotion 50 ml
- Liz Earle™ Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser 30 ml
- Botanics Peaceful Night Pillow Mist Lavender & Sweet Marjoram 100 ml
- Champneys Moisturising Face Mask 37 ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 + 5*UVA 25 ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream 25 ml
- No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Primer 30 ml
- No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10 ml
- No7 Lip & Cheek Tint Dusk Pink 10 ml
- No7 Stay Perfect™ Eye Pencil Black 1.2 g
- No7 Beautiful Skin Softening Foot Scrub 75 ml
- No7 Beautiful Skin Revitalising Hand Polish 75 ml
- Ted Baker Violet & Bergamot Body Lotion 50ml
- Boots Extracts Mango Lip Butter 10g
- Boots Ingredients Caffeine Eye Cream 15ml
- Boots Glow Moisturising Cream 50ml
- Boots Eyelash Curler
- Liz Earle™ Pure Cotton Cloth
Whether you’re make-up obsessed or prefer all things skincare, this calendar really has something for everyone. Perhaps one of the most exciting offerings is the three Liz Earle products, the Instant Boost Skin Tonic, Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion, and one of the best cleansers of all time - the Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser with Pure Cotton Cloth. If you’re a Liz Earle super fan like us, then you might also be interested in their individual advent calendar that recently dropped at Boots!
Should you be more enticed by the makeup offerings then you’ll love the Sleek MakeUP i-Divine eyeshadow palette in Royal Flush. With warm shades of brown and red, it’s the perfect go-to palette to get you through the festive party season. But that’s not all! Also featured are No7’s Lip & Cheek Tint in Dusk Pink as well as their Stay Perfect Eye Pencil in Black.
Other honourable mentions include the Ted Baker body lotion, Boots Glow moisturising cream, and Botanics Peaceful Night Pillow mist in lavender and sweet marjoram. Aside from those mentioned are several other products that will get you excited each December morning. The products are also conveniently travel-sized, so are perfect for any UK staycations you may have coming up!
The calendar is available to purchase on the Boots site now along with several other festive countdown options.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. She specialises in lifestyle writing, both on her personal blog and also for previous work placements such as northern-based magazine Northern Life. Throughout her studies she has developed a love for entertainment reviews, sex and relationship writing and human interest stories.
