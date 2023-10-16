Adele has been a loyal lover of this sultry vanilla perfume for over 10 years and it's currently on sale

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adele just gave true meaning to the term 'signature scent' as the singer let slip the warm and irresistibly musky perfume that she's been faithfully spritzing for years - and right now, it's on sale!

When it comes to the best perfumes for women, the choices are pretty staggering - there are even choices based on the seasons, like these autumn perfumes - so, seeking a celebrity-backed recommendation is often a good way to go. Enter, Adele's favourite perfume.

The Easy On Me singer is known for her flawless makeup, bouncing blowouts and chic manicures (take Adele's recent dark red nails, for instance) but it turns out she's also got a killer taste in perfumes. Or, should we say perfume, as she revealed she's been a loyal lover of one scent in particular for well over ten years now...

What perfume does Adele wear?

So what is the fabled scent that keeps Adele coming back for more? Adele confirmed in a candid interview with Australia's 60 Minutes (per Billboard) back in 2015, that her signature is Dior's Hypnotic Poison.

Adele's favourite Dior Hypnotic Poison, £97 for 50ml | Sephora UK Right now you can nab £16.30 off Adele's go-to over at Sephora UK, with its warm and musky blend of jasmine, orange blossom, tonka bean and vanilla perfume notes. This fragrance is also encapsulated in a bold, red apple-shaped bottle, which looks just as chic on your dresser the scent as it smells on your skin.

In the interview Adele, who was 27 at the time, quipped that she would not be creating her own perfume, adding, "I wouldn’t wear my own perfume. That’s not me being in touch with my fans. I’ll always wear the same perfume I’ve always worn since I was 15," before confirming that aforementioned fragrance in question was the iconic Hypnotic Poison.

Of course, since then, the vocalist might have found a new favourite but to have loved the same perfume for over 12 years is already quite the endorsement alone.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The scent itself boasts warm and sweet hints of jasmine sambac, orange blossom, liquorice and tonka bean, with base notes of vanilla, that combine to create an intense and totally 'hypnotic' aroma with every spritz. It's ideal for those who love vanilla perfumes but air more towards muskier dry downs as opposed to overly gourmand.

Right now at Sephora, you can find both the 50 and 100ml bottles of Dior's Hypnotic Poison on sale but this scent is just one of the many current best perfume deals to be found.