Adele has been a loyal lover of this sultry vanilla perfume for over 10 years and it's currently on sale
Adele's perfume is a true signature as she reveals that this jasmine and vanilla scent has been her go-to for over a decade...
Adele just gave true meaning to the term 'signature scent' as the singer let slip the warm and irresistibly musky perfume that she's been faithfully spritzing for years - and right now, it's on sale!
When it comes to the best perfumes for women, the choices are pretty staggering - there are even choices based on the seasons, like these autumn perfumes - so, seeking a celebrity-backed recommendation is often a good way to go. Enter, Adele's favourite perfume.
The Easy On Me singer is known for her flawless makeup, bouncing blowouts and chic manicures (take Adele's recent dark red nails, for instance) but it turns out she's also got a killer taste in perfumes. Or, should we say perfume, as she revealed she's been a loyal lover of one scent in particular for well over ten years now...
What perfume does Adele wear?
So what is the fabled scent that keeps Adele coming back for more? Adele confirmed in a candid interview with Australia's 60 Minutes (per Billboard) back in 2015, that her signature is Dior's Hypnotic Poison.
Dior Hypnotic Poison, £97 for 50ml | Sephora UK
Right now you can nab £16.30 off Adele's go-to over at Sephora UK, with its warm and musky blend of jasmine, orange blossom, tonka bean and vanilla perfume notes. This fragrance is also encapsulated in a bold, red apple-shaped bottle, which looks just as chic on your dresser the scent as it smells on your skin.
In the interview Adele, who was 27 at the time, quipped that she would not be creating her own perfume, adding, "I wouldn’t wear my own perfume. That’s not me being in touch with my fans. I’ll always wear the same perfume I’ve always worn since I was 15," before confirming that aforementioned fragrance in question was the iconic Hypnotic Poison.
Of course, since then, the vocalist might have found a new favourite but to have loved the same perfume for over 12 years is already quite the endorsement alone.
The scent itself boasts warm and sweet hints of jasmine sambac, orange blossom, liquorice and tonka bean, with base notes of vanilla, that combine to create an intense and totally 'hypnotic' aroma with every spritz. It's ideal for those who love vanilla perfumes but air more towards muskier dry downs as opposed to overly gourmand.
Right now at Sephora, you can find both the 50 and 100ml bottles of Dior's Hypnotic Poison on sale but this scent is just one of the many current best perfume deals to be found.
