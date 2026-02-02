Aquarius star sign: history, dates and personality traits

In the ancient world, the constellation Aquarius was invariably associated with water. The ancient Egyptians believed that floods came when the Water Bearer dipped his celestial jug into the Nile. Those who lived in Mesopotamia also associated Aquarius with floods – though they were less grateful for them.

19 January - 18 February

: 19 January - 18 February Element : Air

: Air Ruling planet : Saturn/Uranus

: Saturn/Uranus Modality : Fixed

: Fixed Stars: Sadalsuud, Sadalmelik, and Skat

In Babylonian astronomy Aquarius represented the god of purifying waters Ea. When he sent floods they could be as destructive as they were renewing. This is part of the fluid nature of Aquarius.

To the ancient Greeks Aquarius was Ganymede. This handsome young boy was a prince of Troy. One day Zeus saw the handsome lad and decided to carry him up to Mount Olympus. Zeus transformed into an eagle and plucked Ganymede up to heaven. This is why the eagle constellation Aquila is found beside Aquarius in the night sky.

From then on Ganymede served the Greek gods as their cup-bearer, carrying refreshment to whichever deity required it.

Aquarius personality traits

Aquarius is the Water Bearer of the heavens. Just as Aquarius pours out waters to nourish the world so Aquarians will give of themselves to help others. They are independent thinkers and free like water. They can be as uncontrollable as a river in flood, but there are hidden depths to Aquarius.

Aquarians can feel like they are out of their element. Just as Ganymede was carried away from home, some Aquarians may feel they are not where they belong. Sometimes being an outsider can be a strength; Aquarians are known for their original, and sometimes esoteric, thinking.

Aquarians are natural helpers. Sometimes this will involve helping a single individual but they may also dream of helping the whole world. Humanitarian goals call out to Aquarians. Despite being helpers, they may rebel against authority, just as a river can sometimes break its banks.

Freedom is of paramount importance to them. Those who attempt to pin them down may find Aquarians slip from their grasp. Once the roving mind of an Aquarian is set on a goal though they will carve a channel through anything in their way.

