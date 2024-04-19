Incredible film locations to inspire your next getaway - from the tropical landscapes of Sri Lanka to the deserts of Jordan

Set jetting - as in jetting off to film location spots across the globe because they’re just too darn beautiful to miss - is one of the biggest travel trends of the past few years.

With the rise of scenic backdrops as seen in hit Netflix shows like The White Lotus, Ripley, and Griselda, travellers and adventurers are constantly on the lookout for the next picturesque or impressive destination.

While some dreamy film locations require long-haul flights and a bit of perseverance, others, like London’s Notting Hill and Scotland’s Glencoe, are a little easier to reach and make for the perfect UK staycation. So whether you’re looking for mesmerising castles, magical islands, or stunning hidden European gems there’s plenty of holiday inspiration to peruse here, and each location has been featured in a pretty fabulous movie, too.

Amazing film location spots to inspire your next getaway

Hotel Adlon, Berlin, Germany - Unknown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The grandiose Hotel Adlon Kempinski right next to Brandenburg Gate in Berlin has been used as a filming location for several movies and TV shows. One of the most popular is the German TV series ‘Hotel Adlon - A Family Saga’, which was broadcast on national TV, followed by a handful of European countries. But it’s the US movie ‘Unknown’ with Liam Neesom and Diane Kruger that’s perhaps best known for using Hotel Adlon as a filming location. Loved by the A-list on and off-screen the iconic hotel has welcomed Queen Elizabeth II, Barack Obama, and one of the world’s best piano players Lang Lang through its doors. Providing a flawless base from which to get to know Germany’s hippest city, bookmark Hotel Adlon now for vacations to come, you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Hotel Adlon, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100584426-12657361?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.booking.com/hotel/de/adlon-kempinski-berlin.en-gb.html?aid=356980&label=gog235jc-1DCAsoO0IWYWRsb24ta2VtcGluc2tpLWJlcmxpbkgzWANohQGIAQGYAQm4AQfIAQzYAQPoAQGIAgGoAgO4Aq-4_7AGwAIB0gIkYmVhOTFlMzAtYTljYi00ZTE4LTkzNjMtZTEzNzcxOWNmZmFj2AIE4AIB&sid=bb292d7dd9cab7667737f2cc9a81f020&dist=0&keep_landing=1&sb_price_type=total&type=total&" data-link-merchant="booking.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">rooms from £300 per night | Booking.com This impressive Berlin bolthole features in the 2011 thriller, Unknown. It's the perfect place to spend a weekend in Berlin.

Barcelona, Spain - Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Passion, art, and Spanish sun; Barcelona is showcased in all its glory throughout this quirky film that features Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, and Javier Bardem. Follow in the footsteps of Vicky and Cristina by visiting Gaudi’s monumental La Sagrada Familia, which still remains unfinished, and the quirky Chica Evadiéndose statue by Joan Miró at the Miró museum. For dinner in the most dreamy of settings, book a table in the courtyard at Can Travi Nou or El Quatre Gats, both of which feature in scenes throughout the movie.

Glencoe, Scotland, UK - Skyfall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parts of the twenty-third James Bond movie featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond and Judi Dench returning as M were filmed in the magnificent surroundings of Scotlan’s Glencoe in the majestic Highlands. The colours of the enchanting landscapes in this part of the world change almost by the minute depending on the light and weather of the day, try a visit off-season when crowds dissipate and you’ll have the stunning scenery all to yourself. If you’re looking for a homely B&B, Spean Lodge is your best bet.

Vienna House, Lodz, Poland - Inland Empire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably one of the world’s most intriguing filmmakers, David Lynch has described the Polish city of Lodz as having “beautiful winter light” and “low-hanging grey clouds”, no wonder he decided to set most of his film, the psychological thriller, Inland Empire there including scenes in the hotel, Vienna House. While the film - which features Laura Dern as the lead - received mixed reviews - the Polish city is a great destination for a weekend away with Vienna House and its stunning rooftop pool providing the perfect sanctuary in the city.

Notting Hill, London, UK - Notting Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, and Rhys Ifans, this typically Richard Curtis affair showcases the prettiest sides of London's Notting Hill. Think pastel-hued houses, cute bookshops, and that trademark blue door that tourists still queue up outside of to get a photo. The perfect way to spend a few hours in London, it’s easy to get the full Notting Hill effect without breaking the bank.

Lombardy, Italy - Call Me By Your Name

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Undoubtedly one of the most cinematic films of recent years thanks to its scenic backdrops showcasing lush Italian countryside and glorious, quaint local villages, it’s hard to resist booking a one-way ticket to Italy after watching Call Me By Your Name. Featuring Timothee Chamolet and Armie Hammer, the film’s director, Luca Guadagnino considered the movie an "uplifting film" about "being who you want to be and finding yourself into the gaze of the other in his or her otherness."

Tokyo, Japan - Lost in Translation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we’ll never know what Bill Murray’s character, Bob whispered to Charlotte (played by Scarlett Johanson) at the end scene of Lost In Translation, but what we do know is that the film made us want to head to Tokyo pronto. The bright lights of the city never once fail to impress throughout the thought-provoking film that explores the depths of human connection.

The Himalayas, India - The Darjeeling Limited

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With an all-star cast made up of Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, and Anjelica Huston, this whimsical Wes Andrson movie is a delight from start to finish. India’s fascinating countryside and city life are beautifully captured on film culminating in scenes set in one of the most spiritual places in the world, the awe-inspiring Himalayas.

Pacific Crest Trail, Australia - Wild

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The true life story of Cheryl Strayed who hiked Australia’s Pacific Crest Trail solo at the tender age of 26 is brought to life beautifully by Reese Witherspoon in this captivating film that brings the country’s stunning landscapes to life. Inspiring and captivating in equal measure.

Machu Picchu, Peru - The Motorcycle Diaries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Detailing a cross-country motorcycle journey through South America, some of the highlights of this beautiful movie are shot in Machu Picchu, Peru’s ancient wonder. An unmissable part of any Peruvian itinerary - along with eating at some of the best restaurants in Lima - if The Motorcycle Diaries doesn’t make you want to book a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Peru, nothing will.

Lhasa, Tibet - Seven Years in Tibet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Detailing the incredible true story of the Austrian climber, Heinrich Harrer (played by Brad Pitt) Seven Years in Tibet showcases Tibetan culture and scenery in all its glory as Heinrich gets stuck in the country during one of his expeditions.

Ngong Hills, Kenya - Out of Africa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of seven Academy Awards, Out of Africa is not only an incredible true story based on the life of Karen Blixen, but an impressive look at the countryside surrounding Nairobi and Kenya’s Ngong Hills. If you’re heading to this part of the world, Hemingway’s Nairobi is the place to stay, not only does the hotel feature beautifully airy, tastefully decorated rooms, but it’s also just a 10-minute walk to The Karen Blixen Museum, the Danish author’s former home.

New York City, USA - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true gem of a film that really stays with you, Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind was mostly filmed in New York City and the wider state including beaches in East Hampton. The science fiction romance movie follows Joel (Jim Carey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet), a heartbroken couple who’ve erased each other from memory only to find that they perhaps do still have deep-rooted feelings for one another. With a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s well worth a watch if you don’t already know it.

Tasmania, Australia - Lion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This heartwarming true story follows Brierley (played by Dev Patel) who travels to India to find his family after 25 years of separation. Not only is the acting superb, but the scenery of both Tasmania, where Brierley spent the majority of his life, and India, are showcased spectacularly.

Havana, Cuba - NYAD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NYAD centers around the truly iconic sixty-four-year-old long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad who sets out to be the first person ever to swim from Cuba to Florida. The tear-jerking, inspirational film, based incredibly on a true story takes place for the most part in the ocean, but many of the scenes set in Havana, Cuba are sure to spark wanderlust. A riot of excitement and colour, once in the buzzing city take a stroll along the seafront, otherwise known as the Malecón, at dusk to get the full Havana effect. You’ll spy lovers kissing, vendors selling nuts and drinks, and fishermen bringing in their daily catch.

El Capitan, Yosemite National Park, USA - Free Solo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An absolutely gripping documentary film that tells the story of Alex Honnold, a professional free climber who is preparing for the biggest climb of his life; climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the National Geographic Documentary is both exhilarating and inspiring.

Kefalonia, Greece - Captain Corelli's Mandolin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exquisite island of Kefalonia is one of the best places to visit in Greece thanks to its picturesque bays and white sand beaches and it is showcased in all its glory in the film Captain Corelli's Mandolin. Paying homage to the thousands of Italian soldiers executed at the Massacre of the Acqui Division in September 1943, the moving film features Nicolas Cage and Penélope Cruz playing the lead roles.

Wadi Rum, Jordan - Lawrence of Arabia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence of Arabia won an impressive seven Academy Awards following its release, making lead actor Peter O'Toole a global name. But it's Jordan’s epic desert-scapes that truly steal the show. If you didn't want to visit Jordan before watching, you certainly will afterward.

Kandy, Sri Lanka - Indiana Jones and Temple of Doom

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For such an epic film, an equally epic country had to make up the backdrops so when filming in India fell through, Steven Spielberg and crew headed to Sri Lanka. Many scenes were shot in and around the majestic hills of Kandy, a spot that is well worth seeking out as a holiday destination in its own right.

Ko Phi Phi Leh, Thailand - The Beach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never has a film been more relevant as the world becomes more connected than ever. The Beach - and its commentary on society and the desire to discover the undiscovered - is based on the book by Alex Garland and features a young Leonardo Di Caprio as the lead. It’s possible to visit the very beach featured in the film but beware, it’s incredibly touristy so might not quite live up to expectations.

Gschwandtanger Wiesn, Austria - The Sound of Music

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true classic, The Sound of Music brings joy to whoever watches, but did you know you can actually visit the rolling wild-flower-filled meadows from the film’s most iconic scene? Gschwandtanger Wiesn in Austria is the place to head. We recommend getting there in early May and completing the short one-hour Sound of Music trail hike.

Dinorwic Quarry, Wales, UK - Willow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of the moody atmospheric scenes of Ron Howard’s Willow were actually shot in Wales at the disused and abandoned Dinorwic Quarry. While the gem of a film follows Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley as they try to keep the baby princess Elora safe from an evil Queen - the Welsh scenery also captivates, inspiring an easy-to-navigate weekend away.

Beverly Hills, LA, USA - Pretty Woman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The boulevards of Beverly Hills have never looked so good than in the utterly legendary movie Pretty Woman. As well as making us want to book a trip to LA immediately, Julia Roberts's outfits also provide some stellar inspiration.

Doune Castle, Scotland, UK - Monty Python and The Holy Grail

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This once-working castle is perhaps more well-known as a filming location these days. As well as featuring in the popular TV series Outlander and Game of Thrones, it debuted in one of the most cherished films of all time; Monty Python and The Holy Grail - an unmissable stop on any tour of Scotland.

Skiathos, Greece - Mamma Mia!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans of the hit movie Mamma Mia! Flocked to the island of Skiathos following its release and is there any wonder since the idyllic island is exactly how it appears on film. Think crystal-clear waters, white-washed buildings and authentic tavernas - don’t miss it.

Milan, Italy - House of Gucci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the stylish movie House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Jared Letto and Adam Driver was filmed in Italy’s second most populous city, Milan. Famed for its fashion, museums, and art galleries as well as a really good version of the traditional Italian dish risotto, it’s easy to fall in love with this Italian jewel.

Portland, USA - Captain Fantastic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oregan’s largest city, Portland is known for its hip coffee scene, endless microbreweries, sprawling parks, great music scene, and as one of the filming locations for the kooky, yet unmissable movie Captain Fantastic. Disillusioned with American life, the film's protagonists decide to raise their children in the wilderness.

Tjolöholm Castle, Halland, Sweden - Melancholia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Lars Von Trier classic featuring Kirsten Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg, Melancholia stuns with an intriguing storyline and some stunning landscapes. Set mostly in and around Halland, Sweden this is a film you’ll be thinking about for months.

Sils Maria, Switzerland - Clouds of Sils Maria

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shot on location in the titular village of Sils Maria, Switzerland the film follows a middle-aged actress who is cast as the older lover in a romantic lesbian drama opposite a young starlet. The Swiss municipality has everything you might imagine - stunning mountains, rolling hills, gorgeous forests - reason enough to head there for your next vacation.

Jekyll Island, Savannah, Georgia, USA - The Menu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talked about movies of 2022, The Menu was initially meant to be filmed in Scotland, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, production was moved to Georgia in the States. Georgia’s Jekyll Island was used for the outdoor scenes evoking an eerie yet beautiful backdrop that has inspired countless travellers.

St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, London, UK - The Secret Garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of London’s most recognizable hotels is no shrinking violet when it comes to being featured in big-time productions. The St Pancras Renaissance Hotel has featured in 19 films, no less - including the 1993 movie The Secret Garden - as well as the Spice Girls Wannabe video. Iconic.

Palm Springs, California, USA - Palm Springs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With muted pastels, Art Deco buildings, and wiry palm trees, Palm Springs is as photogenic as they come. Need some travel inspiration? Give the movie of the same name a watch and be inspired by the colours, scenery, and carefree nature of the place.