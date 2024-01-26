What happened to Griselda Blancos' three husbands? All you need to know as Griselda hits Netflix

Here's everything you need to know about Griselda Blancos' three husbands - and what happened to each of them.

Since the release of Griselda on Netflix fans have been gobsmacked by Sofia Vergara's transformation into Griselda and are desperate to know what happened to Griselda Blanco and whether she is still alive. Many are also interested to know what happened to Griselda Blancos' three husbands and how each of them died.

All three of Griselda's husbands were killed and it was shown in the series that she was involved in their deaths and earned the nickname the 'Black Widow' because of her husbands' mortality rate. Here's what happened to Carlos Trujillo, Alberto Bravo, and Dario Sepúlveda...

Griselda Blancos' three eldest children with husband Carlos Trujillo (Image credit: Netflix)

Carlos Trujillo

Carlos Trujillo died before the events that took place in Netflix's Griselda. Per Maxim, Griselda met Carlos when she was just 13 years old and relying on pickpocketing and sex work for money. Carlos was 'sometimes John,' and a small-time street criminal who 'specialized in creating false immigration documents and importing illegal immigrants into the United States.'

Carlos was the father of Griselda's three eldest children who were all born before she was 21. The pair divorced in the 1960s and Griselda reportedly had Carlos killed after a business disagreement he was dead by the early 1970s.

Alberto Bravo

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo in Episode 1 (Image credit: Netflix)

Alberto Bravo was Griselda's second husband who was a key part of the Netflix series as he helped her to build her first cocaine cartel empire. The couple moved from Colombia to Queens in New York together with their children and began smuggling drugs into the country from there.

They were forced to move back to Colombia when Griselda was faced with drug charges. It was back in Colombia where Griselda reportedly shot her husband in the head after finding that millions of their profit was missing. It was unclear if he ever forced her to sleep with his brother to pay off his debt and instead it was reported that the fight that led to her shooting him was about him saying her 'Cocaine Godmother' nickname had gone to her head.

Alberto Bravo was killed with a bullet to the head outside Bogotá, Colombia, in 1975. Griselda also was injured in the stomach and six bodyguards were killed in the incident.

Dario Sepúlveda

Alberto Guerra as Dario Sepúlveda in Episode 3 (Image credit: Netflix)

Dario is a key part of the Netflix series Griselda and was Griselda's third husband who she married in 1978. As shown accurately in the series the couple had a child together, Griselda's fourth and youngest son. The couple named him Michael Corleone Blanco, which was inspired by The Godfather. They moved from Colombia to Miami together, and despite the warrant for Griselda's arrest in the US, she was undetected because years of drug abuse had changed her features.

Dario Sepúlveda, was killed in 1983 in Medellín . This was the same year that he and Griselda separated. The Miami New Times reported that Dario was killed by men pretending to be police officers,

The outlet also reported that as the Netflix series suggests, it may have been Griselda who ordered the hit because she wanted her son back in the country. "Two of Griselda's pals - ex-smuggler Max Mermelstein and former hit man Jorge 'Rivi' Ayala - subsequently told law enforcement officials that she was the one who ordered the hit on her husband, who had left for Colombia with Michael and another woman." reported the paper.

It was added that her son's close friend denied Griselda's involvement in Dario's death. "Rios, Michael's confidante, vehemently denies Griselda was involved in Sepulveda's murder," it was reported.