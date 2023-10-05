Salma Hayek looks beyond stunning in this slinky purple dress - and we found three affordable lookalikes

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Salma Hayek just looked stunning wearing this purple dress and black heels, and we're trying to replicate the look as soon as possible.

It goes without saying that Salma Hayek is just about one of the most fabulous women out there. Between her hilarious personality (never forget when she "almost died" getting a lap dance on the set for Magic Mike), her stellar acting performances (Black Mirror, anyone?) and her impeccable sense of fashion, we simply adore Salma.

She proved to us once again just how fab she is when she arrived at the Beckham UK premiere after party at The Twenty Two in London of 3 October.

(Image credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/salma-hayek-seen-attending-beckham-uk-tv-premiere-after-news-photo/1715669837?adppopup=true)

Salma wore a perfectly-fitting, silky dark purple dress by none other than Victoria Beckham herself. The dress featured some keyhole cutouts throughout - some sheer, and some opaque with the purple fabric of the dress. Each keyhole was ruched to perfection, adding to whimsical vibe of the dress, which also had an asymmetrical cut on the bottom and some very subtle, yet flattering, long sleeves.

To accessorize and add to the look, she wore a really glamorous pair of black Amina Muaddi platform sandals, and wore an equally fabulous, vintage Yves Saint Laurent clutch purse that went perfectly with the whole ensemble. She also wore some glitzy diamond earrings that perfectly complemented the Old Hollywood elegance vibe she was going for.

Her daughter Valentina Pinault also attended the event, walking side by side with her mom as they had a mini-me moment. She wore a mini purple dress of the same hue of her mom's dress, and also opted for a pair of black heels. Separately, though, her daughter decided to take an edgier spin on the look, wearing her purple mini dress with an oversized black blazer and a chic pair of sheer black tights to elevate the look a bit.

A purple dress like Salma's is perfect for any occasion you have coming up this fall or winter. Finding dresses for cold weather can be hard sometimes, as there are so many factors to look out for, but a long sleeved purple dress like this one could be just what the doctor ordered for a solid new wardrobe piece.

