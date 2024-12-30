Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 30th December 2024 - 5th January 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 30th December 2024 - 5th January 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 30th December 2024 - 5th January 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"In any situation that is troubling you, remember to follow the path of least resistance and also that it is better to be peaceful than it is to be right." Sally Trotman

"Don’t get rid of everything that sucks, simply start with numero uno! Then you won’t be throwing the baby out with the bathwater. It’s going to be a great year." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If there is something on your mind that you just can’t find the solution to? Spend some time in quiet meditation. When you clear your mind, the answers will come." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon and New Year. Whether you’re far from home or planning a trip in the coming months, it’s all about going the distance. Don’t sweat the small stuff." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Bear in mind that you have the power to change any situation for the better through focused intention, clear communication and positive expectation. Not always easy, sure, but keep practising." Sally Trotman

"Regardless of the state of your life, celebrate this new year like it’s going out of style. It will set the stage for growth and joy to come before June." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your health and wellbeing are priority now, so make time to eat well, get plenty of sleep and take exercise that you enjoy. This self-care routine will benefit you hugely." Sally Trotman

"Two’s company. Who cares about being invited to a glitzy party, as long as one person loves you and wishes you well as 2025 comes in, that’s all that matters." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Focus on your strengths and know that you can achieve more than you ever thought possible. By bringing your attention to what you can do, the impossible suddenly becomes possible." Sally Trotman

"Provided your main passion is directed by love, then all will be well. However, opening the New Year on a battle-footing is unnecessary and undesirable. Go on, be a lovebug." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Listen to your inner wisdom, it’s guiding you to where you’re meant to be. Trust yourself and know the next step will be revealed as you take inspired action daily." Sally Trotman

"Lucky you! Venus enters the zone of relating, bringing lovely people into your life and also ensuring that you will feel adored as 2025 begins. Let the good times roll." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your kind, intuitive words of wisdom are always healing for others, and every person you meet somehow benefits from their interaction with you. Time to believe in your inner power." Sally Trotman

"Home and family play a big part in how this year unfolds. It’s a new start in so many ways, and you can be the one who brings everyone together." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The path is clear for you now, so whatever you have been contemplating, know that any obstacles are surmountable and that you will get exactly what you want. Exciting times." Sally Trotman

"Do something entirely different this New Year. A fresh outlook is needed, whether you get it from being in a different space or seeing your situation in a new light." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If you have a hunch about a situation, trust yourself. Stand up for what you believe in, because when you speak out you will be heard and your wishes honoured." Sally Trotman

"The law of prosperity begins as 2025 opens. This could be the start of a winning streak, also remember the richer you feel the more you’ll attract what you need." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Use your earthy practicality to get organised and invest in your highest priorities. Whilst your family means the most to you, remember that sometimes you need to put yourself first." Sally Trotman

"This really is the beginning of a whole new year. Gone is Pluto from Capricorn, along with that sense of powerlessness about the future, as it’s what you make it." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Move away from any situations that tire you out and rest assured that when you let go of the old and outworn, fresh and thrilling pathways will open for you." Sally Trotman

"If someone is determined to spoil the party, then let them. Nothing can dent your hopes and intentions for 2025 to be the best year in decades. Rise above it." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"You are a sensitive soul and sometimes you pick up on energies that may leave you feeling out of balance. Remember to protect yourself and to keep good, positive company." Sally Trotman