Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for Monday January 9 - Sunday January 15

Read your weekly horoscope from expert astrologers Sally Morgan and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women if you're keen to look into the topic more. While your 2023 horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope 2023 and your love horoscope 2023 examines matters of the heart.

However if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

(opens in new tab) Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

(opens in new tab) Sally Morgan is a popular British astrologer and psychic, having appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years. Sally is well known for her live stage shows and TV shows, which see her delivering psychic readings to members of the public. She also offers private readings, has published multiple books, and even has her own podcast 'Voices with Sally Morgan'.

Weekly horoscope, Monday January 9 - Sunday January 15

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Mars direct speaks of a balanced economic and environmental structure you may want to support. One way is through buying from local businesses." Sally Morgan

"It’s too early to reach a final decision on a matter close to your heart, but thanks to events this week, you’re getting there. Armed and ready. Not trigger happy." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Getting back into work after a break? Look at what you love doing, and ask friends and family around you to brainstorm ideas." Sally Morgan

"Small upsets can be overcome, but if there is serious trouble in your love life, then there may be no repairing the damage after a disagreement late in the week." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You often help friends out, but check your partner hasn’t made other plans. Your good deeds help you sleep better while Node’s in retrograde." Sally Morgan

"Mars in your sign gets back on track and by the end of next week you’ll have your ducks in a row. Before then, there’s more information to come out." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Trust your instincts determining fact from fiction. Staying open-minded will help you establish things more easily and you’ll see through the confusion." Sally Morgan

"The holidays are over and it’s back to business. The trouble is, not everyone else is in the same place as you. Delays and no-shows are still the prevailing trend." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"As the softer side of someone emerges you add someone new to your list of wonderful people you can develop a closer relationship." Sally Morgan

"You don’t need to wait until Valentine’s Day to know whether you’ve got a keeper or it’s back to the drawing board. Awakenings of one sort or another are incoming." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"It’s time to book some tickets to an indoor or open air theatre. Perhaps try something completely new, you will thoroughly enjoy yourself." Sally Morgan

"You could discover that not everything that should have been done and dusted before Christmas has actually been dealt with. However, forget the blame game and accept an olive branch." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Summon your patience if you’re dealing with a financial concern. Keep discussions manageable. Savings can be made and a small win surprises you." Sally Morgan

"Some people appear to have a really bad case of the post-holiday blues at the minute. Rather than tackle them with their crimes and misdemeanors, instead make sweet, soothing sounds." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Collaboration helps form or strengthen a special connection. Your intuition’s enhanced while the new moon’s in Aquarius, confirming you're on the right track." Sally Morgan

"This is not the time to vent your outrage. It’ll end badly. Maybe someone is in the wrong, but ending the relationship is not the solution. At least, not yet." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"A family member surprises you by reaching out for support with something, helping to strengthen your relationship, especially with home or property matters." Sally Morgan

"Things are poised to change, as someone has reversed their decision or decided on a new plan of action. So, for the moment, don’t fight it; play along with it." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Focus on yourself while you’re still under the influence of last week’s planetary alignments. A family member surprises you with a homemade gift. " Sally Morgan

"This week there is even more need to take your time before drawing conclusions. You may be absolutely correct, but another piece of the puzzle is about to be revealed." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Help fix household problems, lend an ear or offer a friend business advice. Your favour will be returned. Open your heart to family." Sally Morgan

"The path to true love is littered with potholes, and you may come across one. So, don’t rush your fences; what seems such a big issue now could be teeny-weeny." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Taking a close friendship to a more spiritual level you’ll see how similar you are, especially when you discuss deeper emotions and beliefs." Sally Morgan