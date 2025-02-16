Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 17th - 23rd February 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd February 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 17th - 23rd February 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Venus in your sign helps you to make new connections in your working life. This will take you closer to where you want to be. Stay focused on your vision." Sally Trotman

"The astrology is upbeat, so if you’re singing the blues, ask yourself what are you missing? That cloud on the horizon is a white, fluffy little thing. All is well." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"As an Earth sign, being in nature helps you to feel re-energised. So, make time to take walks outside and you will feel your connection to yourself and others grow." Sally Trotman

"The more fearful about a situation you become, the less able you are to deal with it. Take affirmative action and you’ll cut it down to size. Believe in yourself." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Jupiter in your sign gives you the courage and strength to make some big changes by the end of this month. If you are feeling overwhelmed, take smaller steps forward." Sally Trotman

"Meetings and discussions open the door to new horizons. For some, this applies to a promotion or career opportunity, for others a trip to a distant location is in the pipeline." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Now would be a very good time to start studying something new in order to help you to gain confidence in your working life. It will be worth the effort." Sally Trotman

"It is not an illusion. Things aren’t just looking brighter, they are brighter. That promise will be kept, so start acting on the principle that you deserve your good fortune." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Full Moon in your sign earlier brought you clarity. So, surround yourself with family and friends to feel supported, especially as you prepare to make some big life changes." Sally Trotman

"Assume other people have your best interests at heart. At first glance it may seem you won’t get what you want, but you will. You’re just taking a different route." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Your tenacity helps you to achieve many great things. However, make sure that what you are working towards is what you really, really want. If it’s not, then change direction." Sally Trotman

"A new season for love and relationships is beginning. Perhaps you’re taking a romance forward or a new person is about to enter your life. The past is another country." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Take time out for self-care. Maybe you could meet up with a friend for a cuppa. You need to take a break and spend time doing what is most important." Sally Trotman

"Do the work now and you will reap the rewards in time to come. Make the most of these upwardly-mobile influences to establish yourself in the eyes of your peers." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If there is something on your mind that you feel you can’t express to anyone, write down your thoughts and feelings. This will help you gain the clarity you need." Sally Trotman

"You’re seeing the first signs of spring. It’s not here yet, but that hint of green is the start of better times. Make your move and the universe supports you." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The Moon in your sign on 21 February brings the answer to one of your prayers.When it does, suddenly change becomes much more possible. Take the road less travelled." Sally Trotman

"If you’re house-hunting or hoping to improve the home base, then the stars are behind you. There could also be other reasons why this is a week for celebrations though." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"On 23 February the Moon makes its monthly visit, guiding you to listen to your inner voice regarding a project and to make a plan for the rest of 2025." Sally Trotman

"If a situation isn’t moving in the direction you want, it’s time to do everything in your power to change it. Use your voice, don’t take no for an answer." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Others feel healed after spending time talking to you. Perhaps it is time to take this up as a profession or to spend more time learning about the healing arts." Sally Trotman

"You’ve got to speculate to accumulate. Whether an investment involves money, love or effort – or maybe even all three – put your whole heart behind it. Remember, no risk, no reward." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With the Sun and Venus both in Pisces now you are feeling full of energy and enthusiasm. Make the most of this positive buzz by taking a leap of faith." Sally Trotman